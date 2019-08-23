Paloma Partners Management Company Lowered Discover Financial Services (DFS) Holding; VODACOM GROUP LTD ORDINARY SHARES S (VODAF) SI Increased By 123.13%

Paloma Partners Management Company decreased Discover Financial Services (DFS) stake by 43.39% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Paloma Partners Management Company sold 20,659 shares as Discover Financial Services (DFS)’s stock rose 10.65%. The Paloma Partners Management Company holds 26,954 shares with $1.92 million value, down from 47,613 last quarter. Discover Financial Services now has $24.66B valuation. The stock decreased 2.64% or $2.1 during the last trading session, reaching $77.58. About 794,030 shares traded. Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) has risen 24.81% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.81% the S&P500. Some Historical DFS News: 26/04/2018 – DISCOVER FINANCIAL SERVICES QTRLY TOTAL NET CHARGE-OFF RATE, EXCLUDING PURCHASED CREDIT-IMPAIRED LOANS, INCREASED 48 BASIS POINTS FROM PRIOR YR TO 3.17%; 10/04/2018 – NY Insur Dept: DFS to Co-Host Fintech Forum with Conference of State Banking Supervisors; 13/03/2018 – Discover Financial Closes Below 50-Day Average: Technicals; 05/04/2018 – DISCOVER FINANCIAL SERVICES DFS.N : CITIGROUP STARTS WITH NEUTRAL; TARGET PRICE $78; 13/03/2018 – NY Insur Dept: DFS Announces New Agreement with Geico to Protect New York Drivers from Unfairly Discriminatory Auto Insurance; 16/04/2018 – NY DFS ISSUES CONSUMER ALERT ON RENT-TO-OWN CONTRACTS; 22/03/2018 – NY Insur Dept: DFS Announces New Agreement with Fourth Major Insurer to Protect New York Drivers from Unfairly Discriminatory; 20/04/2018 – DISCOVER FINANCIAL SERVICES DFS.N SETS QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.35/SHR; 26/04/2018 – DISCOVER FINANCIAL SERVICES QTRLY PAYMENT SERVICES TRANSACTION DOLLAR VOLUME WAS $56.1 BLN, UP 19% FROM PRIOR YEAR; 14/05/2018 – DISCOVER FINANCIAL SERVICES DFS.N – CREDIT CARD DELINQUENCY RATE 1.72 PCT AT APRIL END VS 1.80 PCT AT MARCH END

VODACOM GROUP LTD ORDINARY SHARES S (OTCMKTS:VODAF) had an increase of 123.13% in short interest. VODAF’s SI was 62,700 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 123.13% from 28,100 shares previously. It closed at $8.35 lastly. It is up 0.00% since August 23, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

More notable recent Vodacom Group Limited (OTCMKTS:VODAF) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Vodafone, Telecom Italia wrap network sharing, tower agreements – Seeking Alpha” on July 26, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “T-Mobile Stock is Looking Like the Best Wireless Bet for the Onset of 5G – Investorplace.com” published on July 28, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Vodafone to compensate customers after Australia probe – Seeking Alpha” on July 16, 2019. More interesting news about Vodacom Group Limited (OTCMKTS:VODAF) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Vodafone selling New Zealand unit to private equity – Seeking Alpha” published on May 13, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “TPG Telecom pushes for OK of Vodafone Australia deal – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: May 24, 2019.

Vodacom Group Limited, a unified communications provider, offers mobile voice, messaging, data, financial, and converged services to the consumer, business, and enterprise clients in South Africa and internationally. The company has market cap of $12.53 billion. The Company’s services cover managed connectivity, converged communications, connectivity and network, fixed-line and wireless connections, Internet and virtual private network, hosted cloud, enterprise mobility, unified communication, machine to machine communications, broadband, track and monitor, mHealth, and mEducation, as well as wireless, fixed-line, satellite, mobile, and converged solutions. It currently has negative earnings. The firm was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Midrand, South Africa.

Among 9 analysts covering Discover Financial (NYSE:DFS), 6 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Discover Financial has $9600 highest and $80 lowest target. $91.33’s average target is 17.72% above currents $77.58 stock price. Discover Financial had 13 analyst reports since March 6, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Morgan Stanley maintained the stock with “Overweight” rating in Wednesday, March 6 report. RBC Capital Markets reinitiated Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) rating on Friday, May 3. RBC Capital Markets has “Outperform” rating and $9600 target. As per Wednesday, July 24, the company rating was maintained by JP Morgan. The rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank on Monday, July 8 with “Hold”. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Tuesday, July 30 by UBS. The stock of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) earned “Buy” rating by Nomura on Wednesday, July 24. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Wednesday, June 19 by Bank of America. The stock of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) has “Overweight” rating given on Wednesday, July 24 by Barclays Capital. Morgan Stanley maintained the shares of DFS in report on Wednesday, July 24 with “Overweight” rating. The firm has “Market Outperform” rating by JMP Securities given on Wednesday, July 24.

More notable recent Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Discover, AmEx top J.D. Power credit card rankings – Seeking Alpha” on August 22, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Discover: What Was Good Became Too Expensive – Seeking Alpha” published on July 30, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Discover July delinquency rate rises, charge-off declines – Seeking Alpha” on August 14, 2019. More interesting news about Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Did Discover Financial Services’s (NYSE:DFS) Share Price Deserve to Gain 40%? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 12, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Discover teams up with African payment tech firm Verve – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 16, 2019.

Analysts await Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $2.31 earnings per share, up 12.68% or $0.26 from last year’s $2.05 per share. DFS’s profit will be $734.30 million for 8.40 P/E if the $2.31 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.32 actual earnings per share reported by Discover Financial Services for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -0.43% negative EPS growth.

Paloma Partners Management Company increased Black Knight Inc stake by 8,081 shares to 21,880 valued at $1.19M in 2019Q1. It also upped Carrizo Oil Gas Inc (NASDAQ:CRZO) stake by 236,246 shares and now owns 267,688 shares. Wayfair Inc Class A (NYSE:W) was raised too.