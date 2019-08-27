Palo Alto Networks (PANW) Stock Price Declined While Glynn Capital Management Decreased Position by $7.94 Million; Shaker Financial Services Holding in First Tr Enhanced Eqty F (FFA) Has Cut by $507,675

Glynn Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Palo Alto Networks Inc. (PANW) by 27.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Glynn Capital Management Llc sold 32,806 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.06% . The hedge fund held 87,007 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $21.13 million, down from 119,813 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Glynn Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Palo Alto Networks Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $19.40B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.77% or $1.57 during the last trading session, reaching $202.08. About 200,127 shares traded. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) has risen 15.78% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.78% the S&P500. Some Historical PANW News: 05/04/2018 – Cohesity Hires Enterprise Technology Veteran Matt McSweeney as Vice President of Sales, Americas; 14/03/2018 – PALO ALTO NETWORKS INC – TIM PRENDERGAST AND JUSTIN LUNDY, WILL JOIN PALO ALTO NETWORKS; 23/04/2018 – KACHER SAYS PANW SHOULD BE VALUED AS A HIGH GROWTH SAAS BIZ; 22/05/2018 – Medigate Announces Medical Device Cybersecurity App for the Palo Alto Networks Application Framework; 07/05/2018 – PINNACLE WEST RAISES PALO VERDE 3 REACTOR TO 69% FROM 0%: NRC; 10/04/2018 – Palo Alto Networks Announces Intent To Acquire Secdo; 17/04/2018 – Palo Alto Networks Earns Recommended Rating for Traps Advanced Endpoint Protection Offering in NSS Labs Report; 07/03/2018 Palo Alto Networks Rises for 9 Days: Longest Streak Since IPO; 15/05/2018 – Bowman School Unveils New Learning Village Site in Palo Alto During Groundbreaking Ceremony; 15/03/2018 – PALO ALTO, U.S. — Uber Technologies will start selling self-driving systems to outside companies, seeking to supply Toyota Motor and others. The U.S. ride-hailing company is in a fierce battle with Google affiliate Waymo in development of autonomous-vehicle technology

Shaker Financial Services Llc decreased its stake in First Tr Enhanced Eqty Inc F (FFA) by 17.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shaker Financial Services Llc sold 33,845 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 161,342 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.43 million, down from 195,187 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shaker Financial Services Llc who had been investing in First Tr Enhanced Eqty Inc F for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $313.06M market cap company. The stock increased 0.35% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $15.67. About 13,872 shares traded. First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund (NYSE:FFA) has 0.00% since August 27, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Analysts await Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) to report earnings on September, 5. They expect $0.27 EPS, up 50.00% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.18 per share. PANW’s profit will be $25.91M for 187.11 P/E if the $0.27 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.11 actual EPS reported by Palo Alto Networks, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 145.45% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.55 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.47, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 37 investors sold PANW shares while 168 reduced holdings. 111 funds opened positions while 206 raised stakes. 102.19 million shares or 44.00% more from 70.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hsbc Public Ltd Co reported 0.04% in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW). Adell Harriman Carpenter Inc holds 0% of its portfolio in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) for 45,977 shares. Capital Fund Mgmt Sa holds 0.04% or 26,587 shares in its portfolio. Cibc Asset Mgmt accumulated 0.01% or 8,078 shares. Qs Investors Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 2,290 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. National Asset Mgmt accumulated 2,862 shares or 0.09% of the stock. Commonwealth Bank & Trust Of Aus reported 187 shares stake. Trillium Asset Management Lc reported 1.3% in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW). Envestnet Asset Mgmt accumulated 65,043 shares. Gradient Invs Limited Liability owns 0.04% invested in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) for 2,853 shares. Community Bank & Trust Na accumulated 120 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Comerica Bank & Trust has 0.02% invested in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW). Tci Wealth Advsrs reported 10 shares. Royal London Asset Mgmt reported 0% of its portfolio in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW). Rothschild Invest Il reported 29,730 shares.

Shaker Financial Services Llc, which manages about $132.85 million and $197.41 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Source Cap Inc (NYSE:SOR) by 85,678 shares to 116,209 shares, valued at $4.18 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Allianzgi Nfj Divid Int & Pr (NFJ) by 112,200 shares in the quarter, for a total of 147,612 shares, and has risen its stake in Doubleline Opportunistic Cr (DBL).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.79 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.16, from 0.63 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 6 investors sold FFA shares while 8 reduced holdings. 3 funds opened positions while 8 raised stakes. 4.73 million shares or 2.39% less from 4.85 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Guggenheim Capital Llc has invested 0.08% in First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund (NYSE:FFA). Ameriprise Fincl Inc accumulated 0% or 53,302 shares. Raymond James Finance Services Advsr invested in 508,503 shares. Lpl Lc has 31,361 shares. Institute For Wealth Mngmt Lc has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund (NYSE:FFA). Wells Fargo And Co Mn stated it has 0% of its portfolio in First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund (NYSE:FFA). Morgan Stanley invested in 0% or 1.17M shares. Benjamin F Edwards And Incorporated accumulated 6,757 shares. Royal Commercial Bank Of Canada has invested 0% in First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund (NYSE:FFA). Pnc Services Group stated it has 0% of its portfolio in First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund (NYSE:FFA). 510 are owned by Ent Fincl Serv. Raymond James reported 529,191 shares. Invesco Limited reported 0% in First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund (NYSE:FFA). The Colorado-based Cetera Advsr has invested 0.01% in First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund (NYSE:FFA). North Star Inv Mgmt Corporation holds 0.43% or 247,310 shares.