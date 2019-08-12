Paloma Partners Management Company Has Trimmed Align Technology (ALGN) Stake by $1.18 Million; 3M Company (MMM) Shareholder Cs Mckee LP Raised Stake by $869,400

Cs Mckee Lp increased its stake in 3M Company (MMM) by 7.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cs Mckee Lp bought 4,200 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.10% . The institutional investor held 59,450 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.35 million, up from 55,250 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cs Mckee Lp who had been investing in 3M Company for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $93.11 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.99% or $1.62 during the last trading session, reaching $161.85. About 1.40 million shares traded. 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) has declined 14.82% since August 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.82% the S&P500. Some Historical MMM News: 24/04/2018 – 3M CO SEES FY EPS $8.68 TO $9.03, SAW $10.20 TO $10.70; 15/05/2018 – 3M Co Presenting at Electrical Products Group Conference May 21; 02/04/2018 – Propeller Health Publishes Results From a Large Public Health Study on Asthma; Successfully Reduces the Burden of Asthma in Louisville; 01/05/2018 – 3M Co at Bernstein Strategic Decisions CEO Conference May 31; 27/03/2018 – Australia 3M Interbank Yield at 1.83% by End-1Q18 (Survey); 11/04/2018 – UK FEB GOODS EXPORT VOLUMES -1.6 PCT 3M/3M, IMPORT VOLUMES -1.1 PCT 3M/3M; 24/04/2018 – PAVILLON: 3M UNPAID LEAVE FOR ZHENG FENGWEN, EXEC DIRECTOR, CEO; 20/04/2018 – Wall St Week Ahead-Trade tensions set for brighter U.S. corporate spotlight; 13/03/2018 – Communicating In Tough Conditions Just Got Easier With New Post-it Extreme Notes; 03/04/2018 – EUROFINS SCIENTIFIC SE EUFI.PA – LAB FRONTIER EMPLOYS 40 STAFF AND GENERATED REVENUES CLOSE TO EUR 3M IN 2017

Paloma Partners Management Company decreased its stake in Align Technology Inc (ALGN) by 79.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Paloma Partners Management Company sold 4,154 shares as the company’s stock declined 34.93% . The institutional investor held 1,046 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $297,000, down from 5,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Paloma Partners Management Company who had been investing in Align Technology Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.34 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.05% or $3.76 during the last trading session, reaching $179.57. About 948,895 shares traded. Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) has declined 40.02% since August 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.02% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.18, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 55 investors sold MMM shares while 546 reduced holdings. 135 funds opened positions while 452 raised stakes. 375.82 million shares or 5.73% less from 398.67 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Since May 9, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $176,260 activity.

Paloma Partners Management Company, which manages about $4.12 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Burlington Stores Inc (NYSE:BURL) by 3,906 shares to 5,847 shares, valued at $916,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Norfolk Southern Corp (NYSE:NSC) by 4,250 shares in the quarter, for a total of 70,918 shares, and has risen its stake in Johnson Johnson (Call) (NYSE:JNJ).

Analysts await Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.14 earnings per share, down 8.06% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.24 per share. ALGN’s profit will be $91.05M for 39.38 P/E if the $1.14 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.26 actual earnings per share reported by Align Technology, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.52% negative EPS growth.

Since August 2, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 insider sales for $1.21 million activity. On Tuesday, August 6 the insider Pudipeddi Vamsi Mohan Raj bought $206,921.