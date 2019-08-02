Paloma Partners Management Company Holds Position in Us Bancorp New (USB); As Unilever Plc Adr New (UL) Shares Declined, Shareholder Heritage Wealth Advisors Increased Its Position

Paloma Partners Management Company increased its stake in Us Bancorp New (USB) by 130.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Paloma Partners Management Company bought 27,960 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.61% . The institutional investor held 49,460 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.38M, up from 21,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Paloma Partners Management Company who had been investing in Us Bancorp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $88.21 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.55% or $1.46 during the last trading session, reaching $55.69. About 8.30 million shares traded or 57.05% up from the average. U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) has risen 7.87% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.87% the S&P500. Some Historical USB News: 11/04/2018 – U.S. BANK – CLIENTS WHOSE BUSINESS TRAVEL CARDS RUN ON MASTERCARD NETWORK CAN NOW PAY FOR PURCHASES VIA MOBILE DEVICES; 18/04/2018 – U.S. BANCORP CFO SAYS AFTER MOST RECENT RATE HIKE, HAVE SEEN VERY LITTLE MOVEMENT IN TERMS OF DEPOSIT PRICING – CONF CALL; 18/04/2018 – US Bancorp 1Q Noninterest Income $2.27B; 09/05/2018 – Moody’s Confirms U.S. Bancorp (senior unsecured A1); 18/04/2018 – US Bancorp 1Q Net Interest Margin 3.13%; 14/05/2018 – Moody’s confirms ratings on 65 tranches in 33 structured note transactions; 27/04/2018 – MASTERCARD INC – RICHARD DAVIS, FORMERLY OF U.S. BANCORP, HAS BEEN ADDED TO SLATE ALONG WITH COMPANY’S EXISTING DIRECTORS; 23/05/2018 – U.S. Bancorp Presenting at Deutsche Bank Conference May 29; 21/03/2018 – U.S. Bank Raises Prime Lending Rate to 4.75 Percent from 4.50 Percent Effective March 22, 2018; 18/04/2018 – US BANCORP: 1Q 2018 LINE SCHEDULES – PDF VERSION

Heritage Wealth Advisors increased its stake in Unilever Plc Adr New (UL) by 57.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought 405 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.22% . The institutional investor held 1,107 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $63.90M, up from 702 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors who had been investing in Unilever Plc Adr New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $159.92 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.48% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $60.41. About 769,697 shares traded or 14.67% up from the average. Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) has risen 6.05% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.05% the S&P500. Some Historical UL News: 14/05/2018 – HINDUSTAN UNILEVER 4Q NET INCOME 13.5B RUPEES, EST. 13.30B; 22/03/2018 – COLUMBIA THREADNEEDLE CITES IMPACT OF UNILEVER’S HQ RESTRUCTURING ON PREMIUM LISTING IN LONDON; 28/03/2018 – Unilever Confirms Plans to Close Factory in Norwich; 15/03/2018 – Unilever Unveils Restructuring, Plans to Remain in London; 14/05/2018 – Hindustan Unilever quarterly profit jumps 14% on surging home-care business; 24/05/2018 – UNILEVER GHANA TO WIDEN DISTRIBUTION, INTRODUCE MORE PRODUCTS; 19/04/2018 – Unilever Plans $7.4 Billion Buyback (Video); 08/05/2018 – UNILEVER PLC – SHARE BUY-BACK PROGRAMME; 19/04/2018 – Unilever Backs FY18 View; 22/03/2018 – COLUMBIA THREADNEEDLE SAYS UNILEVER NEEDS “TO DO MORE TO CONVINCE UK SHAREHOLDERS OF THE MERITS OF THE MOVE”

More notable recent Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Unilever PLC (UL) CEO Alan Jope on Q2 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” on July 25, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Unilever plc (UL) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 25, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “5 Dividend Stocks to Buy From Across the Globe – Investorplace.com” on July 03, 2019. More interesting news about Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “Is Shopify Stock Getting Ahead of Its Fundamentals? – Investorplace.com” published on July 12, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “The Consequences Of An Investment Slowdown Are Far Worse Today Than They Ever Were – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 12, 2019.

Heritage Wealth Advisors, which manages about $402.51 million and $608.59 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) by 3,181 shares to 21,608 shares, valued at $215.87 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Prudential Financial Inc (NYSE:PRU) by 261 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 62 shares, and cut its stake in Class C.

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $758,956 activity.

Paloma Partners Management Company, which manages about $4.12 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Oasis Petroleum Inc (NYSE:OAS) by 78,038 shares to 15,344 shares, valued at $93,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in American Electric Power (Put) (NYSE:AEP) by 7,500 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3,600 shares, and cut its stake in Aon Plc (NYSE:AON).

More notable recent U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) news were published by: Forbes.com which released: “U.S. Bancorp’s Shareholder Payout Will Cross $5 Billion For The First Time Ever This Year – Forbes” on July 09, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “U.S. Bancorp Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on July 16, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Wells Fargo – Time To Be Brave – Seeking Alpha” on July 15, 2019. More interesting news about U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “U.S. Bancorp Q2 helped by loan, deposit growth – Seeking Alpha” published on July 17, 2019 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “UPDATE: BofA/Merrill Lynch Upgrades US Bancorp (USB) to Neutral – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: July 18, 2019.