Paloma Partners Management Company Has Lifted Holding in Genesco (GCO) as Shares Declined; As Harmonic (HLIT) Share Value Rose, Polar Securities Has Increased Holding by $638,050

Paloma Partners Management Company increased its stake in Genesco Inc (GCO) by 127.03% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Paloma Partners Management Company bought 12,510 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.12% . The institutional investor held 22,358 shares of the clothing and shoe and accessory stores company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $946,000, up from 9,848 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Paloma Partners Management Company who had been investing in Genesco Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $709.66 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.28% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $42.92. About 349,068 shares traded or 0.65% up from the average. Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO) has declined 1.43% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.43% the S&P500. Some Historical GCO News: 18/05/2018 – Legion Partners Now Has 5.17% Genesco Stake After Selling Some Options in April and May; 15/03/2018 – Genesco: Comparable Sales Included 1% Decrease in Same Store Sales and 15% Increase in E-Commerce Sales; 25/04/2018 – GENESCO TO ADD TWO NEW INDEPENDENT DIRECTORS; 25/04/2018 – GENESCO INC – HAS AGREED TO INCREASE SIZE OF BOARD BY TWO DIRECTORS; 15/03/2018 – Genesco Sees FY19 Adj EPS $3.05-Adj EPS $3.45; 15/03/2018 – GENESCO INC GCO.N SEES FY 2019 ADJUSTED SHR $3.05 TO $3.45; 15/03/2018 – GENESCO UNDERTAKING MULTI-YEAR RESHAPING OF COST STRUCTURE; 25/04/2018 – Genesco Inc. Reaches Cooperation Agreement With Legion Partners and 4010 Cap; 15/03/2018 – GENESCO INC GCO.N FY2019 SHR VIEW $3.51 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 15/03/2018 – Genesco 4Q EPS $2.90

Polar Securities Inc increased its stake in Harmonic Inc (HLIT) by 4.86% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Polar Securities Inc bought 127,610 shares as the company’s stock rose 33.87% . The institutional investor held 2.75 million shares of the radio and television broadcasting and communications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $15.27M, up from 2.62 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Polar Securities Inc who had been investing in Harmonic Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $615.62 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.73% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $6.87. About 322,157 shares traded. Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT) has risen 58.10% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 58.10% the S&P500. Some Historical HLIT News: 30/04/2018 – HARMONIC 8-K 2018-04-30; 11/04/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Harmonic, Supernus Pharmaceuticals, America First Multifami; 30/05/2018 – Harmonic Dr May Benefit, Industry Posts 21st Straight Gain; 11/05/2018 – TABLE-Harmonic Drive Systems 6324.T -2017/18 parent results; 30/04/2018 – Harmonic Sees FY Adj Loss/Shr 22c-Adj EPS 18c; 03/04/2018 – Harmonic Sets the Benchmark for OTT Delivery and Next-Gen TV at 2018 NAB Show; 09/04/2018 – QVC Japan Brings Crystal-Clear UHD Content to Home Shoppers With Harmonic’s Playout Solution; 30/04/2018 – Harmonic Sees FY Rev $375M-$425M; 30/04/2018 – Harmonic 1Q Rev $90.1M; 26/04/2018 – Harmonic Dr May Benefit, Industry Posts 20th Consecutive Gain

Polar Securities Inc, which manages about $5.35 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Lkq Corp (NASDAQ:LKQ) by 640,319 shares to 414,500 shares, valued at $11.03 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Alpha Pro Tech Ltd (NYSEMKT:APT) by 289,596 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 100,404 shares, and cut its stake in Habit Restaurants Inc.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.78 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.01, from 1.79 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 9 investors sold HLIT shares while 31 reduced holdings. 28 funds opened positions while 43 raised stakes. 77.34 million shares or 2.93% more from 75.14 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Millrace Asset Gp has 1.46% invested in Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT) for 253,728 shares. Principal holds 0% or 712,152 shares in its portfolio. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans has 0% invested in Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT). Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt System invested in 30,411 shares. Advisory Serv Ntwk Limited Liability Corporation holds 3,125 shares. Invesco Ltd, a Georgia-based fund reported 784,537 shares. Aperio Group Inc Ltd Liability Company stated it has 5,252 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Jpmorgan Chase reported 51,597 shares. Wells Fargo And Mn invested 0% of its portfolio in Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT). Guggenheim Limited Liability accumulated 18,893 shares. Dimensional Fund Advsrs LP has invested 0.01% in Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT). Renaissance Technologies Limited Liability Corporation holds 0% or 736,499 shares. State Street reported 2.38M shares. Credit Suisse Ag invested in 0% or 60,316 shares. Metropolitan Life New York invested 0% of its portfolio in Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT).

More notable recent Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Harmonic Making Some Noise – Seeking Alpha” on October 25, 2018, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “Harmonic Brings Real-World OTT and Broadcast Success to IBC2019 – PRNewswire” published on August 22, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Should You Worry About Harmonic Inc.’s (NASDAQ:HLIT) CEO Pay Cheque? – Yahoo Finance” on July 22, 2019. More interesting news about Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Harmonic +4.5% on Comcast license deal – Seeking Alpha” published on July 09, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Harmonic (HLIT) Jumps: Stock Rises 8.8% – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 17, 2019.

Paloma Partners Management Company, which manages about $5.90B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mellanox Technologies Ltd (NASDAQ:MLNX) by 15,182 shares to 26,766 shares, valued at $2.96 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) by 5,668 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3,532 shares, and cut its stake in Nike Inc Cl B Stock (NYSE:NKE).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.64 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.62, from 1.26 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 26 investors sold GCO shares while 71 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 37 raised stakes. 16.78 million shares or 7.48% less from 18.14 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Wellington Mngmt Llp reported 27,614 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Glenmede Tru Company Na holds 0% or 201 shares in its portfolio. Alberta Inv invested in 18,000 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Alps stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO). Ancora Advisors Lc holds 0.02% or 12,800 shares. Mackay Shields Ltd Llc holds 0.02% or 86,097 shares in its portfolio. Oppenheimer Asset Mgmt holds 0% of its portfolio in Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO) for 791 shares. Jpmorgan Chase accumulated 40,056 shares or 0% of the stock. Ubs Asset Management Americas reported 23,793 shares stake. Amer International Group Incorporated owns 13,243 shares. Wells Fargo Mn has 0% invested in Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO). Sterling Cap Lc holds 0.01% in Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO) or 21,998 shares. Vanguard Grp has 1.97 million shares. Price T Rowe Associates Md has 6,763 shares. Menta Ltd Liability Co owns 13,438 shares.