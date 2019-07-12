Palo Alto Networks (PANW) Valuation Declined While Glynn Capital Management Decreased Stake by $7.94 Million; Mutual Of Omaha Bank Wealth Management Has Raised Intl Business Machines (IBM) Stake by $860,100

Glynn Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Palo Alto Networks Inc. (PANW) by 27.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Glynn Capital Management Llc sold 32,806 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.08% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 87,007 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $21.13M, down from 119,813 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Glynn Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Palo Alto Networks Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $20.83 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.39% or $2.98 during the last trading session, reaching $217.66. About 790,676 shares traded. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) has risen 9.82% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.39% the S&P500. Some Historical PANW News: 22/05/2018 – Critical Start Announces New Advanced Threat Analytics App for the Palo Alto Networks Application Framework; 23/04/2018 – KACHER SAYS PALO ALTO NETWORKS HAS POTENTIAL 164% UPSIDE; 07/03/2018 Palo Alto Networks Rises for 9 Days: Longest Streak Since IPO; 29/05/2018 – PINNACLE WEST RAISES PALO VERDE 2 TO 100% FROM 0% FRIDAY: NRC; 22/05/2018 – FireMon Announces New Immediate Insight Threat Hunting App for the Palo Alto Networks Application Framework; 14/03/2018 – PALO ALTO NETWORKS: INTENT TO BUY EVIDENT.IO; 12/03/2018 – SD-WAN Market Leader Aryaka Unveils PASSPORT: Multi-Layered Security Platform and Ecosystem, Partners with Palo Alto Networks,; 17/04/2018 – CARL ICAHN & DARWIN DEASON SAY XEROX CAN ADD ANOTHER “POTENTIALLY SIGNIFICANT” REV STREAM BY MONETIZING ITS PALO ALTO RESEARCH CENTER; 13/03/2018 – Malwarebytes could consider IPO in 12 months – CEO; 23/04/2018 – KACHER SAYS PANW SHOULD BE VALUED AS A HIGH GROWTH SAAS BIZ

Mutual Of Omaha Bank Wealth Management increased its stake in Intl Business Machines (IBM) by 103.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mutual Of Omaha Bank Wealth Management bought 6,100 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.27% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 11,978 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.69 million, up from 5,878 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mutual Of Omaha Bank Wealth Management who had been investing in Intl Business Machines for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $125.23B market cap company. The stock increased 0.55% or $0.77 during the last trading session, reaching $141.24. About 2.07 million shares traded. International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) has declined 6.86% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.29% the S&P500. Some Historical IBM News: 15/03/2018 – DNB Global IV Adds SunTrust Banks, Exits IBM; 13/03/2018 – MOODY’S ASSIGNS B3 CFR TO ACQUIRER OF HELPSYSTEMS IN CONNECTION WITH LBO; OUTLOOK STABLE; 15/05/2018 – While environmental credits are already traded, IBM and Veridium said that the current structure of the market creates too much friction; 17/04/2018 – IBM – STRATEGIC IMPERATIVES REVENUE OVER LAST 12 MONTHS WAS $37.7 BILLION, UP 12 PERCENT (UP 10 PERCENT ADJUSTING FOR CURRENCY); 05/03/2018 IBM IBM.N SAYS SETTLES TRADE SECRETS LAWSUIT AGAINST DIVERSITY EXECUTIVE HIRED BY MICROSOFT CORP MSFT.O; 22/03/2018 – MOVES-Ernst & Young hires three executive directors, principal; 19/03/2018 – Intersections Inc. Launches AI-Powered Identity Theft Protection with IBM Watson; 15/05/2018 – BERKSHIRE EXITED IBM, GHC IN 1Q: 13F; 16/04/2018 – MARSH – CO IS DEVELOPING COMMERCIAL PROOF OF INSURANCE SOLUTION IN CONJUNCTION WITH IBM, WITH INPUT FROM ACORD, CUSTOMER FEEDBACK FROM ISN; 17/04/2018 – IBM 1Q Cloud Rev $4.2B

Since January 15, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 4 sales for $18.74 million activity. 9,330 shares valued at $1.87 million were sold by BONVANIE RENE on Tuesday, January 15. $6.53 million worth of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) was sold by ZUK NIR. The insider MCLAUGHLIN MARK D sold $8.65M.

More notable recent Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “10 Stocks to Buy That Wall Street Expects to Soar for the Rest of 2019 – Investorplace.com” on June 10, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Raymond James: Palo Alto Networks Continues To Gain Share – Benzinga” published on November 26, 2018, Fool.com published: “Can FireEye Stock Really Double in the Next 2 Years? – The Motley Fool” on June 19, 2019. More interesting news about Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Palo Alto Networks Completes Acquisition of Twistlock – Yahoo Finance” published on July 09, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Better Buy: Palo Alto Networks vs. FireEye – The Motley Fool” with publication date: June 29, 2019.

Analysts await Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) to report earnings on September, 5. They expect $0.27 EPS, up 50.00% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.18 per share. PANW’s profit will be $25.83M for 201.54 P/E if the $0.27 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.11 actual EPS reported by Palo Alto Networks, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 145.45% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.55 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.47, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 37 investors sold PANW shares while 168 reduced holdings. 111 funds opened positions while 206 raised stakes. 102.19 million shares or 44.00% more from 70.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. New York-based Catalyst Limited Liability Co has invested 0.03% in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW). Merian Global Investors (Uk) has 3,200 shares. Granite Inv Llc stated it has 0.71% in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW). Moreover, Fifth Third National Bank & Trust has 0.09% invested in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) for 57,186 shares. 1,446 are held by Riverhead Cap Mgmt Ltd Com. Alliancebernstein Lp accumulated 69,608 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Cornerstone Inc owns 340 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Menta Cap Ltd Liability owns 3,721 shares. Mackay Shields Lc accumulated 0.35% or 29.99M shares. Oklahoma-based Bokf Na has invested 0.17% in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW). 18,200 were reported by Art Advsrs Lc. Johnson Financial Grp holds 0% or 8 shares in its portfolio. Sands accumulated 1.39M shares or 1.04% of the stock. Cumberland Ptnrs Limited reported 1,500 shares. Oakworth has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW).

More notable recent International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Crypto News: JPMorgan to Start Trials, IBM Launches New Enterprise Blockchain Platform – The Motley Fool” on June 26, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “IBM POWER9 on IBM Cloud to Help Accelerate Adoption of Hybrid Cloud – PRNewswire” published on June 17, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “IBM: Buying While Apathetic – Seeking Alpha” on July 02, 2019. More interesting news about International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “What Can We Make Of International Business Machines Corporationâ€™s (NYSE:IBM) High Return On Capital? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 14, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Bouncing Back To Blockchain ETFs – Benzinga” with publication date: June 16, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.44, from 0.59 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 67 investors sold IBM shares while 524 reduced holdings. 142 funds opened positions while 468 raised stakes. 473.01 million shares or 9.66% less from 523.62 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Metropolitan Life Ins Company New York holds 0.05% or 30,341 shares in its portfolio. Highlander Management Ltd Liability reported 0.15% of its portfolio in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Nadler Finance Group Inc Inc holds 0.09% or 1,907 shares in its portfolio. Wealth Architects accumulated 6,251 shares. Maryland Capital Mngmt has 4,687 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. Tru Company Of Virginia Va has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Northern Trust owns 0.42% invested in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) for 11.95 million shares. 15,874 were reported by Iat Reinsurance. Verity Verity Ltd Llc has invested 2.44% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Grassi Inv Mngmt invested 1.81% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Atlantic Union Bank & Trust Corp has invested 0.17% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Natixis Advsr LP accumulated 35,067 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Manufacturers Life Insur The owns 0.14% invested in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) for 898,323 shares. Sol Cap Mngmt Co owns 7,766 shares. Howe Rusling owns 12,707 shares.

Mutual Of Omaha Bank Wealth Management, which manages about $332.06 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Invesco Qqq Tr Unit Ser 1 by 27,768 shares to 3,450 shares, valued at $619,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr Msci Acwi Etf (ACWI) by 5,390 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 117,605 shares, and cut its stake in Block H & R Inc (NYSE:HRB).