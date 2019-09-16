Paloma Partners Management Company Has Decreased Its Position in Hanover Insurance Group (THG) as Market Valuation Rose; Bluemountain Capital Management Has Increased Holding in Teva Pharmaceutical Inds LTD (TEVA) as Stock Declined

Bluemountain Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Inds Ltd (TEVA) by 19.89% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bluemountain Capital Management Llc bought 538,890 shares as the company’s stock declined 47.93% . The hedge fund held 3.25 million shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $29.99M, up from 2.71 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bluemountain Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Teva Pharmaceutical Inds Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.04B market cap company. The stock increased 1.26% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $8.04. About 15.91 million shares traded. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) has declined 66.58% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 66.58% the S&P500. Some Historical TEVA News: 19/04/2018 – P&G – AFTER REVIEW, CO, TEVA CONCLUDED THEIR STRATEGIES WERE NO LONGER ALIGNED & AGREED TO MUTUALLY BENEFICIAL TERMS TO TERMINATE JV; 19/04/2018 – TEVA PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRIES LTD – NO SIGNIFICANT (MATERIAL) NET FINANCIAL TRANSFER BETWEEN TEVA AND P&G WILL RESULT FROM DISSOLUTION; 26/03/2018 – TEVA – LAUNCH OF GENERIC VERSION OF LIALDA DELAYED-RELEASE TABLETS, 1.2 G, IN U.S; 23/05/2018 – JOHN WOOD – HAS BEEN AWARDED A $US MULTI-MLN CONTRACT BY TEVA BIOTECH GMBH; 23/05/2018 – Teva Pharmaceutical Industries said on Wednesday it could launch its migraine treatment as soon as mid-September, after an initial delay; 19/04/2018 – Teva and the Procter & Gamble Co Have Agreed to Terminate the PGT Healthcare Partnership; 14/05/2018 – Advair ( fluticasone propionate + salmeterol ; GlaxoSmithKline) Drug Overview 2018: A Fixed-Dose Combination of an lnhaled Corticosteroid and a Long-Acting Beta 2 Agonist – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 26/03/2018 – FDA: Abbreviated New Drug Application (ANDA): 090713 Company: TEVA PHARMS USA; 15/05/2018 – Teva Announces Publication of Phase III Trial Data of Fremanezumab for the Preventive Treatment of Episodic Migraine in the; 09/04/2018 – Teva Pharm to close plant in Israel after no buyer found

Paloma Partners Management Company decreased its stake in Hanover Insurance Group Inc (THG) by 14.85% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Paloma Partners Management Company sold 2,746 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.38% . The institutional investor held 15,746 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.02 million, down from 18,492 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Paloma Partners Management Company who had been investing in Hanover Insurance Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.18B market cap company. The stock increased 0.06% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $130.99. About 152,643 shares traded. The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG) has risen 8.32% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500. Some Historical THG News: 16/04/2018 – Hanover Insurance Sees Impact of Catastrophe Activity At of $66M-$76M Pretax; 28/03/2018 – The Hanover Insurance Group Is Exploring Strategic Alternatives for Its Intl Specialty Business; 12/03/2018 – Increasing Number of Motorists Are Uninsured, Putting Insured Drivers At Risk; 02/05/2018 – Hanover Insurance 1Q Net $67.7M; 12/03/2018 – Increasing Number of Motorists Are Uninsured, Putting lnsured Drivers At Risk; 09/05/2018 – The Hanover recognized by Forbes as one of “America’s Best Mid-Size Employers”; 16/04/2018 – The Hanover Estimates the Impact of 1Q Catastrophes; 03/05/2018 – CoverWallet Expands its Innovative lnsurtech Platform to The Hanover Insurance Group Agents; 15/05/2018 – The Hanover Insurance Group Announces Retirement Of Longtime Chairman Michael P. Angelini; 28/03/2018 – HANOVER INSURANCE GROUP INC – CONFIRMED UNDERTAKING REVIEW OF STRATEGIC ALTERNATIVES, INCLUDING A POSSIBLE SALE, FOR LONDON-BASED CHAUCER

