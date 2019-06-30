Paloma Partners Management Company Has Trimmed Discover Financial Services (Call) (DFS) Stake by $2.66 Million; Omers Administration Has Decreased Its Dr Reddys Labs LTD (RDY) Position as Market Value Rose

Paloma Partners Management Company decreased its stake in Discover Financial Services (Call) (DFS) by 78.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Paloma Partners Management Company sold 37,413 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.05% with the market. The institutional investor held 10,200 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $726,000, down from 47,613 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Paloma Partners Management Company who had been investing in Discover Financial Services (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $25.12B market cap company. It closed at $77.59 lastly. It is up 2.36% since June 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.07% the S&P500. Some Historical DFS News: 16/05/2018 – Discover Financial at AllianceBernstein Conference May 31; 26/04/2018 – Discover Financial Services Reports First Quarter Net Income of $666 Million or $1.82 Per Diluted Share; 02/05/2018 – Discover Financial Presenting at Barclays Conference May 16; 20/04/2018 – DISCOVER FINANCIAL SERVICES DFS.N SETS QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.35/SHR; 28/03/2018 – DFS Furniture Sitting pretty; 27/04/2018 – NY DoFS: DFS ISSUES UPDATED PROPOSED LIFE INSURANCE AND ANNUITY SUITABILITY REGULATION REQUIRING A BEST INTEREST STANDARD TO; 24/04/2018 – NY DoFS: DFS SUPERINTENDENT VULLO ISSUES UPDATED DISASTER RESPONSE AND RECOVERY PLAN REQUIREMENTS FOR INSURERS; 18/04/2018 – Discover Financial Services Announces 2018 Annual Meeting of Shareholders; 25/04/2018 – NY DoFS: DFS SUPERINTENDENT VULLO ANNOUNCES NEXT PHASE OF NEW YORK’S EXPANDED PARTICIPATION IN STATE-BASED NMLS PLATFORM,; 11/05/2018 – Moneycontrol.in: Lok Ranjan to continue on board of ICICI Bank: DFS Secy

Omers Administration Corp decreased its stake in Dr Reddys Labs Ltd (RDY) by 12.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Omers Administration Corp sold 18,700 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.51% with the market. The institutional investor held 134,300 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.64 million, down from 153,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Omers Administration Corp who had been investing in Dr Reddys Labs Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.08 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.48% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $37.47. About 194,652 shares traded or 10.79% up from the average. Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Limited (NYSE:RDY) has risen 33.52% since June 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.09% the S&P500. Some Historical RDY News: 23/03/2018 – BIOGAIA ENTERED PARTNERSHIP W/ DR. REDDY’S FOR INDIAN MKT; 09/03/2018 – DR.REDDY’S:OBSERVATIONS RELATED TO UNIT MAINTENANCE, PROCEDURES; 29/03/2018 – DR.REDDY’S LABORATORIES LTD REDY.NS – APPOINTS EREZ ISRAELI AS CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER; 25/05/2018 – DR.REDDY’S LABORATORIES LTD REDY.NS – FILED LAWSUIT AGAINST PERRIGO UK FINCO, PERRIGO ISRAEL PHARMACEUTICALS, AND TARO PHARMACEUTICALS; 02/04/2018 – DR.REDDY’S LABORATORIES – UPON APPROVAL, PRODUCT WILL BE COMMERCIALISED BY PROMIUS PHARMA; 25/05/2018 – DR.REDDY’S LABORATORIES LTD REDY.NS – UNIT PROMIUS PHARMA FILED LAWSUIT FOR PATENT INFRINGEMENT IN U.S. COURT; 25/05/2018 – DR.REDDY’S UNIT FILES LAWSUIT AGAINST PERRIGO UK FINCO; 10/04/2018 – DR.REDDY’S LABORATORIES LTD REDY.NS SAYS GETS EIR FROM US FDA FOR API CUERNAVACA PLANT IN MEXICO; 25/05/2018 – DR.REDDY’S LABORATORIES LTD REDY.NS – LAWSUIT FILED IN RESPONSE TO NOTICE LETTERS RECEIVED FOR TOPICAL SPRAY SERNIVO PRODUCT; 29/03/2018 – Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Announces Senior Leadership Changes

Paloma Partners Management Company, which manages about $4.12 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Best Buy Company Inc (NYSE:BBY) by 166,562 shares to 182,562 shares, valued at $12.97M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (NYSE:TMO) by 1,566 shares in the quarter, for a total of 3,866 shares, and has risen its stake in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.85 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 56 investors sold DFS shares while 260 reduced holdings. 89 funds opened positions while 180 raised stakes. 267.80 million shares or 3.66% less from 277.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Rmb Mgmt Ltd Liability has invested 0.01% in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS). Cwm Lc stated it has 189 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department owns 348,218 shares. Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas has invested 0% of its portfolio in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS). Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Cap Mgmt has invested 0.09% in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS). 463,240 are owned by Btim. Martingale Asset Management LP invested in 134,299 shares or 0.1% of the stock. 46,849 were reported by Mason Street Advisors Ltd Liability Company. Westpac Bk Corporation reported 0% in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS). Denali Advisors Ltd Company invested in 150,456 shares or 1.6% of the stock. Waters Parkerson Co Ltd Company reported 1.76% in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS). Private Ocean Limited Liability Corporation, a California-based fund reported 150 shares. Barnett And holds 28,095 shares or 1.14% of its portfolio. The Pennsylvania-based Federated Investors Pa has invested 0.03% in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS). Rampart Invest Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 15,566 shares.

Analysts await Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $2.12 earnings per share, up 10.99% or $0.21 from last year’s $1.91 per share. DFS’s profit will be $686.30 million for 9.15 P/E if the $2.12 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.15 actual earnings per share reported by Discover Financial Services for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.40% negative EPS growth.

Omers Administration Corp, which manages about $8.69B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Travelport Worldwide Ltd (NYSE:TVPT) by 747,900 shares to 1.01 million shares, valued at $16.39M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB) by 831,391 shares in the quarter, for a total of 5.73 million shares, and has risen its stake in Prudential Finl Inc (NYSE:PRU).