Palo Alto Networks (PANW) Valuation Declined While Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Increased Stake by $336,622; Strategic Global Advisors Has Cut Its Autohome (ATHM) Holding by $2.12 Million

Strategic Global Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Autohome Inc (ATHM) by 7.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Strategic Global Advisors Llc sold 20,174 shares as the company’s stock declined 23.31% . The institutional investor held 246,851 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $25.95M, down from 267,025 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Strategic Global Advisors Llc who had been investing in Autohome Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.81B market cap company. The stock increased 0.07% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $91.54. About 684,675 shares traded. Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM) has declined 15.03% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.03% the S&P500. Some Historical ATHM News: 30/05/2018 – Autohome Hits Record Since 2013 IPO: Chinese ADRs Wednesday; 07/03/2018 – AUTOHOME INC ATHM.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $90 FROM $73; 08/05/2018 – AUTOHOME 1Q ADJ EPS 4.36 YUAN, EST. 3.75 YUAN; 19/03/2018 – AUTOHOME INC ATHM.N : CREDIT SUISSE ASSUMES COVERAGE WITH OUTPERFORM, TARGET PRICE OF $102; 08/05/2018 – AUTOHOME INC – QTRLY SHR RMB 4.05; 08/05/2018 – AUTOHOME 1Q REV. 1.29B YUAN, EST. 1.24B YUAN; 13/04/2018 – Autohome Inc. Files Its Annual Report on Form 20-F; 08/05/2018 – Autohome 1Q EBITDA $416.96M; 08/05/2018 – Autohome 1Q Net $327.4M; 08/05/2018 – Autohome 1Q EPS $2.80

Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc increased its stake in Palo Alto Networks Inc (PANW) by 4.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc bought 1,391 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.06% . The institutional investor held 30,847 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.49 million, up from 29,456 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Palo Alto Networks Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $19.91 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.86% or $3.95 during the last trading session, reaching $216. About 2.47M shares traded or 87.65% up from the average. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) has risen 15.78% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.78% the S&P500. Some Historical PANW News: 23/05/2018 – ON2IT Announces New Zero Trust SOC App for the Palo Alto Networks Application Framework; 07/03/2018 Palo Alto Networks Rises for 9 Days: Longest Streak Since IPO; 07/05/2018 – PINNACLE WEST SAYS PALO VERDE 3 RESTARTS AFTER REFUELING OUTAGE; 01/05/2018 – Plant Prefab Completes New Prefabricated Residence in Palo Alto; 23/04/2018 – Light Street’s Kacher Touts Palo Alto Networks at Sohn: TOPLive; 22/05/2018 – Silverfort Announces New Threat-Based Multifactor Authentication App for the Palo Alto Networks Application Framework; 23/04/2018 – KACHER SEES POTENTIAL 90% UPSIDE FOR PANW OVER NEXT 2 YEARS; 03/04/2018 – USGS: M 1.5 – 3km NW of Palo Cedro, CA; 10/05/2018 – Moody’s rates SonicWALL B3; 23/04/2018 – LIGHT STREET’S KACHER PITCHES PALO ALTO NETWORKS LONNG AT SOHN

Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc, which manages about $766.81M and $739.67 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) by 35,985 shares to 30,350 shares, valued at $1.74 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Abbvie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 6,555 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 64,301 shares, and cut its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.55 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.47, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 37 investors sold PANW shares while 168 reduced holdings. 111 funds opened positions while 206 raised stakes. 102.19 million shares or 44.00% more from 70.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Toronto Dominion Bancorporation accumulated 17,085 shares. Private Advisor Grp Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.03% or 5,896 shares in its portfolio. Gilman Hill Asset Mgmt Lc holds 0.34% or 4,017 shares in its portfolio. Shelton Mngmt holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) for 364 shares. 2,608 are owned by Holt Cap Advisors Lc Dba Holt Cap Ptnrs Ltd Partnership. Mackay Shields Ltd Liability accumulated 29.99 million shares. Grandeur Peak Glob Advsrs Limited Liability Corp reported 5,875 shares or 0.16% of all its holdings. Scott And Selber Inc accumulated 16,504 shares. Riverpark Advsrs Lc invested in 1.4% or 13,289 shares. Allen Invest Management Lc owns 0.11% invested in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) for 14,805 shares. Carlson Capital LP holds 147,877 shares. Riverpark Cap Mgmt Ltd accumulated 2.56% or 46,213 shares. Newman Dignan Sheerar stated it has 0.25% of its portfolio in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW). Stevens Mgmt Lp owns 28,297 shares or 0.29% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Bsw Wealth Ptnrs has 0.02% invested in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) for 238 shares.

More notable recent Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) news were published by: 247Wallst.com which released: “Slack, American Eagle Outfitters, CrowdStrike, Ciena and More Earnings Coming This Week – 24/7 Wall St.” on September 01, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Wedbush Names ‘Best Pure Play’ In Cloud Security – Benzinga” published on September 03, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “The Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) Share Price Is Up 278% And Shareholders Are Boasting About It – Yahoo Finance” on April 29, 2019. More interesting news about Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “PANW removed from Best Ideas list – Seeking Alpha” published on August 19, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Better Buy: Palo Alto Networks vs. FireEye – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 29, 2019.

Strategic Global Advisors Llc, which manages about $714.87M and $475.26 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Glaxosmithkline Plc (NYSE:GSK) by 16,111 shares to 23,086 shares, valued at $965,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ameriprise Finl Inc (NYSE:AMP) by 6,677 shares in the quarter, for a total of 17,937 shares, and has risen its stake in Adt Inc.

Analysts await Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM) to report earnings on November, 11. They expect $0.91 EPS, up 1.11% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.9 per share. ATHM’s profit will be $107.43M for 25.15 P/E if the $0.91 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.04 actual EPS reported by Autohome Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -12.50% negative EPS growth.