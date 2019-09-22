Paloma Partners Management Company Decreased Emerson Electric Co (EMR) Position by $36.64 Million; Market Valuation Declined; As Ubs Group Ag (UBS) Shares Declined, Great West Life Assurance Company Upped Stake

Great West Life Assurance Company increased its stake in Ubs Group Ag (UBS) by 3730.73% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Great West Life Assurance Company bought 3.02M shares as the company’s stock declined 15.89% . The institutional investor held 3.10 million shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $36.88M, up from 80,918 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Great West Life Assurance Company who had been investing in Ubs Group Ag for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $42.44 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.61% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $11.45. About 2.62 million shares traded. UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS) has declined 31.51% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.51% the S&P500. Some Historical UBS News: 09/03/2018 – UBS Suspended From Sponsoring Hong Kong IPOs; 14/05/2018 – UBS WILL SUBSTITUTE UBS GROUP AS ISSUER OF OUTSTANDING; 21/03/2018 – N.Y. A.G. Schneiderman Announces $230 Million Settlement With UBS Over Misconduct Leading Up to Financial Crisis; 03/04/2018 – UBS GROUP AG UBSG.S SAYS CHAIRMAN AXEL WEBER AND THE OTHER MEMBERS OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS WILL STAND FOR RE-ELECTION FOR A FURTHER ONE-YEAR TERM; 06/04/2018 – UBS GROUP AG UBSG.S – ANNOUNCED ITS INTENTION TO REDEEM THE TOTAL OUTSTANDING USD 1.5BN TIER 2 SUBORDINATED NOTES; 19/04/2018 – UBS GROUP AG UBSG.S SAYS BONDS CONSISTS OF A 3-YEAR EUR 1.25 BILLION FLOATING RATE NOTE MATURING ON 23 APRIL 2021 AND A 4.8-YEAR EUR 1.25 BILLION FIXED RATE NOTE MATURING ON 23 JANUARY 2023; 09/03/2018 – UBS GROUP AG UBSG.S – UBS NET PROFIT ATTRIBUTABLE TO SHAREHOLDERS FOR 2017 WAS CHF 1.1 BLN AND DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE WERE CHF 0.27; 16/03/2018 – UBS to Cut Funds From Platform — Barrons.com; 03/04/2018 – UBS GROUP AG UBSG.S SAYS WILLIAM G. PARRETT TO FOCUS ON HIS NEW ROLE AS CHAIRMAN OF THE BOARD OF UBS AMERICAS HOLDING LLC IN THE US; NOT STANDING FOR RE-ELECTION TO THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS OF UBS…; 05/04/2018 – MOODY’S PLACES UBS GROUP AG’S RATINGS ON REVIEW FOR UPGRADE,

Paloma Partners Management Company decreased its stake in Emerson Electric Co (EMR) by 98.78% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Paloma Partners Management Company sold 555,181 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.68% . The institutional investor held 6,845 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $457,000, down from 562,026 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Paloma Partners Management Company who had been investing in Emerson Electric Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $39.95B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.34% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $64.95. About 3.77 million shares traded or 25.98% up from the average. Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) has declined 8.01% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.01% the S&P500. Some Historical EMR News: 17/05/2018 – Conveyor Systems 2018: Global Procurement Market Report – Top Five Suppliers are Siemens, Honeywell, Emerson Electric, Caterpillar, and Kion – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 30/05/2018 – Moody’s downgrades Artesyn Embedded Technologies, Inc. CFR to B3, outlook stable; 18/04/2018 – TEXTRON INC – INCLUDED IN BUSINESS SALE TO EMERSON ARE ALL TEXTRON TOOLS & TEST BUSINESSES AND BRANDS; 15/05/2018 – Emerson Electric Co. vs SIPCO, LLC | FWD Entered | 05/15/2018; 18/04/2018 – Emerson Electric to Buy Textron’s Tools, Test Equipment Unit for $810M; 05/03/2018 – EMERSON & TOTAL SIGN LONG-TERM GLOBAL PACT FOR PARADIGM EXPLORA; 23/04/2018 – Emerson College Launches New Online Master of Science Program in Communication Disorders, Speech@Emerson; 07/05/2018 – Vertiv Launches Rental Solution for Temporary Power Needs; 30/05/2018 – MOODY’S DOWNGRADES EMR CFR TO B3 FROM B2; 27/03/2018 – EMERSON-SIGNED MULTI-YEAR CONTRACT WITH REPSOL TO PROVIDE PARADIGM EXPLORATION & PRODUCTION SOFTWARE SUITE ACROSS REPSOL GLOBAL EXPLORATION OPERATIONS

More notable recent Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Looking At Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) From All Angles – Yahoo Finance” on May 16, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Emerson accelerates digital transformation – Seeking Alpha” published on September 17, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Emerson Electric Co.’s (NYSE:EMR) CEO Paid Enough Relative To Peers? – Yahoo Finance” on July 26, 2019. More interesting news about Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Emerson notes order boost of 2% – Seeking Alpha” published on September 11, 2019 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “Emerson Electric (EMR) Acquires Spence and Nicholson Steam Technology Product Lines from Circor (CIR) – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: September 03, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.19, from 1.02 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 68 investors sold EMR shares while 418 reduced holdings. 87 funds opened positions while 317 raised stakes. 419.86 million shares or 0.55% less from 422.18 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Strategy Asset Managers Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 155,474 shares or 2.94% of their US portfolio. Qs Investors Limited Liability Company holds 0.2% or 274,578 shares in its portfolio. Kings Point Cap Mgmt holds 0.02% or 1,280 shares. Moreover, Murphy Pohlad Asset Management Limited Com has 0.91% invested in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) for 22,795 shares. Arete Wealth Advsrs Limited Liability reported 8,899 shares. Troy Asset Mngmt Limited reported 75,000 shares. Mgmt Of Virginia Lc has 0.42% invested in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) for 26,212 shares. Scotia Capital Incorporated reported 48,139 shares. Eagleclaw Cap Managment Limited Co, Massachusetts-based fund reported 22,863 shares. Benedict Advsr Incorporated holds 1.1% or 39,710 shares. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo And Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0.06% in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR). Ameritas Invest Prtn owns 28,433 shares or 0.09% of their US portfolio. Twin Cap Mgmt holds 0.06% in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) or 11,979 shares. Lakeview Prtnrs Limited Liability has 6,352 shares. Raymond James Na holds 0.16% or 43,308 shares in its portfolio.

Analysts await Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $1.09 EPS, up 22.47% or $0.20 from last year’s $0.89 per share. EMR’s profit will be $670.46 million for 14.90 P/E if the $1.09 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.94 actual EPS reported by Emerson Electric Co. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 15.96% EPS growth.

Paloma Partners Management Company, which manages about $5.90 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Kemper Corp (NYSE:KMPR) by 73,586 shares to 76,965 shares, valued at $6.64 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ally Financial Inc (NYSE:ALLY) by 50,901 shares in the quarter, for a total of 60,738 shares, and has risen its stake in Nielsen Holdings Plc.