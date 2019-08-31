Paloma Partners Management Company Has Decreased Its Position in Leggett Platt (LEG) by $1.07 Million as Market Valuation Rose; Middleton & Co Has Lifted Its Watsco (WSO) Stake by $441,870 as Stock Value Rose

Middleton & Co Inc increased its stake in Watsco Inc (WSO) by 41.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Middleton & Co Inc bought 3,090 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.06% . The institutional investor held 10,485 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.50M, up from 7,395 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Middleton & Co Inc who had been investing in Watsco Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.20 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.00% or $1.62 during the last trading session, reaching $163.55. About 229,168 shares traded. Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) has declined 3.78% since August 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.78% the S&P500.

Paloma Partners Management Company decreased its stake in Leggett Platt Inc (LEG) by 62.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Paloma Partners Management Company sold 25,451 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.11% . The institutional investor held 14,973 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $633,000, down from 40,424 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Paloma Partners Management Company who had been investing in Leggett Platt Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.81 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.19% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $37.19. About 749,461 shares traded. Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG) has declined 7.65% since August 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.65% the S&P500. Some Historical LEG News: 26/04/2018 – LEGGETT & PLATT INC LEG.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $2.75 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 14/05/2018 – Epoch Investment Partners Buys 2.3% Position in Leggett & Platt; 15/05/2018 – LEGGETT BOOSTS QTR DIV/SHR TO 38C FROM 36C, EST. 37C; 26/04/2018 – LEGGETT & PLATT INC – RAW MATERIAL-RELATED PRICE INCREASES AND CURRENCY IMPACT SHOULD ALSO CONTRIBUTE TO SALES GROWTH IN 2018; 15/05/2018 – Leggett & Platt Raises Dividend to 38c; 16/03/2018 – VP Douglas Gifts 100 Of Leggett & Platt Inc; 26/04/2018 – Leggett & Platt Had Seen 2018 Sales $4.2B-$4.3B

Paloma Partners Management Company, which manages about $4.12B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Deluxe Corp (NYSE:DLX) by 11,356 shares to 22,635 shares, valued at $990,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cvs Health Corp (Call) (NYSE:CVS) by 96,300 shares in the quarter, for a total of 111,400 shares, and has risen its stake in Caterpillar Inc (Put) (NYSE:CAT).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.23, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 22 investors sold LEG shares while 130 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 115 raised stakes. 98.03 million shares or 2.63% less from 100.68 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gradient Investments Limited Liability Corporation reported 338 shares. Moreover, Natixis Advsrs LP has 0.01% invested in Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG) for 29,080 shares. Stratos Wealth Prtn Limited has 15,843 shares. Ronna Sue Cohen holds 395,565 shares or 0.27% of its portfolio. Fuller And Thaler Asset invested in 305 shares or 0% of the stock. Asset Mgmt One Limited accumulated 75,417 shares. Signaturefd Limited Com accumulated 0% or 268 shares. Westpac Banking Corporation holds 6,621 shares. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh has invested 0.01% in Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG). Raymond James Na owns 16,119 shares. British Columbia Management invested 0.01% in Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG). 12,639 were reported by Dnb Asset Mgmt As. Archford Strategies Ltd Company accumulated 19,700 shares or 0.31% of the stock. 39,117 were reported by Millennium Lc. 510 were reported by Reilly Fin Advisors Ltd Liability Company.

Middleton & Co Inc, which manages about $602.39 million and $623.54M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 2,436 shares to 33,578 shares, valued at $6.44M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Merck & Co Inc (NYSE:MRK) by 6,045 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 165,400 shares, and cut its stake in Fortive Corp.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.89 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.73, from 1.16 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 23 investors sold WSO shares while 69 reduced holdings. 46 funds opened positions while 128 raised stakes. 28.48 million shares or 5.19% less from 30.04 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. D E Shaw & Co accumulated 56,729 shares. Fiduciary Mngmt Wi invested in 215,789 shares. Ameritas Inv Partners invested 0.06% in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO). Prudential Incorporated stated it has 18,935 shares. Rhumbline Advisers holds 102,455 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Virginia Retirement System Et Al holds 8,000 shares. New York-based Morgan Stanley has invested 0% in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO). Tci Wealth Advsr reported 26 shares. Lafleur & Godfrey Ltd Liability Co reported 37,726 shares. Barbara Oil stated it has 5,000 shares. Deutsche Bankshares Ag stated it has 206,121 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Wendell David stated it has 23,635 shares or 0.53% of all its holdings. 800 are held by Winslow Evans Crocker. Brinker holds 4,511 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Franklin Resource invested in 7,247 shares or 0% of the stock.