Paloma Partners Management Company Lowered Norwegian Cruise Line Holdin (NCLH) Position by $364,338; Stock Declined; As Suncor Energy (SU) Share Value Declined, Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management LTD Has Cut by $1.16 Million Its Position

Paloma Partners Management Company decreased its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdin (NCLH) by 19.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Paloma Partners Management Company sold 6,747 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.76% . The institutional investor held 27,467 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.51M, down from 34,214 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Paloma Partners Management Company who had been investing in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdin for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.22B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.31% or $1.12 during the last trading session, reaching $47.45. About 1.76 million shares traded. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:NCLH) has declined 0.64% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.64% the S&P500. Some Historical NCLH News: 02/05/2018 – Norwegian Cruise Line 1Q Profit Up 67%; Raises 2018 Guidance; 19/04/2018 – Norwegian Cruise Line Takes Delivery Of Norwegian Bliss; 07/03/2018 Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. Announces New Terminal at PortMiami; 24/04/2018 – Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Appoints Pamela Thomas-Graham to Board; 24/04/2018 – Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Appoints Ms. Pamela Thomas-Graham to the Board; 02/05/2018 – Norwegian Cruise Line 1Q Rev $1.29B; 02/05/2018 – NORWEGIAN CRUISE 1Q ADJ EPS 60C, EST. 54C; 30/03/2018 – NCLH, CBIO Lockups End, HTBX Announced: Equity Capital Markets; 18/04/2018 – NORWEGIAN CRUISE BOARD APPROVES 3-YEAR, $1B SHARE BUYBACK PLAN; 30/05/2018 – DUFRY AG DUFN.S – DUFRY SIGNS NEW CONTRACTS WITH HOLLAND AMERICA LINE, CARNIVAL AND NORWEGIAN CRUISE LINE

Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd decreased its stake in Suncor Energy Inc. (SU) by 3.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd sold 36,234 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.77% . The institutional investor held 1.05 million shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $34.12 million, down from 1.09 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd who had been investing in Suncor Energy Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $44.34 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.08% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $28.43. About 6.53M shares traded or 116.10% up from the average. Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) has declined 32.10% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.10% the S&P500. Some Historical SU News: 02/05/2018 – SUNCOR EXPECTS MAJOR PIPELINES TO BE BUILT; 29/05/2018 – SUNCOR ON TRANS MOUNTAIN PIPELINE DEAL – SUPPORT IMPROVING MARKET ACCESS TO ENSURE CANADA ACHIEVES “FAIR RECOGNITION AND FULL VALUE” FOR ENERGY RE; 02/05/2018 – SUNCOR DOESN’T EXPECT SIGNIFICANT EXPOSURE TO LIGHT-HEAVY DIFF; 01/05/2018 – SUNCOR SEES REMAINING WITHIN 2018 C$4.5B TO C$5.0B CAPEX RANGE; 29/05/2018 – MFS International Growth Fund Cuts Suncor Energy; 02/05/2018 – SUNCOR CAN EXPECT TO SEE DIVIDENDS RISING YEAR ON YEAR; 01/05/2018 – Suncor Energy 1Q EPS C$0.48; 02/05/2018 – SUNCOR SAYS ONE OF THREE SYNCRUDE COKERS IS DOWN; 02/05/2018 – Suncor Energy reports voting results from Annual General Meeting; 02/05/2018 – SUNCOR BEGINS FIRST-QUARTER EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL

Analysts await Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.61 EPS, down 16.44% or $0.12 from last year’s $0.73 per share. SU’s profit will be $951.45 million for 11.65 P/E if the $0.61 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.60 actual EPS reported by Suncor Energy Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.67% EPS growth.

Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd, which manages about $1.43 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Barrick Gold Corp. (NYSE:ABX) by 587,874 shares to 2.32M shares, valued at $31.84 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More notable recent Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) news were published by: Fool.ca which released: “3 Stocks to Bring on Early Retirement – The Motley Fool Canada” on July 13, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Suncor Energy declares dividend NYSE:SU – GlobeNewswire” published on July 24, 2019, Fool.ca published: “Retirees: Add Passive Income of $12000/Year With These 3 Cash Machines – The Motley Fool Canada” on August 03, 2019. More interesting news about Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Suncor Energy reports second quarter 2019 results NYSE:SU – GlobeNewswire” published on July 24, 2019 as well as Fool.ca‘s news article titled: “Panicky Retirees: 3 Stable RRSP Stocks Yielding up to 6.7% – The Motley Fool Canada” with publication date: July 16, 2019.

More notable recent Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Bulls And Bears Of The Week: Abbott Labs, Chevron, CVS, United And More – Benzinga” on April 20, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings to Hold Conference Call on First Quarter 2019 Financial Results – GlobeNewswire” published on May 01, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2018 Financial Results – GlobeNewswire” on February 21, 2019. More interesting news about Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Norwegian Cruise Line: Attractive Growth And Value – Seeking Alpha” published on July 09, 2018 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Confirms Orders for Fifth and Sixth Ships in Next Generation of Newbuilds for Norwegian Cruise Line – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: July 12, 2018.

Analysts await Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH) to report earnings on August, 8 before the open. They expect $1.28 earnings per share, up 5.79% or $0.07 from last year’s $1.21 per share. NCLH’s profit will be $275.69 million for 9.27 P/E if the $1.28 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.83 actual earnings per share reported by Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 54.22% EPS growth.

Paloma Partners Management Company, which manages about $4.12B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Parsley Energy Inc Class A (NYSE:PE) by 73,576 shares to 125,018 shares, valued at $2.41 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Csx Corp (Put) (NYSE:CSX) by 70,100 shares in the quarter, for a total of 75,800 shares, and has risen its stake in Viacom Inc Class B (NASDAQ:VIAB).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.42 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.25, from 1.17 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 34 investors sold NCLH shares while 103 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 135 raised stakes. 198.10 million shares or 1.05% less from 200.20 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Royal London Asset Limited invested in 88,987 shares. Raymond James Svcs Advsrs Inc invested in 30,731 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Thrivent Fincl For Lutherans has 1.26 million shares for 0.22% of their portfolio. Trustmark Bank Tru Department reported 0% in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH). Guardian Limited Partnership, Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 7,878 shares. Td Asset Inc, a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 569,642 shares. Point72 Asset Mgmt Ltd Partnership holds 898,090 shares. Signaturefd owns 0% invested in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH) for 715 shares. 17,977 are owned by Logan Mgmt. Bb&T stated it has 0.12% of its portfolio in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH). State Of Tennessee Treasury Department holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH) for 232,698 shares. Stifel Financial Corp invested in 0.01% or 65,272 shares. Alliancebernstein Ltd Partnership has invested 0.02% in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH). Schroder Invest Gp owns 7,296 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Renaissance Technologies Lc stated it has 0.07% of its portfolio in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH).