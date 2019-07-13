Paloma Partners Management Company Holding in Agnico Eagle Mines LTD (AEM) Increased by $793,393 as Share Price Declined; National Investment Services Has Decreased Position in Sealed Air (SEE) by $637,928 as Valuation Declined

National Investment Services Inc decreased its stake in Sealed Air Corporation (SEE) by 36.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. National Investment Services Inc sold 13,868 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.50% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 23,947 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.10M, down from 37,815 at the end of the previous reported quarter. National Investment Services Inc who had been investing in Sealed Air Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.78B market cap company. The stock increased 0.76% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $43.55. About 844,297 shares traded. Sealed Air Corporation (NYSE:SEE) has declined 4.37% since July 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.80% the S&P500. Some Historical SEE News: 17/05/2018 – Board of Directors Elects Jerry R. Whitaker Chairman of the Board; 03/05/2018 – SEALED AIR CORP SAYS INCREASED SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM AUTHORIZATION TO $1.0 BLN; 03/05/2018 – Sealed Air Backs 2018 View of Sales $4.75B-$4.8B; 07/05/2018 – Sealed Air at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 03/05/2018 – SEALED AIR INCREASED SHARE BUYBACK AUTHORIZATION TO $1.0B; 03/05/2018 – Sealed Air 1Q Adj EPS 51c; 03/04/2018 – Sealed Air Selects PTC’s ThingWorx for Operational Efficiency, Support of Global Sustainability Strategy; 23/05/2018 – Sealed Air Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – Sealed Air Had Seen 2018 Adjusted EPS $2.35-$2.45; 17/05/2018 – Sealed Air Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend

Analysts await Sealed Air Corporation (NYSE:SEE) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $0.64 earnings per share, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.64 per share. SEE’s profit will be $99.65M for 17.01 P/E if the $0.64 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.59 actual earnings per share reported by Sealed Air Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.47% EPS growth.

National Investment Services Inc, which manages about $4.22B and $91.29M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) by 14,681 shares to 39,705 shares, valued at $1.05M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Lkq Corp. (NASDAQ:LKQ) by 41,686 shares in the quarter, for a total of 95,743 shares, and has risen its stake in Onespan Inc.