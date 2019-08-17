Paloma Partners Management Company Has Trimmed Anadarko Petroleum (Put) (APC) Position By $2.65 Million; Cooper-standard Holdings (CPS) Sentiment Is 1.07

Cooper-standard Holdings Inc (CPS) investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.05, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. The ratio has increased, as 78 active investment managers opened new or increased stock positions, while 73 trimmed and sold positions in Cooper-standard Holdings Inc. The active investment managers in our database now have: 16.56 million shares, down from 16.86 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of active investment managers holding Cooper-standard Holdings Inc in top ten stock positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 30 Reduced: 43 Increased: 61 New Position: 17.

Paloma Partners Management Company decreased Anadarko Petroleum Corp (Put) (APC) stake by 71.41% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Paloma Partners Management Company sold 58,947 shares as Anadarko Petroleum Corp (Put) (APC)’s stock rose 1.78%. The Paloma Partners Management Company holds 23,600 shares with $1.07 million value, down from 82,547 last quarter. Anadarko Petroleum Corp (Put) now has $36.56 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.78% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $72.77. About 24.21 million shares traded or 159.44% up from the average. Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC) has declined 0.07% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.07% the S&P500. Some Historical APC News: 15/05/2018 – ANADARKO PETROLEUM CORP APC.N SETS QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.25/SHR; 18/05/2018 – Engineering News: Anadarko seeks to raise $14bn to $15bn for Mozambique LNG project; 11/04/2018 – Heavy options activity in Anadarko Petroleum and Marvell Technology, according to traders Jon and Pete Najarian; 09/05/2018 – RAILWAY PROJECT FOR VACA MUERTA IN ARGENTINA TO BE TENDERED BY THE END OF MAY, SYSTEM NEEDED FOR 2021 -ENERGY MIN; 18/05/2018 – ANADARKO’S ADVISER SOCIETE GENERALE HAS RECEIVED INTEREST FOR $12 BLN IN COVER AND DIRECT LENDING FROM EXPORT CREDIT AGENCIES; 02/05/2018 – ANADARKO ‘MOTIVATED’ TO ADD MORE BUYBACKS IF CASH FLOWS PERSIST; 09/03/2018 – CERAWEEK-Colombia jumps into Latam oil auction wave, to award blocks in April; 04/04/2018 – Midstates Petroleum Announces Agreement for Sale of Anadarko Basin Producing Properties for $58 M; 01/05/2018 – ANADARKO SEES FY SALES VOLUME 240 TO 250 MMBOE, SAW 238 TO 248; 15/03/2018 – Anadarko Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Among 6 analysts covering Anadarko Petroleum (NYSE:APC), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Anadarko Petroleum has $7600 highest and $51 lowest target. $66.83’s average target is -8.16% below currents $72.77 stock price. Anadarko Petroleum had 22 analyst reports since February 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC) has “Buy” rating given on Friday, February 22 by Guggenheim. The stock of Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC) has “Hold” rating given on Tuesday, March 19 by Mizuho. The stock of Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC) has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Thursday, May 16 by Morgan Stanley. RBC Capital Markets downgraded it to “Sector Perform” rating and $65 target in Monday, April 15 report. The rating was upgraded by Citigroup to “Buy” on Monday, April 1. The rating was downgraded by Stifel Nicolaus to “Hold” on Tuesday, May 7. Morgan Stanley maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Monday, March 11 report.

Paloma Partners Management Company increased Halliburton Co (NYSE:HAL) stake by 24,912 shares to 41,712 valued at $1.22M in 2019Q1. It also upped Emcor Group Inc (NYSE:EME) stake by 5,998 shares and now owns 19,729 shares. Williams Companies Inc (Put) (NYSE:WMB) was raised too.

Analysts await Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.47 earnings per share, down 42.68% or $0.35 from last year’s $0.82 per share. APC’s profit will be $236.16M for 38.71 P/E if the $0.47 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.51 actual earnings per share reported by Anadarko Petroleum Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -7.84% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.93 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.16, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 54 investors sold APC shares while 223 reduced holdings. 70 funds opened positions while 187 raised stakes. 418.34 million shares or 0.85% less from 421.93 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Profund Advisors Limited Liability holds 19,819 shares. Adams Asset Advsrs Limited Liability Corp holds 0.07% in Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC) or 11,115 shares. Voloridge Invest Mgmt Limited Liability Com invested in 245,907 shares or 0.34% of the stock. Mutual Of America Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Company reported 0.08% of its portfolio in Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC). Hsbc Public Ltd Com reported 678,439 shares. Advantage has invested 0% in Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC). Public Sector Pension Investment Board owns 532,640 shares for 0.22% of their portfolio. Us Financial Bank De has 0.02% invested in Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC). 70,161 are owned by Moody Bank Tru Division. 10,927 were reported by First Allied Advisory Services. Brown Brothers Harriman invested 0% in Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC). Key Grp Holdg (Cayman) accumulated 23,450 shares. Howe Rusling holds 3,846 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Boston Family Office Ltd Liability Company holds 0.06% or 12,588 shares. Spinnaker Tru has invested 0.03% in Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC).

Trellus Management Company Llc holds 2.24% of its portfolio in Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. for 25,000 shares. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. owns 1.28 million shares or 0.76% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Levin Capital Strategies L.P. has 0.63% invested in the company for 119,181 shares. The Illinois-based Cna Financial Corp has invested 0.5% in the stock. Arrowmark Colorado Holdings Llc, a Colorado-based fund reported 326,946 shares.

