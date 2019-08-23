Paloaltonetworks (PANW) Holder Gulf International Bank Uk LTD Has Upped Its Holding by $372,922; Honeywell International (HON) Stake Maintained by First National Bank Of Hutchinson

Gulf International Bank Uk Ltd increased its stake in Paloaltonetworks (PANW) by 7.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gulf International Bank Uk Ltd bought 1,541 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.06% . The institutional investor held 22,364 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.43M, up from 20,823 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gulf International Bank Uk Ltd who had been investing in Paloaltonetworks for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $19.42 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.45% or $2.97 during the last trading session, reaching $201.59. About 924,039 shares traded. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) has risen 15.78% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.78% the S&P500. Some Historical PANW News: 17/05/2018 – FDA’S GOTTLIEB – COS FOR WHICH INQUIRIES HAVE BEEN RECEIVED INCLUDE BAYER HEALTHCARE PHARMA, ROCHE PALO ALTO, GALENA BIOPHARMA; 23/04/2018 – Palo Alto Networks Touted by Light Street’s Kacher Says at Sohn; 22/05/2018 – SecBl Announces New Automated Threat Detection & Investigation App for the Palo Alto Networks Application Framework; 10/04/2018 – Palo Alto Networks Announces Intent To Acquire Secdo; 12/04/2018 – Virsec Announces Solution for Spectre & Meltdown Vulnerabilities; 29/05/2018 – PINNACLE WEST RAISES PALO VERDE 2 TO 100% FROM 0% FRIDAY: NRC; 22/05/2018 – Critical Start Announces New Advanced Threat Analytics App for the Palo Alto Networks Application Framework; 26/04/2018 – FBO:Veteran Aff: Veterans Affairs Contract Award – Y–Expand Emergency Department Facilities – 640-396 VA Palo Alto HCS -; 20/03/2018 – PALO ALTO NETWORKS ANNOUNCES ADVANCEMENTS TO ITS TRAPS ADVANCED ENDPOINT PROTECTION OFFERING; 14/03/2018 – In Memory of Dr. Jennifer Gonzales Shushereba, Palo Alto University’s Alumnus

First National Bank Of Hutchinson increased its stake in Honeywell International Inc (HON) by 52.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First National Bank Of Hutchinson bought 2,704 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.89% . The institutional investor held 7,887 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.26M, up from 5,183 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First National Bank Of Hutchinson who had been investing in Honeywell International Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $112.61B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.92% or $6.39 during the last trading session, reaching $156.51. About 3.42M shares traded or 50.27% up from the average. Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) has risen 14.79% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.79% the S&P500. Some Historical HON News: 16/04/2018 – BALL AEROSPACE TO COLLABORATE WITH HONEYWELL; 20/04/2018 – HONEYWELL – IN QTR, ORGANIC SALES GREW 5 PERCENT, DRIVEN BY STRONG DEMAND FOR ORIGINAL EQUIPMENT FOR COMMERCIAL AVIATION; 09/05/2018 – Honeywell Appoints Michael G. Nefkens as President and CEO of Homes Business; 20/04/2018 – HONEYWELL – QTRLY AEROSPACE SEGMENT SALES $3,977 MLN VS $3,546 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 20/04/2018 – HONEYWELL CEO EXPECTS 1 OR 2 ACQUISITIONS IN NEXT COUPLE QTRS; 04/05/2018 – Honeywell: Unit on Track to Spin Into Standalone, Publicly Traded Company by End 3Q; 01/05/2018 – Honeywell Intl 1Q EPS $1.80; 01/05/2018 – Honeywell Appoints Greg Lewis As Next Chief Financial Officer; 09/05/2018 – HONEYWELL NAMES MICHAEL G. NEFKENS AS PRESIDENT, CEO OF HOMES; 16/05/2018 – Honeywell Hosts Safety And Productivity Solutions Investor Showcase; Highlights Innovative Technologies That Are Driving Organi

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.02, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 43 investors sold HON shares while 507 reduced holdings. 131 funds opened positions while 420 raised stakes. 508.74 million shares or 4.19% less from 530.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Utah Retirement accumulated 137,507 shares or 0.43% of the stock. Neville Rodie & Shaw holds 1.02% or 60,268 shares. Eagle Ridge Mngmt invested in 0.05% or 2,266 shares. Apriem has invested 0.12% of its portfolio in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Wafra reported 131,588 shares. Wisconsin Cap Management Lc stated it has 1.72% of its portfolio in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Sumitomo Life Ins invested in 0.64% or 29,913 shares. Great Lakes Advsr Limited Liability Corporation reported 24,890 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. Peapack Gladstone holds 0.22% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) or 31,183 shares. Fosun invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Luminus Management Lc has invested 0.77% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). 1.68 million are held by Thrivent Financial For Lutherans. Groesbeck Investment Corporation Nj holds 0.48% of its portfolio in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) for 3,955 shares. Harvest Management Inc holds 0.16% or 3,199 shares in its portfolio. Patten And Patten Tn has 0.77% invested in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) for 44,146 shares.

Gulf International Bank Uk Ltd, which manages about $5.75 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Starbuckscor (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 19,055 shares to 295,414 shares, valued at $21.96M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Broadcom Ltd by 1,555 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 99,313 shares, and cut its stake in Oraclecorp (NYSE:ORCL).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.55 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.47, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 37 investors sold PANW shares while 168 reduced holdings. 111 funds opened positions while 206 raised stakes. 102.19 million shares or 44.00% more from 70.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Badgley Phelps And Bell invested in 1,520 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Yorktown Mgmt And Research holds 1,600 shares or 0.13% of its portfolio. Financial Counselors owns 0.08% invested in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) for 7,321 shares. Merian Global Invsts (Uk) Ltd, a United Kingdom-based fund reported 3,200 shares. 7,984 are held by Cambridge Inv Advisors. Highland Capital Management LP has invested 0.38% in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW). Montag A And Inc, Georgia-based fund reported 12,234 shares. 55,651 were reported by Reilly Fincl Ltd Llc. Apriem Advsrs reported 1,080 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Northern Tru Corp stated it has 0.07% in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW). Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt stated it has 1,000 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Royal Bancorp Of Canada owns 235,768 shares. Private Wealth Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 1,468 shares. New York-based Riverpark Management Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 2.56% in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW). Ameriprise Financial has 0.17% invested in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW).

