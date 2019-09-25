Palo Alto Networks (PANW) Valuation Declined While Light Street Capital Management Has Cut Its Position by $12.28 Million; As Hill International (HIL) Market Value Rose, Rutabaga Capital Management Raised by $1.54 Million Its Holding

Light Street Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Palo Alto Networks Inc (PANW) by 29.16% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Light Street Capital Management Llc sold 60,475 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.06% . The hedge fund held 146,925 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $29.94M, down from 207,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Light Street Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Palo Alto Networks Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $20.12B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.07% or $2.24 during the last trading session, reaching $207.47. About 877,733 shares traded. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) has risen 15.78% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.78% the S&P500. Some Historical PANW News: 23/05/2018 – UKRAINE STATE SECURITY SERVICE SAYS THE POSSIBLE CYBER ATTACK APPEARS TO BE FOCUSED ON UKRAINE; 20/04/2018 – S&PGR Ups Rtg To ‘A-‘ Fm ‘BBB’ On Palo Alto, CA Sp Tx Rev Bnds; 07/03/2018 Palo Alto Networks Rises for 9 Days: Longest Streak Since IPO; 23/04/2018 – Palo Alto Networks Touted by Light Street’s Kacher Says at Sohn; 12/03/2018 – SD-WAN Market Leader Aryaka Unveils PASSPORT: Multi-Layered Security Platform and Ecosystem, Partners with Palo Alto Networks, Zscaler, and Radware; 17/05/2018 – Palo Alto Networks Favored by 11 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show; 07/05/2018 – PINNACLE WEST SAYS PALO VERDE 3 RESTARTS AFTER REFUELING OUTAGE; 14/03/2018 – Palo Alto Networks To Acquire CIA-backed Evident.io For $300 Million — MarketWatch; 23/04/2018 – LIGHT STREET’S KACHER PITCHES PALO ALTO NETWORKS LONNG AT SOHN; 10/05/2018 – Moody’s rates SonicWALL B3

Rutabaga Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Hill International Inc. (HIL) by 97.27% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rutabaga Capital Management Llc bought 770,566 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.77% . The hedge fund held 1.56 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.22 million, up from 792,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Hill International Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $160.28M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.69% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $2.86. About 331,040 shares traded or 195.50% up from the average. Hill International, Inc. (NYSE:HIL) has declined 42.20% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 42.20% the S&P500. Some Historical HIL News: 05/03/2018 – RPT-MICHAEL HILL INTERNATIONAL – TO KEEP 6 EMMA & ROE STORES OF 30 CURRENTLY OPEN ACROSS AUSTRALIA & NEW ZEALAND; REMAINDER TO BE CLOSED BY 30 JUNE 2018; 08/03/2018 – Hill Intl to Nominate Arnaud Ajdler for Election as a Director at the 2018 Annual Meeting; 03/05/2018 – Hill International Expands Presence in India with Multiple Rail / Metro Project Selections; 08/05/2018 – Hill Intl Announces Restatement Filing; 09/03/2018 – Engine Capital Details Standstill Agreement With Hill International in Friday Securities Filing; 16/04/2018 – ANCORA ADVISORS LLC REPORTS 5.44 PCT STAKE IN HILL INTERNATIONAL INC AS OF APRIL 12 – SEC FILING; 03/05/2018 – HILL INTERNATIONAL – FIRST CONTRACT FROM RVNL TO PROVIDE PROJECT MANAGEMENT SERVICES FOR EFFORT THAT WILL DOUBLE 120 KM OF RAIL LINE IN VARANASI; 19/03/2018 – HILL INTERNATIONAL INC FILES FOR NON TIMELY 10-K – SEC FILING; 18/04/2018 – Hill International Promotes Abdo E. Kardous to Regional President for the Middle East; 08/03/2018 – Hill International to Nominate Arnaud Ajdler for Election as a Director at the 2018 Annual Meeting

Since May 13, 2019, it had 13 buys, and 0 sales for $1.89 million activity. Another trade for 15,870 shares valued at $44,479 was bought by CHADWICK JAMES M. $11,100 worth of Hill International, Inc. (NYSE:HIL) was bought by Weintraub Todd E.

