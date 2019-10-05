Paloma Partners Management Company Decreased By $396,000 Its United Rentals (Put) (URI) Stake; Otter Tail (OTTR) Has 1.15 Sentiment

Otter Tail Corp (OTTR) investors sentiment decreased to 1.15 in Q2 2019. It’s down -0.33, from 1.48 in 2019Q1. The ratio is negative, as 68 funds opened new or increased stock positions, while 59 sold and trimmed stakes in Otter Tail Corp. The funds in our database now have: 17.66 million shares, up from 17.22 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of funds holding Otter Tail Corp in top ten stock positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 16 Reduced: 43 Increased: 47 New Position: 21.

Paloma Partners Management Company decreased United Rentals Inc (Put) (URI) stake by 58.82% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Paloma Partners Management Company sold 3,000 shares as United Rentals Inc (Put) (URI)’s stock declined 8.72%. The Paloma Partners Management Company holds 2,100 shares with $279,000 value, down from 5,100 last quarter. United Rentals Inc (Put) now has $9.01 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.70% or $0.82 during the last trading session, reaching $117.21. About 1.22 million shares traded. United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) has declined 12.99% since October 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.99% the S&P500. Some Historical URI News: 19/04/2018 – S&P REVISES UNITED RENTALS INC. TO RATING ‘BB’ FROM ‘BB-‘; 18/04/2018 – UNITED RENTALS 1Q ADJ EPS $2.87, EST. $2.47; 18/04/2018 – United Rentals: 1Q Rental Revenue Up 25.1% Vs. Year Ago; 19/04/2018 – S&PGR Upgrades United Rentals Inc And Sub To ‘BB’; Otlk Stbl; 12/04/2018 – Cramer argues that United Rentals, a largely domestic construction equipment company, has better end markets and lower investment risk than Caterpillar; 02/05/2018 – Achaogen Announces FDA Advisory Committee Voted Unanimously in Favor of Plazomicin for Treatment of Adults with Complicated Uri; 18/04/2018 – United Rentals: Reaffirming Outlook for Year; 18/04/2018 – UNITED RENTALS INC – QTRLY RENTAL REVENUE INCREASED 25.1% YEAR-OVER-YEAR; 09/03/2018 – New Research Coverage Highlights Great Western, Acadia Realty Trust, lnterpace Diagnostics Group, Abercrombie & Fitch, United Rentals, and ZIOPHARM Oncology — Consolidated Revenues, Company Growth, and Expectations for 2018; 18/04/2018 – UNITED RENTALS: 1Q 2018 RESULTS, NEW $1.25B SHR REPURCHASE

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.25, from 1.07 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 62 investors sold URI shares while 195 reduced holdings.

Paloma Partners Management Company increased Oreilly Automotive Inc (NASDAQ:ORLY) stake by 1,617 shares to 2,717 valued at $1.00 million in 2019Q2. It also upped Schwab Charles Corp (Call) (NYSE:SCHW) stake by 23,900 shares and now owns 40,800 shares. Graco Inc (NYSE:GGG) was raised too.

Among 3 analysts covering United Rentals (NYSE:URI), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. United Rentals has $176 highest and $16000 lowest target. $167’s average target is 42.48% above currents $117.21 stock price. United Rentals had 5 analyst reports since April 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Citigroup maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Wednesday, September 11 report. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Friday, September 20 by Goldman Sachs. As per Monday, April 22, the company rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley.

Analysts await United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) to report earnings on October, 16. They expect $5.74 earnings per share, up 21.10% or $1.00 from last year’s $4.74 per share. URI’s profit will be $441.34 million for 5.10 P/E if the $5.74 EPS becomes a reality. After $4.74 actual earnings per share reported by United Rentals, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 21.10% EPS growth.

Stanley holds 0.49% of its portfolio in Otter Tail Corporation for 38,973 shares. Zebra Capital Management Llc owns 11,880 shares or 0.33% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Gabelli Funds Llc has 0.31% invested in the company for 915,200 shares. The Tennessee-based Livingston Group Asset Management Co (Operating As Southport Capital Management) has invested 0.21% in the stock. Iowa State Bank, a Iowa-based fund reported 6,796 shares.

