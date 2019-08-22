Paloaltonetworks (PANW) Shareholder Gulf International Bank Uk LTD Lifted Stake by $372,922; Amazon Com (AMZN) Holder Amarillo National Bank Cut Its Holding by $489,775

Gulf International Bank Uk Ltd increased its stake in Paloaltonetworks (PANW) by 7.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gulf International Bank Uk Ltd bought 1,541 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.06% . The institutional investor held 22,364 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.43M, up from 20,823 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gulf International Bank Uk Ltd who had been investing in Paloaltonetworks for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $19.54 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.08% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $203.6. About 523,837 shares traded. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) has risen 15.78% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.78% the S&P500. Some Historical PANW News: 23/05/2018 – UKRAINE STATE SECURITY SERVICE SAYS IT IS PARTICULARLY CONCERNING THAT UKRAINIAN CRITICAL INFRASTRUCTURE APPEARS TO BE TARGET OF POSSIBLE ATTACK; 23/05/2018 – UKRAINE STATE SECURITY SERVICE SAYS IT BELIEVES RUSSIAN SIDE IS BEHIND PLAN FOR POSSIBLE CYBER ATTACK; 13/03/2018 – Malwarebytes could consider IPO in 12 months – CEO; 15/03/2018 – Uber in talks with Toyota to sell self-driving tech; 23/04/2018 – Palo Alto Networks Touted by Light Street’s Kacher Says at Sohn; 22/05/2018 – Radiflow Announces New Industrial Cybersecurity App for the Palo Alto Application Framework; 23/04/2018 – KACHER SAYS PALO ALTO NETWORKS HAS POTENTIAL 164% UPSIDE; 23/04/2018 – KACHER SAYS PANW SHOULD BE VALUED AS A HIGH GROWTH SAAS BIZ; 02/04/2018 – USGS: M 1.0 – 1km W of Palo Cedro, CA; 12/04/2018 – Virsec Announces Solution for Spectre & Meltdown Vulnerabilities

Amarillo National Bank decreased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 15.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Amarillo National Bank sold 275 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 1,467 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.61 million, down from 1,742 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Amarillo National Bank who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $895.85B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.68% or $12.48 during the last trading session, reaching $1811.06. About 1.12 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 20/03/2018 – Sources say that Amazon has approached groups like AARP, a lobby that represents older Americans; 04/04/2018 – FLIPKART BOARD SAID TO HAVE GIVEN NOD TO ENGAGE W/ AMAZON: TOI; 02/04/2018 – Amazon sinks after another Trump broadside; 16/04/2018 – Techmeme: Sources: Amazon Business has shelved its plan to sell and distribute pharmaceutical products after considering it las; 30/05/2018 – At the 2018 Code Conference in California, CEO Katrina Lake said the young clothing subscription company has never seriously discussed a buyout from Amazon; 04/04/2018 – Amazon reportedly may offer to buy India’s Flipkart; 21/03/2018 – Uber has withdrawn a job offer to a top Amazon exec after discovering a discrepancy Amazon’s voice shopping VP, Assaf Ronen, was set to replace Daniel Graf as product head; 08/05/2018 – It was a potential setback for the retailer’s ambitions to challenge Amazon.com head-on with speedy delivery of groceries to people’s homes; 30/05/2018 – Jabil Joins New Amazon Dash Replenishment Service Providers Program; 26/04/2018 – Amazon 1Q EPS $3.27

Analysts await Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $6.27 earnings per share, up 9.04% or $0.52 from last year’s $5.75 per share. AMZN’s profit will be $3.10 billion for 72.21 P/E if the $6.27 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.22 actual earnings per share reported by Amazon.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 20.11% EPS growth.

Amarillo National Bank, which manages about $253.93M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares S&P 500/Barra Value (IVE) by 245,038 shares to 366,887 shares, valued at $41.36M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Msci Eafe Index Fund (EFA) by 127,263 shares in the quarter, for a total of 255,787 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Core U.S.Aggregate (AGG).

