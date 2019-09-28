Paloma Partners Management Company Increased Stake in Avnet (AVT) as Share Value Declined; Pepsico (PEP) Shareholder Markston International Decreased Its Stake as Stock Rose

Paloma Partners Management Company increased its stake in Avnet Inc (AVT) by 186.81% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Paloma Partners Management Company bought 37,848 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.04% . The institutional investor held 58,108 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.63 million, up from 20,260 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Paloma Partners Management Company who had been investing in Avnet Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.57 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.05% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $44.1. About 488,394 shares traded. Avnet, Inc. (NYSE:AVT) has risen 5.31% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.31% the S&P500. Some Historical AVT News: 15/03/2018 Avnet Boosts IoT Starter Kit Portfolio with New 4G LTE-M Development Platform; 17/04/2018 – Avnet Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/05/2018 – Avnet Names Oleg Khaykin to Its Board of Directors; 30/05/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Crown Castle International, Avnet, Computer Programs and, Model N, Century; 22/05/2018 – AVNET DECLARES REGULAR QTRLY DIV $0.19/SHR TO BE PAID JUNE 19; 19/04/2018 – DJ Avnet Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AVT); 19/03/2018 – Avnet Adds Programmable Logic Alternative to 96Boards Community with New Ultra96 Development Board; 16/05/2018 – Avnet Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – Avnet to Transfer Stk Exchange Listing to Nasdaq; 10/04/2018 – Avnet Short-Interest Ratio Rises 27% to 9 Days

Markston International Llc decreased its stake in Pepsico Inc. (PEP) by 3.41% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Markston International Llc sold 3,602 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.45% . The institutional investor held 101,935 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $13.37 million, down from 105,537 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Markston International Llc who had been investing in Pepsico Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $189.59B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.09% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $135.6. About 3.23M shares traded. PepsiCo, Inc. (NYSE:PEP) has risen 11.94% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.94% the S&P500.

Analysts await PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) to report earnings on October, 3 before the open. They expect $1.50 EPS, down 5.66% or $0.09 from last year’s $1.59 per share. PEP’s profit will be $2.10 billion for 22.60 P/E if the $1.50 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.54 actual EPS reported by PepsiCo, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.60% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.16, from 0.94 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 43 investors sold PEP shares while 724 reduced holdings.

Paloma Partners Management Company, which manages about $5.90B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Micron Tech Inc (Call) (NASDAQ:MU) by 70,900 shares to 9,300 shares, valued at $359,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Conagra Brands Inc (NYSE:CAG) by 54,243 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 12,557 shares, and cut its stake in Technology Select Sect Spdr (Call) (XLK).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.81 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.21, from 0.6 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 30 investors sold AVT shares while 110 reduced holdings.