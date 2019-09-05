Paloma Partners Management Company Holds Holding in Renewable Energy Group (REGI); Paradigm Financial Advisors Lowered Its Holding in Call Micron Technology (Call) (MU) by $553,500

Paloma Partners Management Company increased its stake in Renewable Energy Group Inc (REGI) by 433.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Paloma Partners Management Company bought 37,164 shares as the company’s stock declined 42.07% . The institutional investor held 45,729 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.01M, up from 8,565 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Paloma Partners Management Company who had been investing in Renewable Energy Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $502.18 million market cap company. The stock increased 3.12% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $12.89. About 257,396 shares traded. Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI) has declined 19.35% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.35% the S&P500. Some Historical REGI News: 03/05/2018 – RENEWABLE ENERGY 1Q EPS $5.30, EST. 28C (2 EST.); 02/05/2018 – Renewable Energy Group Launches REG Ultra Clean™ Diesel; 30/04/2018 – Regi U.S., Inc. Announce Results of its Annual Shareholders Meeting and Changes in Key Management Positions; 08/03/2018 Renewable Energy Group 4Q Loss/Shr 44c; 08/03/2018 – RENEWABLE ENERGY 4Q REV. $577.3M, EST. $504.0M; 10/05/2018 – Renewable Energy at BMO Farm to Market Conference May 17; 10/05/2018 – Renewable Energy Group Completes $32 Million Ralston Biodiesel Expansion; 08/03/2018 – RENEWABLE ENERGY 4Q LOSS/SHR 44C, EST. LOSS/SHR 5.0C; 15/03/2018 – Renewable Energy Group: Michael Jackson Retires From Board; 16/05/2018 – Renewable Energy Rises for 8 Days; Tied for Longest Rally

Paradigm Financial Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Call Micron Technology (Call) (MU) by 84.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Paradigm Financial Advisors Llc sold 13,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.14% . The institutional investor held 2,500 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $103,000, down from 16,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Paradigm Financial Advisors Llc who had been investing in Call Micron Technology (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $51.92 billion market cap company. The stock increased 5.43% or $2.54 during the last trading session, reaching $49.35. About 14.93M shares traded. Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) has declined 15.32% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.32% the S&P500. Some Historical MU News: 07/03/2018 – Micron Waste Accelerates Development of Cannabis Waste Digester — CFN Media; 23/03/2018 – GLOBAL MARKETS-Trade war fears roil equity markets while yen, bonds gain; 22/05/2018 – MICRON TECHNOLOGY INC MU.O : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $80 FROM $70; 21/05/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Micron Tech’s Cfr, Reflects Co.’s Conservative Fincl Policy, Strong Free Cash Flow; 08/03/2018 – Tech Today: Apple for Snap? Hiking Micron Numbers, Splunk M&A Bait? — Barron’s Blog; 10/04/2018 – Micron Announces Collaboration With Leading Video Surveillance Solution Providers To Promote `Surveillance-Grade’ Edge Stor; 14/05/2018 – Coatue Buys New 1.2% Position in Micron; 22/03/2018 – Micron Technology 2nd-qtr quarter profit jumps; 23/03/2018 – Citi Research is concerned lower flash memory pricing will hurt Micron’s financial results later this year; 22/03/2018 – Tech Wreck: Corning, Micron, T.I Among Thursday’s Battered — Barron’s Blog

Paloma Partners Management Company, which manages about $4.12B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ball Corp (NYSE:BLL) by 9,696 shares to 35,862 shares, valued at $2.08 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Marathon Oil Corp (Call) (NYSE:MRO) by 143,446 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 21,100 shares, and cut its stake in Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.12, from 1.22 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 18 investors sold REGI shares while 74 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 68 raised stakes. 41.15 million shares or 5.87% less from 43.72 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Hawaiian Bankshares holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI) for 11,360 shares. Lsv Asset Management holds 0.02% or 703,257 shares. Dnb Asset Mgmt As owns 808,914 shares. Alps Advsrs accumulated 46,529 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability Com invested 0.01% in Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI). C M Bidwell And Assoc Limited holds 1,465 shares. D E Shaw And stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI). Pnc Serv Grp Inc invested in 0% or 8,890 shares. 10,535 were reported by Metropolitan Life Ins Ny. Clarivest Asset Ltd Liability Co accumulated 301,889 shares or 0.13% of the stock. Hbk LP has 28,400 shares. Meeder Asset Management Inc holds 0% of its portfolio in Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI) for 1,246 shares. United Automobile Association accumulated 0.01% or 165,822 shares. Aperio Ltd Limited Liability Company invested 0.01% in Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI). Perella Weinberg Ptnrs Capital Ltd Partnership reported 0.09% of its portfolio in Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI).

Paradigm Financial Advisors Llc, which manages about $263.88M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 797 shares to 14,588 shares, valued at $5.56 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Netflix Inc (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 6,146 shares in the quarter, for a total of 7,146 shares, and has risen its stake in Jpmorgan Ultra Short.

Analysts await Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) to report earnings on September, 26 after the close. They expect $0.41 EPS, down 88.29% or $3.09 from last year’s $3.5 per share. MU’s profit will be $431.37M for 30.09 P/E if the $0.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.00 actual EPS reported by Micron Technology, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -59.00% negative EPS growth.