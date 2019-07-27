Palo Alto Networks (PANW) Stock Price Declined While Sfe Investment Counsel Has Trimmed Stake; Jpmorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) Shareholder Focused Investors Has Raised Its Stake

Sfe Investment Counsel decreased its stake in Palo Alto Networks Inc (PANW) by 8.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sfe Investment Counsel sold 1,756 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.08% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 18,113 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.40M, down from 19,869 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sfe Investment Counsel who had been investing in Palo Alto Networks Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $21.79 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.62% or $3.63 during the last trading session, reaching $227.03. About 814,285 shares traded. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) has risen 9.82% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.39% the S&P500. Some Historical PANW News: 22/05/2018 – Mist Announces New AI-Driven Wireless LAN for the Palo Alto Networks Application Framework; 22/05/2018 – Mist Announces New Al-Driven Wireless LAN for the Palo Alto Networks Application Framework; 03/04/2018 – AZ Game & Fish: Palo Verde Boat Launch at Canyon Lake to temporarily close April 9-19 for facility improvements; 01/05/2018 – Plant Prefab Completes New Prefabricated Residence in Palo Alto; 20/04/2018 – S&PGR Ups Rtg To ‘A-‘ Fm ‘BBB’ On Palo Alto, CA Sp Tx Rev Bnds; 02/04/2018 – USGS: M 2.5 – 2km SSW of Palo Cedro, CA; 11/04/2018 – Luminate Announces General Availability of Its BeyondCorp-as-a-Service Secured Access Platform; 24/05/2018 – PINNACLE WEST CUTS PALO VERDE 2 REACTOR TO 0% FROM 100%: NRC; 23/05/2018 – UKRAINE STATE SECURITY SERVICE SAYS IT IS PARTICULARLY CONCERNING THAT UKRAINIAN CRITICAL INFRASTRUCTURE APPEARS TO BE TARGET OF POSSIBLE ATTACK; 10/04/2018 – PALO ALTO NETWORKS – ENTERED DEFINITIVE AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE ISRAEL-BASED SECDO

Focused Investors Llc increased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) by 0.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Focused Investors Llc bought 4,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.61% with the market. The institutional investor held 969,600 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $98.15M, up from 965,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Focused Investors Llc who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase & Co. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $371.61 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.44% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $116.22. About 12.63 million shares traded or 12.48% up from the average. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 3.51% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.94% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 07/05/2018 – Dimon Hopeful Trade Tensions Won’t Derail JPMorgan’s China Plans; 30/04/2018 – INDONESIA APPOINST JPMORGAN CHASE AS MAIN DEALER FOR GOVT BONDS; 27/04/2018 – J.P. Morgan predicts Microsoft will report earnings above expectations this year; 10/05/2018 – Broadridge to Participate in the 46th Annual J.P. Morgan Global Technology, Media and Communications Conference; 08/05/2018 – J.P. Morgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon is optimistic on the state of the economy â€” for now; 14/05/2018 – WWE Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 08/03/2018 – JPMORGAN ASSET’S WARD: `BEST GUESS’ FOR NO TARIFF ESCALATION; 21/05/2018 – JPM’s Michele Echoes Reinhart’s Warning of Emerging-Market Risks (Video); 13/04/2018 – $XLF Financials turned lower after being higher this morning on earnings. $JPM $C $BAC etc; 13/04/2018 – U.S. bank executives see delayed boost from tax overhaul

Sfe Investment Counsel, which manages about $321.20M and $221.93M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Hannon Armstrong Sust Infr C (NYSE:HASI) by 17,309 shares to 90,825 shares, valued at $2.33 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Nvidia Corp (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 7,654 shares in the quarter, for a total of 13,482 shares, and has risen its stake in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Analysts await Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) to report earnings on September, 5. They expect $0.27 earnings per share, up 50.00% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.18 per share. PANW’s profit will be $25.91M for 210.21 P/E if the $0.27 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.11 actual earnings per share reported by Palo Alto Networks, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 145.45% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.55 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.47, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 37 investors sold PANW shares while 168 reduced holdings. 111 funds opened positions while 206 raised stakes. 102.19 million shares or 44.00% more from 70.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cohen Steers invested in 0.01% or 13,979 shares. Private Wealth Prns Ltd Com reported 1,468 shares. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance accumulated 5,407 shares. American Intl Group reported 2,127 shares. Regions invested in 0.15% or 54,438 shares. California-based Ipg Inv Limited Liability Co has invested 0% in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW). Manufacturers Life Insurance The holds 0% or 2,663 shares. Community Bankshares Na owns 120 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Keybank Association Oh invested 0.05% in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW). 2,330 were accumulated by Tradewinds Cap Management Ltd Limited Liability Company. Dimensional Fund LP has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW). Pinnacle holds 0.18% or 33,035 shares in its portfolio. Montag A Assoc has 0.28% invested in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) for 12,234 shares. Bradley Foster And Sargent Ct invested in 5,267 shares. Barometer has 10,900 shares.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 3 sales for $16.87 million activity. 40,000 Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) shares with value of $8.65 million were sold by MCLAUGHLIN MARK D. Klarich Lee sold 7,500 shares worth $1.68 million.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.10, from 1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 51 investors sold JPM shares while 686 reduced holdings. 134 funds opened positions while 675 raised stakes. 2.32 billion shares or 0.30% less from 2.33 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Crystal Rock Capital Management, a Illinois-based fund reported 66,118 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department owns 2.51M shares. Intact Inv has invested 0.35% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Wills Gp accumulated 12,193 shares. Hedeker Wealth Limited Liability Corporation has 39,054 shares for 3.06% of their portfolio. Great Lakes Advsr Limited Liability Corp accumulated 17,354 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Harvey Cap Mgmt Inc has 0.57% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Marco Mngmt holds 3.37% or 179,024 shares in its portfolio. Miracle Mile Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 128,265 shares or 1.04% of the stock. Mcrae Cap Management has 2,000 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. Lafayette Investments holds 0.46% or 12,225 shares. Dowling Yahnke Lc holds 0.97% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) or 99,273 shares. Veritas Invest Mgmt (Uk) Ltd reported 2,180 shares stake. First Manhattan invested in 0.22% or 383,221 shares. Cullinan Assocs holds 137,053 shares or 1.04% of its portfolio.

Focused Investors Llc, which manages about $2.82B and $2.29B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc. (NYSE:GS) by 19,200 shares to 455,700 shares, valued at $87.49M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in The Home Depot Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 13,700 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 432,300 shares, and cut its stake in Mcdonald’s Corp. (NYSE:MCD).

Since January 29, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 4 selling transactions for $2.19 million activity. CROWN JAMES S also bought $518,950 worth of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) on Tuesday, February 5. Friedman Stacey also sold $317,310 worth of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) on Tuesday, January 29. $1.96M worth of stock was sold by Scher Peter on Tuesday, January 29. On Tuesday, January 29 Petno Douglas B sold $1.22 million worth of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) or 11,659 shares. The insider Beer Lori A sold 13,341 shares worth $1.40M.