Palo Alto Networks (PANW) Stock Value Declined While Allen Investment Management Has Lowered Its Position; Addison Capital Company Has Decreased Its Facebook Class A (FB) Position by $439,680; Market Value Rose

Allen Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Palo Alto Networks Inc (PANW) by 65.44% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Allen Investment Management Llc sold 9,688 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.06% . The hedge fund held 5,117 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.04 million, down from 14,805 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Allen Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Palo Alto Networks Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $19.87B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.05% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $204.89. About 649,207 shares traded. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) has risen 15.78% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.78% the S&P500. Some Historical PANW News: 14/03/2018 – PALO ALTO NETWORKS: INTENT TO BUY EVIDENT.IO; 28/03/2018 – Mike Ruettgers Joins Virsec Board of Directors; 14/03/2018 – Palo Alto Networks to Close Deal During 3Q; 13/03/2018 – Malwarebytes could consider IPO in 12 months – CEO; 22/05/2018 – Mist Announces New Al-Driven Wireless LAN for the Palo Alto Networks Application Framework; 10/04/2018 – PALO ALTO NETWORKS – ENTERED DEFINITIVE AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE ISRAEL-BASED SECDO; 09/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Aaa To Palo Alto Usd’s (CA) Go Bonds (Election of 2008), Series 2018; Outlook Stable; 20/03/2018 – PALO ALTO NETWORKS ANNOUNCES ADVANCEMENTS TO ITS TRAPS ADVANCED ENDPOINT PROTECTION OFFERING; 23/05/2018 – UKRAINE STATE SECURITY SERVICE SAYS THE POSSIBLE CYBER ATTACK APPEARS TO BE FOCUSED ON UKRAINE; 10/04/2018 – PALO ALTO NETWORKS: INTENT TO BUY SECDO

Addison Capital Company decreased its stake in Facebook Inc Class A (FB) by 48.72% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Addison Capital Company sold 2,290 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The institutional investor held 2,410 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $465,000, down from 4,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Addison Capital Company who had been investing in Facebook Inc Class A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $498.01 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.71% or $1.25 during the last trading session, reaching $174.56. About 10.67 million shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 22/05/2018 – WORKING TO GIVE PEOPLE IMPORTANT NEW CONTROLS IN ADDITION TO GDPR – ZUCKERBERG; 07/04/2018 – Forget Facebook: here are six other apps for staying in touch with friends. via @cnbctech; 12/03/2018 – Norwegian political storm evokes Trump and Breivik; 12/03/2018 – CORRECTED-Norwegian political storm evokes Trump and Breivik; 21/03/2018 – GERMANY WANTS `CLARIFICATION’ FROM FACEBOOK ON DATA SCANDAL; 03/04/2018 – FACEBOOK SAYS AIT WILL DELETE ANY ACCOUNTS CONTROLLED BY ORGANIZATIONS THAT MANIPULATE THE SOCIAL MEDIA PLATFORM; 28/03/2018 – Facebook Introduces Central Page for Privacy and Security Settings; 20/03/2018 – MSCI SAYS OVERALL FACEBOOK IS NOT SEEN AS A HIGH PERFORMER ON ENVIRONMENTAL, SOCIAL AND GOVERNANCE MATTERS; 23/03/2018 – China’s retaliatory import tariffs against the U.S. are unlikely to hit technology giants including Alphabet and Facebook; 26/03/2018 – GERMAN MINISTER: FACEBOOK HAS PLEDGED DATA BREACHES WILL END

Allen Investment Management Llc, which manages about $2.32 billion and $3.50 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Procter And Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 14,783 shares to 62,615 shares, valued at $6.87 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Advance Auto Parts Inc (NYSE:AAP) by 79,187 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.06M shares, and has risen its stake in Liberty Broadband Corp.

More notable recent Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Blowout Earnings May Hide Risks in PANW Stock – Yahoo Finance” on February 27, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “PANW removed from Best Ideas list – Seeking Alpha” published on August 19, 2019, Fool.com published: “Is Cloudflare a Buy After Its 20% Post-IPO Pop? – The Motley Fool” on September 18, 2019. More interesting news about Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Palo Alto Networks Q4 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on September 03, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Financialbuzz.com: ‘Market Recap’ Week Ending September 6th, 2019 – PRNewswire” with publication date: September 06, 2019.

Analysts await Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.94 EPS, up 10.23% or $0.18 from last year’s $1.76 per share. FB’s profit will be $5.53B for 22.49 P/E if the $1.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.91 actual EPS reported by Facebook, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 113.19% EPS growth.

Addison Capital Company, which manages about $557.18 million and $143.45 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) by 2,486 shares to 5,854 shares, valued at $728,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

