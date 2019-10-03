Paloma Partners Management Company Increased Its Macquarie Infrstructure (MIC) Stake by $1.04 Million; Slate Path Capital LP Boosted Its Medicines Co (MDCO) Holding by $49.50 Million

Paloma Partners Management Company increased its stake in Macquarie Infrstructure Corp (MIC) by 487.07% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Paloma Partners Management Company bought 26,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.57% . The institutional investor held 31,338 shares of the oil refining and marketing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.27 million, up from 5,338 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Paloma Partners Management Company who had been investing in Macquarie Infrstructure Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.36B market cap company. The stock increased 0.54% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $38.89. About 193,689 shares traded. Macquarie Infrastructure Corporation (NYSE:MIC) has declined 8.88% since October 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.88% the S&P500. Some Historical MIC News: 09/05/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Announces a Class Action Commenced on Behalf of Macquarie Infrastructure Corporation Shareholders and a Lead; 17/04/2018 – MIC: DISAPPOINTED MOAB HAS CHOSEN TO MAKE INACCURATE ASSERTIONS; 31/03/2018 – blacq: Exclusive: U.S. consumer protection official puts Equifax probe on ice – sources WASHINGTON (Reuters) – Mic; 17/04/2018 – Moab: Review Should Include Termination of Costly Management Services Pact, Spinoff of Assets or Sale of Macquarie; 16/03/2018 – MIC SAYS ONLY ONE PIPELINE SUBJECT TO FERC RATE REGULATION; 17/04/2018 – MOAB CAPITAL – MACQUARIE STRATEGIC REVIEW SHOULD INCLUDE TERMINATION OF “COSTLY” MANAGEMENT SERVICES AGREEMENT, SPINOFF OF ASSETS OR SALE; 08/05/2018 – MOODY’S DOWNGRADES TDC’S BAA3 SENIOR UNSECURED DEBT RATINGS TO B1 AND ASSIGNS B1 CORPORATE FAMILY RATING TO ITS HOLDING COMPANY, DKT HOLDINGS APS; OUTLOOK STABLE; 02/05/2018 – MACQUARIE INFRASTRUCTURE 1Q ADJ EBITDA $180.9M, EST. $173.0M; 17/04/2018 – MOAB SAYS CALLS FOR REVIEW AT MACQUARIE INFRASTRUCTURE; 17/04/2018 – MACQUARIE INFRASTRUCTURE CORP MIC.N – HAVE ENGAGED WITH MOAB CAPITAL ON NUMEROUS OCCASIONS

Slate Path Capital Lp increased its stake in Medicines Co (MDCO) by 63.36% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Slate Path Capital Lp bought 1.38 million shares as the company’s stock rose 12.70% . The hedge fund held 3.55 million shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $129.29M, up from 2.17M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Slate Path Capital Lp who had been investing in Medicines Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.96B market cap company. The stock increased 0.32% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $49.84. About 874,012 shares traded. The Medicines Company (NASDAQ:MDCO) has declined 8.36% since October 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.36% the S&P500. Some Historical MDCO News: 16/04/2018 – Melinta Therapeutics to Present Detailed Results from Vabomere TANGO Il Trial as well as New In Vitro and In Vivo Findings from Baxdela and Pyrrolocytosine Candidate at ECCMID 2018; 22/04/2018 – DJ Medicines Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MDCO); 08/05/2018 – ASTRAZENECA PLC AZN.L – EUROPEAN MEDICINES AGENCY (EMA) HAS APPROVED LYNPARZA (OLAPARIB) TABLETS; 30/04/2018 – Homology Medicines Announces Upcoming Presentations on its Genetic Medicines Platform at the American Society of Gene & Cell Th; 18/04/2018 – VICORE PHARMA HOLDING AB VICOR.ST APPROVAL FROM BRITISH MEDICINES AGENCY MHRA AND ETHICS COMMITTEE FOR LONDON AND SURREY FOR PHASE llA STUDY ON IPF; 26/03/2018 – Lexicon Pharma: Marketing Authorization Application Submitted to European Medicines Agency; 28/03/2018 – KINGWORLD MEDICINES GROUP LTD – FY REVENUE DECREASED BY 2.1% TO RMB1.03 BLN; 07/03/2018 Tocagen Receives European Medicines Agency Orphan Medicinal Product Designation for Toca 511 & Toca FC for the Treatment of Glioma; 28/03/2018 – European Medicines Agency (EMA) Accepts BioMarin’s Marketing Application for Pegvaliase MAA for Treatment of Phenylketonuria (P; 04/04/2018 – U.S. FDA, EUROPEAN MEDICINES AGENCY ACCEPT REGULATORY

Since May 20, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 insider sales for $16.26 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.66 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.40, from 1.26 in 2019Q1.

Slate Path Capital Lp, which manages about $4.31B and $2.23B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Tidewater Inc New by 80,000 shares to 110,000 shares, valued at $2.58 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Paloma Partners Management Company, which manages about $5.90B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Deckers Outdoor Corp (NYSE:DECK) by 3,750 shares to 1,825 shares, valued at $321,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Teledyne Technologies Inc (NYSE:TDY) by 12,814 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 812 shares, and cut its stake in L Brands Inc (LTD).