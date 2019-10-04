Palo Alto Networks (PANW) Stock Value Declined While Cadian Capital Management LP Boosted Its Stake; Walleye Trading Has Boosted Holding in Omega Healthcare Invs (Put) (OHI) by $331,200

Cadian Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Palo Alto Networks Inc (PANW) by 41.92% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cadian Capital Management Lp bought 389,383 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.06% . The hedge fund held 1.32 million shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $268.62M, up from 928,933 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cadian Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Palo Alto Networks Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $19.94 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.08% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $208.62. About 172,904 shares traded. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) has risen 15.78% since October 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.78% the S&P500. Some Historical PANW News: 14/03/2018 – Palo Alto Networks To Acquire CIA-backed Evident.io For $300 Million — MarketWatch; 28/03/2018 – Mike Ruettgers Joins Virsec Board of Directors; 23/04/2018 – LIGHT STREET’S KACHER PITCHES PALO ALTO NETWORKS LONNG AT SOHN; 23/04/2018 – KACHER SAYS PANW SHOULD BE VALUED AS A HIGH GROWTH SAAS BIZ; 15/05/2018 – Bowman School Unveils New Learning Village Site in Palo Alto During Groundbreaking Ceremony; 14/03/2018 – Palo Alto Networks to Buy Evident.io for $300 Million Cash; 14/03/2018 – In Memory of Dr. Jennifer Gonzales Shushereba, Palo Alto University’s Alumnus; 23/04/2018 – Palo Alto Networks Touted by Light Street’s Kacher Says at Sohn; 14/03/2018 – Palo Alto Networks to Close Deal During 3Q; 15/03/2018 – PALO ALTO, U.S. — Uber Technologies will start selling self-driving systems to outside companies, seeking to supply Toyota Motor and others. The U.S. ride-hailing company is in a fierce battle with Google affiliate Waymo in development of autonomous-vehicle technology

Walleye Trading Llc increased its stake in Omega Healthcare Invs Inc (Put) (OHI) by 35.11% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Walleye Trading Llc bought 9,200 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.95% . The institutional investor held 35,400 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.30 million, up from 26,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Walleye Trading Llc who had been investing in Omega Healthcare Invs Inc (Put) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.06 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.24% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $42.1. About 117,776 shares traded. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) has risen 23.81% since October 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.81% the S&P500. Some Historical OHI News: 11/05/2018 – Omega Announces 2018 Investor Day Webcast; 07/03/2018 – Omega Healthcare Backs Adjusted FFO Guidance of $2.96/Shr-$3.06/Shr; 07/03/2018 Omega Announces Restructuring Plan for Orianna Facilities; 07/03/2018 – CORRECTED-Tennessee-based nursing home chain Orianna files for bankruptcy; 10/05/2018 – OMEGA HEALTHCARE INVESTORS INC OHI.N : CAPITAL ONE SECURITIES RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $28; RATING EQUALWEIGHT; 07/05/2018 – Omega Healthcare: 1Q Reflected Rev Reduction Associated With Orianna Health System; 13/04/2018 – Omega Announces Second Quarter Dividend and Annual Meeting Dates; 07/03/2018 – OMEGA HEALTHCARE INVESTORS – CO’S TENANT, 4 WEST HOLDINGS COMMENCED VOLUNTARY CHAPTER 11 PROCEEDINGS; 07/03/2018 – OMEGA REPORTS RESTRUCTURING PLAN FOR ORIANNA FACILITIES; 07/05/2018 – OMEGA HEALTHCARE INVESTORS INC OHI.N – AFFIRMED ITS 2018 ADJUSTED FFO GUIDANCE OF $2.96 TO $3.06 PER DILUTED SHARE

Cadian Capital Management Lp, which manages about $5.56 billion and $2.22B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spotify Technology S A by 10,578 shares to 1.15M shares, valued at $168.07 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Zynga Inc (NASDAQ:ZNGA) by 1.23 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 20.83M shares, and cut its stake in Dentsply Sirona Inc.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.26 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.29, from 1.55 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 74 investors sold PANW shares while 168 reduced holdings. 87 funds opened positions while 217 raised stakes. 72.70 million shares or 28.86% less from 102.19 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Mckinley Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Delaware has 73,762 shares. Montecito National Bank And invested 0.07% of its portfolio in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW). Riverhead Cap Management Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0% invested in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) for 463 shares. Moreover, Newman Dignan & Sheerar has 0.01% invested in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW). Navellier And Associates Incorporated has 0.11% invested in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW). Fiduciary Tru holds 1,806 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Sterling Mngmt Ltd Liability Co stated it has 0.05% in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW). 97,521 are held by Trillium Asset Mgmt Ltd Llc. Asset Mngmt accumulated 3,067 shares. Victory Capital Mgmt has invested 0.04% in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW). Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd reported 2,090 shares. Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado holds 0.02% in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) or 13,454 shares. The British Columbia – Canada-based British Columbia Inv Management has invested 0.04% in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW). Pitcairn Com holds 0.06% or 2,905 shares in its portfolio. First Mercantile reported 0.06% in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW).

