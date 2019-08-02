Paloma Partners Management Company Holds Holding in Pepsico (PEP); Broadwood Capital Has Upped Its Biotime (BTX) Holding by $3.76 Million as Stock Price Declined

Broadwood Capital Inc increased its stake in Biotime Inc (BTX) by 12.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Broadwood Capital Inc bought 3.76M shares as the company’s stock declined 14.06% . The hedge fund held 33.73 million shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $44.19 million, up from 29.97 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Broadwood Capital Inc who had been investing in Biotime Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $155.63 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.95% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $1.04. About 311,867 shares traded. BioTime, Inc. (NYSEMKT:BTX) has declined 40.74% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.74% the S&P500. Some Historical BTX News: 07/03/2018 BIOTIME ANNOUNCES DSMB APPROVAL TO PROCEED TO COHORT 4 OF THE OPREGEN® CLINICAL TRIAL; 10/05/2018 – Invus Public Equities Advisors Exits Position in BioTime; 01/05/2018 – BioTime Presents Updated OpRegen(R) Clinical Trial Data at ARVO; 27/03/2018 – BioTime: AgeX, a Subsidiary, Owned Minority Stake in Ascendance; 21/04/2018 – DJ BioTime Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BTX); 27/03/2018 – BioTime: IVT Holdings Acquired Ascendance Biotechnology Inc; 15/03/2018 – BioTime Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 22/03/2018 – let’s be clear about the stock promoter at seeking alpha who has written a dozen+ articles on $GERN – his only other recent article was on $BTX (which I also consider to be a SCAM); 21/03/2018 – BioTime Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 16/04/2018 – Data from BioTime’s OpRegen® and Retinal Restoration Programs to Be Presented at ARVO 2018

Paloma Partners Management Company increased its stake in Pepsico Inc (PEP) by 15928.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Paloma Partners Management Company bought 331,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.45% . The institutional investor held 333,078 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $40.82 million, up from 2,078 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Paloma Partners Management Company who had been investing in Pepsico Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $179.61 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.04% or $1.32 during the last trading session, reaching $128.46. About 3.84M shares traded. PepsiCo, Inc. (NYSE:PEP) has risen 11.94% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.94% the S&P500. Some Historical PEP News: 25/05/2018 – PepsiCo Extends Bet on Clean Snack Foods With Bare Acquisition; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo: On Track to Achieve Financial Targets Set Out at Beginning of Year; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo 1Q Asia, Middle East and North Africa Rev $1.04B; 17/04/2018 – Neuberger Berman Equity Income Adds PepsiCo, Exits BAE; 25/05/2018 – PEPSICO INC – BARE SNACKS LEADERSHIP WILL REPORT INTO FRITO-LAY NORTH AMERICA; 26/04/2018 – PEPSICO CEO: WILL SUBSTANTIALLY SUPPORT PEPSI CAMPAIGN IN ’18; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo’s earnings and revenue top expectations; 17/04/2018 – Global Fruit Juice Market Study 2018-2023 with Coca Cola and PepsiCo Dominating – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 17/04/2018 – Goldman Sachs upgrades Coca-Cola, downgrades Pepsi; 26/04/2018 – PEPSICO CEO: PLANS FOR N AMERICA BEVERAGES WILL IMPROVE RESULTS

More notable recent BioTime, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTX) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “BioTime to Report Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results and Provide Business Update on August 8, 2019 – Business Wire” on August 01, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “BioTime to Present SCiStar Clinical Study Top-Line Data at the 26th Annual American Society for Neural Therapy and Repair Conference – Yahoo Finance” published on April 26, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “BioTime and Asterias Biotherapeutics Enter Into Definitive Merger Agreement to Create Leading Cell Therapy Company – Business Wire” on November 08, 2018. More interesting news about BioTime, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTX) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “AgeX Therapeutics Acquires Technology to Regulate Immune Tolerance – Business Wire” published on August 16, 2018 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “BioTime Warrants to Expire on October 1, 2018 – Business Wire” with publication date: September 21, 2018.

Investors sentiment increased to 2 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.81, from 1.19 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 13 investors sold BTX shares while 15 reduced holdings. 22 funds opened positions while 34 raised stakes. 60.97 million shares or 15.50% more from 52.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Axa has invested 0.01% in BioTime, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTX). Citadel Advsrs Ltd Llc stated it has 94,147 shares. Proshare Advsr Llc reported 12,273 shares. Connor Clark & Lunn Invest Management reported 0% stake. Moreover, State Street has 0% invested in BioTime, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTX). Jefferies Gru Limited Liability Corp reported 87,189 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Ny State Common Retirement Fund stated it has 69,500 shares. Moreover, Destination Wealth Mgmt has 0.04% invested in BioTime, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTX). Goldman Sachs Gp reported 42,466 shares. Voya Investment Mngmt Limited Co accumulated 46,234 shares. Moreover, Credit Suisse Ag has 0% invested in BioTime, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTX). Deutsche Retail Bank Ag invested in 144,376 shares. American Group Inc Inc reported 71,975 shares stake. The Iowa-based Principal Fincl Gru has invested 0% in BioTime, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTX). 487 are owned by Us Comml Bank De.

Investors sentiment is 0.94 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is the same, as 40 investors sold PEP shares while 676 reduced holdings. only 127 funds opened positions while 544 raised stakes. 965.36 million shares or 3.54% less from 1.00 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. White Pine Cap Ltd Liability Company stated it has 0.88% of its portfolio in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Jnba Advsr invested in 3,436 shares or 0.09% of the stock. Oakwood Ltd Liability Corp Ca owns 44,133 shares. Moreover, Whitnell & has 1.29% invested in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) for 27,403 shares. The New York-based Douglass Winthrop Advisors Ltd Company has invested 0.26% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Academy Capital Tx reported 3.01% of its portfolio in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Edge Wealth Lc, a New York-based fund reported 3,444 shares. 101,605 are owned by Birch Hill Invest Advsrs Limited Liability Company. Burney owns 0.47% invested in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) for 61,692 shares. Rothschild & Asset Us has invested 0.53% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Td Management Ltd Limited Liability Company, Tennessee-based fund reported 8,572 shares. Hendershot invested in 2.57% or 61,199 shares. Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentucky owns 330,254 shares. Private Asset Mngmt reported 51,339 shares. Eqis Cap Mngmt stated it has 3,616 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings.

More notable recent PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Noteworthy ETF Inflows: QUAL, MMM, PEP, BLK – Nasdaq” on July 17, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “This Major Marijuana Grower Reiterates Its Desire to Find a Beverage Partner – Nasdaq” published on July 11, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Daily Dividend Report: OXY, PKI, TGE, R, PEP – Nasdaq” on July 12, 2019. More interesting news about PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Mid-Day Market Update: Acacia Communications Surges Following Acquisition News; AquaVenture Shares Slide – Nasdaq” published on July 09, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “3 Things to Watch in the Stock Market This Week – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 07, 2019.

Paloma Partners Management Company, which manages about $4.12B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Industrial Select Sect Spdr (Call) (XLI) by 40,900 shares to 37,500 shares, valued at $2.81 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Facebook Inc A (NASDAQ:FB) by 5,186 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5,196 shares, and cut its stake in Eversource Energy.