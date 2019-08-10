Paloma Partners Management Company Has Cut Matador Resources Co (MTDR) Position By $809,818; Iron Mountain (IRM) Covered By 0 Bullish Analysts Last Week

Among 2 analysts covering Iron Mountain Inc (NYSE:IRM), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Iron Mountain Inc had 7 analyst reports since February 20, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by MUFG Securities Americas Inc on Wednesday, February 20 with “Hold”. Robert W. Baird upgraded Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) on Friday, August 2 to “Neutral” rating. See Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) latest ratings:

Paloma Partners Management Company decreased Matador Resources Co (MTDR) stake by 51.98% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Paloma Partners Management Company sold 42,622 shares as Matador Resources Co (MTDR)’s stock declined 5.92%. The Paloma Partners Management Company holds 39,374 shares with $761,000 value, down from 81,996 last quarter. Matador Resources Co now has $1.79B valuation. The stock increased 1.25% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $15.35. About 3.78 million shares traded or 41.02% up from the average. Matador Resources Company (NYSE:MTDR) has declined 47.42% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 47.42% the S&P500. Some Historical MTDR News: 20/04/2018 – DJ Matador Resources Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MTDR); 18/05/2018 – MATADOR MINING LTD MZZ.AX – APPOINTS OF PAUL CRIDDLE AS ITS MANAGING DIRECTOR; 02/04/2018 – Matador Resources Presenting at IPAA Oil & Gas Conference Apr 9; 02/05/2018 – Matador Resources 1Q EPS 55c; 19/04/2018 – MATADOR REPORTS COMPLETION & EXPANSION OF BLACK RIVER PLANT; 20/03/2018 – MATADOR TO B1 FROM B2 BY MOODY’S; 22/05/2018 – S&PGR Upgrades Matador Resources To ‘B+’; Outlook Stable; 15/05/2018 – Matador Resources at Stephens Energy Executive Summit Tomorrow; 01/05/2018 – DJ Symbol for Matador Private Equity AG (MAT.BN) Now SQL.BE

More notable recent Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Monopoly Man’s Monthly Strong Buy Pick: Iron Mountain – Seeking Alpha” on July 22, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “Iron Mountain Declares Third Quarter 2019 Dividend – PRNewswire” published on July 26, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Iron Mountain Incorporated (IRM) – Yahoo Finance” on June 18, 2019. More interesting news about Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Jim Cramer Weighs In On Twilio, AT&T And More – Benzinga” published on July 25, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Iron Mountain Is At The Nice Price – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 30, 2019.

The stock decreased 2.05% or $0.64 during the last trading session, reaching $30.58. About 1.99 million shares traded. Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) has declined 15.75% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.75% the S&P500. Some Historical IRM News: 30/05/2018 – Iron Mountain Sees Acquisition Accretive in 2019 Following Integration; 08/05/2018 – Group Ten Metals Announces Priority Targets at the Iron Mountain Area of the Stillwater West Project, Including Cobalt Zone; 30/05/2018 – IRON MOUNTAIN SEES MODEST AFFO CUT IN 2018, BOOST IN 2019; 27/03/2018 – IRON MOUNTAIN CLOSES ON USD 700 MILLION SYNDICATED TERM LOAN B FACILITY, AND IRON MOUNTAIN AUSTRALIA UPSIZES AUD SYNDICATED TERM LOAN B FACILITY TO AUD 341 MILLION; 31/05/2018 – CyArk and Iron Mountain Team Up to Preserve Melbourne’s Historic Royal Exhibition Building; 13/03/2018 – Moody’s Rates Iron Mountain’s New Term Loan Ba3; 30/05/2018 – ASX ALERT-IRON MOUNTAIN ACQUIRES DUTCH EVOSWITCH DATA CENTER BUSINESS-IRM.N; 30/05/2018 – IRON MOUNTAIN INC – EXPECTS TRANSACTION TO BE ACCRETIVE IN 2019 FOLLOWING INTEGRATION; 22/03/2018 – IRON MOUNTAIN TO BUY ARTEX FINE ARTS SERVICES; 23/04/2018 – DJ Iron Mountain Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (IRM)

Iron Mountain Incorporated, a real estate investment trust, provides storage and information management services in North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia Pacific, and Africa. The company has market cap of $8.78 billion. It operates through North American Records and Information Management Business, North American Data Management Business, Western European Business, and Other International Business divisions. It has a 24.88 P/E ratio. The firm provides storage and information management services for physical records and other media, such as microfilm and microfiche, master audio and videotapes, film, X-rays, and blueprints, including healthcare information services, vital records services, and service and courier operations, as well as the collection, handling, disposal of sensitive documents for corporate customers; and information destruction services, information governance and digital solutions, and fulfillment and technology escrow services.

Among 3 analysts covering Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Matador Resources had 10 analyst reports since February 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was upgraded by JP Morgan on Friday, June 7 to “Overweight”. The stock has “Buy” rating by Northland Capital on Monday, February 25. The firm has “Buy” rating by Stifel Nicolaus given on Wednesday, February 27.

More notable recent Matador Resources Company (NYSE:MTDR) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Matador Resources Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on July 30, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Matador Reources (MTDR) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” published on August 02, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: “Matador Resources (MTDR) Tops Q2 EPS by 8c, Revenues Beat – StreetInsider.com” on July 31, 2019. More interesting news about Matador Resources Company (NYSE:MTDR) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “What Can We Expect From Matador Resources Company’s (NYSE:MTDR) Earnings In Next 12 Months? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 07, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Matador Resources Co (MTDR) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 26, 2019.

