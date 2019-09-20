Palo Alto Networks (Put) (PANW) Holding Lifted by Springbok Capital Management Llc; Cavco Inds Del (CVCO) Position Held by Venator Capital Management Ltd

Springbok Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Palo Alto Networks Inc (Put) (PANW) by 2135.47% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Springbok Capital Management Llc bought 14,329 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.06% . The hedge fund held 15,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.06M, up from 671 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Springbok Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Palo Alto Networks Inc (Put) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $20.07B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.31% or $0.64 during the last trading session, reaching $208.25. About 882,526 shares traded. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) has risen 15.78% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.78% the S&P500. Some Historical PANW News: 10/04/2018 – PALO ALTO NETWORKS – ENTERED DEFINITIVE AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE ISRAEL-BASED SECDO; 12/03/2018 – SD-WAN Market Leader Aryaka Unveils PASSPORT: Multi-Layered Security Platform and Ecosystem, Partners with Palo Alto Networks, Zscaler, and Radware; 12/04/2018 – Sequoia Capital’s Raanan launches cyber-focused fund; 23/05/2018 – UKRAINE STATE SECURITY SERVICE SAYS THE POSSIBLE CYBER ATTACK APPEARS TO BE FOCUSED ON UKRAINE; 20/04/2018 – S&PGR Ups Rtg To ‘A-‘ Fm ‘BBB’ On Palo Alto, CA Sp Tx Rev Bnds; 22/05/2018 – Centrify Announces App to Integrate Centrify Analytics Service with the Palo Alto Networks Application Framework; 07/05/2018 – PINNACLE WEST RAISES PALO VERDE 3 REACTOR TO 69% FROM 0%: NRC; 14/03/2018 – PALO ALTO NETWORKS: INTENT TO BUY EVIDENT.IO; 23/05/2018 – UKRAINE STATE SECURITY SERVICE SAYS IT IS PARTICULARLY CONCERNING THAT UKRAINIAN CRITICAL INFRASTRUCTURE APPEARS TO BE TARGET OF POSSIBLE ATTACK; 02/04/2018 – USGS: M 2.5 – 2km SSW of Palo Cedro, CA

Venator Capital Management Ltd increased its stake in Cavco Inds Inc Del (CVCO) by 14.22% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Venator Capital Management Ltd bought 3,200 shares as the company’s stock rose 40.91% . The institutional investor held 25,700 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.05M, up from 22,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Venator Capital Management Ltd who had been investing in Cavco Inds Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.73 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.96% or $3.84 during the last trading session, reaching $191.72. About 117,295 shares traded or 17.23% up from the average. Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO) has declined 14.12% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.12% the S&P500. Some Historical CVCO News: 29/05/2018 – CAVCO INDUSTRIES 4Q NET REV. $242.5M; 29/05/2018 – Cavco Industries 4Q Rev $242.5M; 15/05/2018 – Cavco Industries Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 21/04/2018 DJ Cavco Industries Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CVCO)

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.26 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.29, from 1.55 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 74 investors sold PANW shares while 168 reduced holdings. 87 funds opened positions while 217 raised stakes. 72.70 million shares or 28.86% less from 102.19 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Eagleclaw Managment Ltd reported 0.75% of its portfolio in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW). First Washington Corp accumulated 27,514 shares. Westpac Bk owns 9,126 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Laurion Cap Management LP reported 1,000 shares stake. Raymond James Na stated it has 1,369 shares. Omers Administration owns 36,400 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. M&T Bancorp holds 20,433 shares. Capital Mgmt Ltd Co accumulated 11,183 shares. Tower Capital Limited Liability (Trc) holds 147 shares. Gradient Invests Ltd Company holds 139 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Moreover, Natixis has 0.04% invested in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW). Deutsche Commercial Bank Ag reported 238,942 shares. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Llp Ma owns 1,040 shares. Covington Mgmt stated it has 274 shares or 0% of all its holdings. New York-based Asset Strategies Incorporated has invested 1.49% in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW).

Springbok Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.29B and $2.03 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Delta Air Lines Inc Del (Call) (NYSE:DAL) by 87,200 shares to 10,000 shares, valued at $568,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Lyondellbasell Industries N (NYSE:LYB) by 7,843 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2,157 shares, and cut its stake in Abbvie Inc (Put) (NYSE:ABBV).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.6 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.37, from 1.23 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 20 investors sold CVCO shares while 40 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 60 raised stakes. 8.03 million shares or 0.31% more from 8.00 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Kennedy Cap Mgmt Inc invested 0.07% of its portfolio in Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO). Envestnet Asset Management reported 18,327 shares stake. Alliancebernstein Lp holds 0% or 14,970 shares. Hsbc Public Ltd Com, a United Kingdom-based fund reported 3,084 shares. Barclays Public Limited Company holds 18,350 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Dsam Prtnrs (London) Ltd owns 3,892 shares or 0.08% of their US portfolio. Budros Ruhlin & Roe accumulated 1.04% or 4,851 shares. Stanley accumulated 4,455 shares or 0.17% of the stock. Swiss State Bank holds 0% of its portfolio in Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO) for 16,000 shares. First Tru Advisors Limited Partnership has invested 0% in Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO). Price T Rowe Assoc Inc Md reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO). Anchor Advsr Limited Company reported 6,106 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Ls Inv Advisors reported 0.01% stake. The Us-based Ancora Advsr Ltd Llc has invested 0.03% in Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO). Sg Americas Limited holds 0.01% or 5,272 shares.

