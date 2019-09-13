Paloma Partners Management Company Has Trimmed Microsoft (Put) (MSFT) Stake by $3.40 Million; Stock Value Rose; As Caterpillar Del (CAT) Market Valuation Declined, Shareholder Royal London Asset Management LTD Trimmed Its Holding by $633,896

Paloma Partners Management Company decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (Put) (MSFT) by 45.39% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Paloma Partners Management Company sold 25,601 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 30,800 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.13M, down from 56,401 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Paloma Partners Management Company who had been investing in Microsoft Corp (Put) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.09% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $137.39. About 7.74M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 26/03/2018 – Coutts banker quits after report of harassment complaints in 2015; 17/04/2018 – MSFT, GOOG, TWTR and 1 more: British Prime Minister Theresa May and French President Emmanuel Macron announced a joint campaign that proposes putting legal liability and possible fines on companies for failing to control the presence of jihadist content on their platforms. v; 13/04/2018 – MICROSOFT, IBM, DELL, HPE ARE SAID TO BE INVOLVED IN INITIATIVE; 14/05/2018 – Intrexon to Participate in the Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2018 Healthcare Conference; 18/04/2018 – Bottomline Technologies Deploys Offerings On Microsoft’s App; 14/05/2018 – Insight Illustrates the Power of Microsoft’s New Azure Sphere Solution; 27/03/2018 – Unifi Software Available Through the Microsoft Azure Marketplace; 07/05/2018 – Microsoft projects a future of A.I.-powered drones at its annual developer conference; 05/04/2018 – IT Execs See Promise In IoT, Reinforcing Microsoft’s $5B Investment; 16/04/2018 – Microsoft’s Solution to a Tech Threat: Linux, not Windows

Royal London Asset Management Ltd decreased its stake in Caterpillar Inc Del (CAT) by 2.07% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Royal London Asset Management Ltd sold 4,661 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.69% . The institutional investor held 220,419 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $30.05 million, down from 225,080 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd who had been investing in Caterpillar Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $74.02B market cap company. The stock increased 0.88% or $1.16 during the last trading session, reaching $132.91. About 1.18M shares traded. Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) has declined 5.78% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.78% the S&P500. Some Historical CAT News: 24/04/2018 – CATERPILLAR INC – RAISED FULL-YEAR PROFIT PER SHARE OUTLOOK; 23/04/2018 – CATERPILLAR – ASIA/PACIFIC MACHINES RETAIL SALES FOR 3-MONTH ROLLING PERIOD ENDED MARCH, UP 31 PCT; 04/05/2018 – CATERPILLAR – APPROVED 2018 CASH ANNUAL INCENTIVE PLAN AWARD WITH TARGET VALUE OF 115 PCT OF BONFIELD’S BASE SALARY, PRO-RATED BASED ON START DATE; 24/04/2018 – Caterpillar Backlog Grows as Torrid Order Pace Strains Supply; 06/03/2018 – CATERPILLAR DOESN’T EXPECT BIG CAPITAL OUTLAY GOING FORWARD; 16/05/2018 – Threadneedle Adds Pagseguro Digital Ltd., Exits Caterpillar: 13F; 11/05/2018 – CATERPILLAR ROLLING 3-MOS APRIL MACHINE SALES WORLD UP 28%; 12/04/2018 – CATERPILLAR INC – BOB DE LANGE TO BECOME GROUP PRESIDENT OF CUSTOMER & DEALER SUPPORT; 13/03/2018 – CATERPILLAR – LATIN AMERICA MACHINES RETAIL SALES FOR 3-MONTH ROLLING PERIOD ENDED FEB. UP 39 PCT; 24/04/2018 – Caterpillar 1Q Adj EPS $2.82

Royal London Asset Management Ltd, which manages about $10.57 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Lear Corp (NYSE:LEA) by 19,638 shares to 195,613 shares, valued at $27.33M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg Ltd (NYSE:TSM) by 57,109 shares in the quarter, for a total of 485,188 shares, and has risen its stake in Costco Whsl Corp New (NASDAQ:COST).

Analysts await Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.89 earnings per share, up 1.05% or $0.03 from last year’s $2.86 per share. CAT’s profit will be $1.61 billion for 11.50 P/E if the $2.89 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.83 actual earnings per share reported by Caterpillar Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.12% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.12, from 1.04 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 62 investors sold CAT shares while 429 reduced holdings. 101 funds opened positions while 350 raised stakes. 353.49 million shares or 3.33% less from 365.67 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Mariner Ltd holds 0.06% or 34,434 shares. Endowment Mngmt Limited Partnership holds 13,500 shares or 0.18% of its portfolio. Eagle Limited Liability Com holds 0.12% or 21,927 shares. Saybrook Capital Nc invested 0.23% of its portfolio in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT). Moreover, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc has 0.16% invested in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT). King Wealth holds 0.17% of its portfolio in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) for 4,116 shares. Lvm Cap Mngmt Limited Mi reported 0.07% in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT). Gabelli Funds Limited Liability Corp has 138,800 shares for 0.12% of their portfolio. Moreover, Jcic Asset Mgmt Inc has 1.21% invested in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) for 21,451 shares. Colonial Trust reported 20,724 shares. Evercore Wealth Management Lc stated it has 11,697 shares. New York-based Qci Asset Mngmt has invested 0% in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT). Braun Stacey Assoc Incorporated has 87,458 shares for 0.76% of their portfolio. Dumont Blake Investment Advisors stated it has 0.19% of its portfolio in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT). Hartford Mngmt has invested 1.15% in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT).

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 EPS, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual EPS reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

Paloma Partners Management Company, which manages about $5.90 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Celanese Corp Common (NYSE:CE) by 13,400 shares to 20,257 shares, valued at $2.18M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Global Brass And Copper (NYSE:BRSS) by 91,755 shares in the quarter, for a total of 98,803 shares, and has risen its stake in Webster Financial Corp (NYSE:WBS).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.77 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.14, from 0.91 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 47 investors sold MSFT shares while 999 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 664 raised stakes. 5.28 billion shares or 2.38% less from 5.41 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Horizon Invests Limited Liability invested 0.12% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). 50,791 are held by Stearns Financial Ser Gp. Bellecapital Intll holds 0.7% or 8,399 shares. Congress Asset Mngmt Ma owns 1.24% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 730,554 shares. Wesbanco Comml Bank has invested 2.15% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Salem Counselors Inc stated it has 414,445 shares. American Rech Mngmt accumulated 30,173 shares or 1.21% of the stock. Professional Advisory Serv Inc accumulated 126,645 shares or 3.29% of the stock. Fragasso Grp accumulated 46,434 shares. S Muoio And Ltd Com reported 10,443 shares stake. 250,131 were reported by Old Natl Comml Bank In. 14,294 are owned by Milestone Gp Incorporated. Pure Finance Advsr Incorporated reported 9,244 shares. Ghp Invest Advsr holds 1.3% or 79,687 shares. Triangle Securities Wealth invested 2.72% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT).