Paloma Partners Management Company Has Lowered Holding in Vf (Call) (VFC) as Stock Price Rose; As Putnam Managed Muni Incm Trs (PMM) Shares Rose, Robinson Capital Management Has Trimmed Its Position

Paloma Partners Management Company decreased its stake in Vf Corp (Call) (VFC) by 76.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Paloma Partners Management Company sold 36,286 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.88% with the market. The institutional investor held 11,000 shares of the apparel company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $956,000, down from 47,286 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Paloma Partners Management Company who had been investing in Vf Corp (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $34.94 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.21% or $1.05 during the last trading session, reaching $87.89. About 864,264 shares traded. V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC) has risen 16.91% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.48% the S&P500. Some Historical VFC News: 02/04/2018 – AllianzGI NFJ Dividend Value Adds VF Corp, Exits Aetna; 16/04/2018 – Athletic apparel maker Lululemon names Patrick Guido CFO; 04/05/2018 – VF CORP – AT QTR-END, INVENTORIES WERE UP 17 PERCENT COMPARED WITH SAME PERIOD IN 2017; 14/03/2018 – VF SEES DEAL ADDING IMMEDIATELY TO EARNINGS; 14/03/2018 – VF Corporation Announces Definitive Agreement to Acquire Altra®, an Athletic and Performance-Based Lifestyle Footwear Brand,; 04/05/2018 – VF CORP QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES $3.05 BLN VS $2.50 BLN; 28/03/2018 – VF Corporation Appoints Steve Murray as Vice President, Strategic Projects; 04/05/2018 – VF Corp Transition Quarter Revenue $3.05B, Net $252.8M; 03/04/2018 – VF Corporation Completes Acquisition of Icebreaker®; 04/05/2018 – VF SEES FY19 ADJ. EPS $3.48 TO $3.53

Robinson Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Putnam Managed Muni Incm Trs (PMM) by 30.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Robinson Capital Management Llc sold 292,814 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.85% with the market. The institutional investor held 676,712 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.06M, down from 969,526 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Robinson Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Putnam Managed Muni Incm Trs for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $382.81M market cap company. The stock increased 0.13% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $7.78. About 83,201 shares traded. Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:PMM) has risen 7.54% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.11% the S&P500.

Paloma Partners Management Company, which manages about $4.12B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc by 100,741 shares to 174,288 shares, valued at $4.87 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) by 50,418 shares in the quarter, for a total of 89,317 shares, and has risen its stake in Cimarex Energy Co (NYSE:XEC).

More notable recent V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “V.F. Corp Q4 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on May 21, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “How Many V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC) Shares Do Institutions Own? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 04, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About V.F. Corporation (VFC) – Yahoo Finance” on June 10, 2019. More interesting news about V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Sempra Energy (SRE) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 20, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “V.F. Corp +10% after strong earnings – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: January 18, 2019.

Since January 28, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 3 selling transactions for $3.94 million activity. MEAGHER LAURA C sold $759,462 worth of stock or 8,894 shares. Holtz Curtis A. sold $2.14M worth of stock.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.09 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.15, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 54 investors sold VFC shares while 238 reduced holdings. 91 funds opened positions while 227 raised stakes. 388.62 million shares or 1.79% less from 395.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Nebraska-based Pittenger And Anderson has invested 0.24% in V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC). Vision Cap Mngmt reported 11,042 shares. Federated Pa stated it has 280,681 shares. Leisure Capital invested in 0.67% or 9,223 shares. Vigilant Management Ltd has invested 0.01% in V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC). Segall Bryant And Hamill Ltd Liability accumulated 482,744 shares or 0.65% of the stock. Spears Abacus Advsrs Limited Liability Company reported 0.05% stake. 6,174 are held by Appleton Partners Inc Ma. Colony Group Limited Liability Co reported 65,054 shares stake. Aviva Public Ltd owns 122,348 shares. Morgan Stanley has 0.04% invested in V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC) for 1.44 million shares. Art Advsr Limited Liability Com owns 75,525 shares. Strategy Asset Managers Ltd Liability has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC). Brookstone Cap Mgmt holds 15,275 shares. Aviance Cap Partners Llc holds 0.16% or 6,503 shares.

Robinson Capital Management Llc, which manages about $320.74M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Nuveen Muni Credit Inc Fd (NZF) by 98,510 shares to 354,626 shares, valued at $5.34 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Western Asset Premier Bond (WEA) by 29,598 shares in the quarter, for a total of 42,098 shares, and has risen its stake in Blackrock Muniyield Qual Ii (MQT).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.17 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.35, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 5 investors sold PMM shares while 13 reduced holdings. 8 funds opened positions while 13 raised stakes. 5.40 million shares or 7.79% less from 5.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Hawaii-based Ckw Group has invested 0.02% in Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:PMM). Morgan Stanley holds 0% or 592,002 shares. Us Savings Bank De reported 7,149 shares. Advsrs Limited Liability holds 127,944 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Creative Planning stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:PMM). Cambridge Investment Rech Advsrs owns 54,077 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Thomas J Herzfeld owns 3,694 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Stifel Financial owns 21,599 shares. Citigroup accumulated 6,161 shares or 0% of the stock. Invesco Ltd has invested 0% of its portfolio in Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:PMM). Winslow Evans Crocker holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:PMM) for 10,310 shares. 676,712 were accumulated by Robinson Capital Mgmt Limited Liability. 10,752 are held by Private Advisor Limited Com. Financial Bank Of America De reported 0% of its portfolio in Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:PMM). The Florida-based Raymond James & has invested 0% in Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:PMM).

Since February 4, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $715 activity.

More notable recent Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:PMM) news were published by: Zacks.com which released: “Infineon (IFNNY) Q2 Earnings Miss, Revenues Beat Estimates – Zacks.com” on August 03, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Munis In March: Flows In Focus – Seeking Alpha” published on March 18, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Infineon denies report it has suspended Huawei shipments – Yahoo Finance” on May 20, 2019. More interesting news about Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:PMM) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Muni Market Update: January – Seeking Alpha” published on February 21, 2019 as well as Zacks.com‘s news article titled: “4 Reasons to Add Infineon Stock to Your Portfolio Right Now – Zacks.com” with publication date: December 20, 2018.