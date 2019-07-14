Paloma Partners Management Company Has Raised Dr Horton (DHI) Stake; American Express Co. (AXP) Holder Davis Selected Advisers Cut Its Stake as Market Valuation Rose

Paloma Partners Management Company increased its stake in Dr Horton Inc (DHI) by 94.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Paloma Partners Management Company bought 25,706 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.66% with the market. The institutional investor held 53,006 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.19 million, up from 27,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Paloma Partners Management Company who had been investing in Dr Horton Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.98 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.43% or $1.08 during the last trading session, reaching $45.49. About 3.14M shares traded. D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) has risen 1.24% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 3.19% the S&P500. Some Historical DHI News: 26/04/2018 – D.R. HORTON INC QTRLY SHR $0.91; 23/04/2018 – TABLE-Hedge fund managers’ investment picks from Sohn conference; 26/04/2018 – D.R. HORTON – EXPECT TO GENERATE AT LEAST $800 MLN OF CASH FROM OPERATIONS IN 2018; 04/04/2018 – Lennar raises home sales forecast ahead of spring selling season; 28/03/2018 – D.R. Horton, Inc., America’s Builder, to Release 2018 Second Quarter Earnings on April 26, 2018; 26/04/2018 – DR Horton Ended the 2Q With $528.9M of Homebuilding Unrestricted Cash; 26/04/2018 – DR Horton 2Q Rev $3.79B; 26/04/2018 – D.R. HORTON INC SEES 2018 CONSOLIDATED REVENUES BETWEEN $15.9 BLN AND $16.3 BLN; 26/04/2018 – DR Horton 2Q EPS 91c; 26/04/2018 – D.R. HORTON – IN FISCAL 2019 EXPECT FORESTAR TO GENERATE $300 MLN TO $350 MLN IN REVENUE AND ACCESS PUBLIC MARKETS FOR ADDITIONAL GROWTH CAPITAL

Davis Selected Advisers decreased its stake in American Express Co. (AXP) by 3.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Davis Selected Advisers sold 205,210 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.39% with the market. The institutional investor held 6.31 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $689.88 million, down from 6.52M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Davis Selected Advisers who had been investing in American Express Co. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $106.86B market cap company. The stock increased 0.53% or $0.68 during the last trading session, reaching $127.96. About 1.57M shares traded. American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) has risen 16.16% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.73% the S&P500. Some Historical AXP News: 18/04/2018 – American Express Loan Portfolio Rose 16 %; 03/04/2018 – Corporate Finance Leaders Worldwide Remain Optimistic and Will Face Risk Head-On Despite Economic and Political Uncertainty,; 15/05/2018 – American Express U.S. Small Business Card Member Average Loans Were $11.3 Billion for April; 13/03/2018 – American Express Elects Christopher D. Young to Bd of Directors; 14/05/2018 – Fitch to Rate American Express Credit Account Master Trust, Series 2018-5; Presale Issued; 07/03/2018 American Express Joins Chorus Declaring Gender Pay Parity; 18/04/2018 – American Express pops after hours on first-quarter earnings beat; 12/04/2018 – American Express Will Open Eleventh Location of The CENTURION® Lounge at Denver International Airport; 20/03/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS STATEMENT REGARDING ORBITZ CYBER ATTACK; 18/04/2018 – American Express Reports First-Quarter EPS of $1.86

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $1.29 million activity.

Analysts await American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) to report earnings on July, 19 before the open. They expect $2.05 EPS, up 11.41% or $0.21 from last year’s $1.84 per share. AXP’s profit will be $1.71B for 15.60 P/E if the $2.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.01 actual EPS reported by American Express Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.99% EPS growth.

Davis Selected Advisers, which manages about $48.17 billion and $20.33B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Jd.Com Inc. Class A Adr (NASDAQ:JD) by 72,418 shares to 7.27M shares, valued at $219.16 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Wells Fargo & Co. (NYSE:WFC) by 564,936 shares in the quarter, for a total of 27.54M shares, and has risen its stake in Iqiyi Inc. Class A Adr.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.07, from 0.89 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 39 investors sold AXP shares while 438 reduced holdings. 130 funds opened positions while 328 raised stakes. 680.70 million shares or 2.14% less from 695.57 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Olstein Mngmt Ltd Partnership accumulated 35,000 shares. Hallmark Capital Mgmt owns 2,035 shares. Atria Investments Lc invested in 47,532 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Artemis Invest Management Llp has 324,555 shares. Peapack Gladstone Fincl Corporation holds 0.17% of its portfolio in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) for 34,449 shares. Quantbot Tech Lp owns 50,859 shares for 0.53% of their portfolio. Wesbanco Comml Bank owns 7,338 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Clark Capital Mngmt Inc accumulated 346,598 shares or 0.9% of the stock. 23 were accumulated by Proffitt & Goodson. Ativo Mgmt Lc has invested 0.93% in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). Principal Financial Grp Inc accumulated 1.01M shares. Ubs Asset Americas has invested 0% of its portfolio in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). Brandywine Global Investment Mgmt owns 767,322 shares. The Texas-based Sather Fincl Group has invested 0.19% in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). Renaissance Grp Inc Ltd Liability reported 268,960 shares.

Since January 28, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 3 selling transactions for $327,034 activity. On Tuesday, January 29 Allen Barbara K sold $59,281 worth of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) or 1,667 shares.

Paloma Partners Management Company, which manages about $4.12B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Square Inc A by 4,647 shares to 16,353 shares, valued at $1.23 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Netflix Inc (Call) (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 1,600 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2,900 shares, and cut its stake in Home Depot Inc (Call) (NYSE:HD).