Paloma Partners Management Company Lifted By $1.84 Million Its Southern Co (Call) (SO) Stake; Legg Mason (LM)’s Sentiment Is 1.5

Paloma Partners Management Company increased Southern Co (Call) (SO) stake by 521.29% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Paloma Partners Management Company acquired 35,995 shares as Southern Co (Call) (SO)’s stock rose 7.01%. The Paloma Partners Management Company holds 42,900 shares with $2.22M value, up from 6,905 last quarter. Southern Co (Call) now has $60.47 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.16% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $57.85. About 2.93M shares traded. The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) has risen 17.30% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.30% the S&P500. Some Historical SO News: 21/05/2018 – Southern Slims Down After Bets on Big Projects Fail to Pay Off; 21/05/2018 – SOUTHERN CO – DEAL FOR APPROXIMATELY $6.475 BLN; 21/05/2018 – Southern Slims Downs After Bets on Big Projects Fail to Pay Off; 21/05/2018 – Southern Co Announces Sale of Certain Florida Assets to NextEra Energy; 02/05/2018 – SOUTHERN EXPLORING THIRD PARTY TAX EQUITY FINANCING FOR WIND; 21/05/2018 – SOUTHERN CEO TOM FANNING COMMENTS ON CALL; 20/04/2018 – DJ Southern Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SO); 14/05/2018 – SOUTHERN CO CUTS FARLEY 1 REACTOR TO 2% POWER FROM 13%: NRC; 21/05/2018 – NextEra to Buy Florida Utility From Southern for $5.1 Billion; 02/05/2018 – WHOLESALE POWER MARKETS UNDERVALUE NUCLEAR POWER: SOUTHERN CFO

Legg Mason Inc (LM) investors sentiment increased to 1.5 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.66, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. The ratio is better, as 135 investment managers increased and started new stock positions, while 90 decreased and sold equity positions in Legg Mason Inc. The investment managers in our database now own: 70.12 million shares, up from 69.10 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment managers holding Legg Mason Inc in top ten stock positions was flat from 4 to 4 for the same number . Sold All: 23 Reduced: 67 Increased: 100 New Position: 35.

Legg Mason, Inc. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. The company has market cap of $3.10 billion. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides investment management and related services to company-sponsored mutual funds and other investment vehicles including pension funds, foundations, endowments, sovereign wealth funds, insurance companies, private banks, family offices, individuals, as well as to global, institutional, and retail clients. It currently has negative earnings. It launches and manages equity, fixed income, and multi-asset customized portfolios through its subsidiaries.

More notable recent Legg Mason, Inc. (NYSE:LM) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “Under Armour, Medifast among stocks falling as Trump’s trade war with China escalates – Baltimore Business Journal” on August 23, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Legg Mason Inc (LM) Q1 2020 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” published on August 02, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “Legg Mason Reports Assets Under Management and Flows for July 2019 – PRNewswire” on August 12, 2019. More interesting news about Legg Mason, Inc. (NYSE:LM) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Trian Fund bought an activist stake in Legg Mason in 2Q19, reduced stake in PPG Industries – Seeking Alpha” published on August 21, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Earnings Scheduled For August 1, 2019 – Benzinga” with publication date: August 01, 2019.

Park Circle Co holds 11.09% of its portfolio in Legg Mason, Inc. for 573,000 shares. Clarkston Capital Partners Llc owns 4.82 million shares or 4.38% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Greenwich Wealth Management Llc has 2.36% invested in the company for 488,227 shares. The Illinois-based Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd has invested 2.17% in the stock. Strategy Asset Managers Llc, a New Jersey-based fund reported 254,827 shares.

The stock increased 1.42% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $35.76. About 369,995 shares traded. Legg Mason, Inc. (LM) has risen 9.96% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.96% the S&P500. Some Historical LM News: 16/04/2018 – Western Asset Managed Municipals Fund Inc. Announces Financial Position as of February 28, 2018; 16/04/2018 – Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. Announces Financial Position as of February 28, 2018; 17/05/2018 – Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC Announces Distributions for Certain Closed End Funds Pursuant to their Managed Distribution Policy; 25/04/2018 – Legg Mason 4Q EPS 86c; 16/04/2018 – Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. Announces Financial Position as of February 28, 2018; 28/03/2018 – Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. Announces Results of Annual Meeting of Shareholders; 12/03/2018 LEGG MASON REPORTS PRELIM FEB. AUM $766.7B; 12/04/2018 – OEHHA: OEHHA Issues 100th Fish Advisory: Guidelines for Legg Lake in LA County Provide Safe Eating Advice for Four Species of; 16/04/2018 – Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. Announces Financial Position as of February 28, 2018; 16/04/2018 – Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund Inc. Announces Financial Position as of February 28, 2018

Among 2 analysts covering Southern (NYSE:SO), 0 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Southern has $6000 highest and $48 lowest target. $57’s average target is -1.47% below currents $57.85 stock price. Southern had 8 analyst reports since March 5, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) has “Neutral” rating given on Thursday, August 1 by Bank of America. On Friday, August 16 the stock rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Underweight”. Morgan Stanley maintained it with “Sell” rating and $48 target in Wednesday, March 13 report.

Since March 5, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $100,380 activity. $100,380 worth of stock was bought by Clark Henry A III on Tuesday, March 5.

