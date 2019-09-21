Palo Alto Networks (PANW) Stock Declined While State Treasurer State Of Michigan Increased Stake by $3.25 Million; Independent Bank Mich (IBCP) Share Price Rose While Pl Capital Advisors Cut by $19.11 Million Its Holding

Pl Capital Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Independent Bank Mich (IBCP) by 49.8% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pl Capital Advisors Llc sold 910,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.35% . The institutional investor held 917,285 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $19.99 million, down from 1.83M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pl Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Independent Bank Mich for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $491.84 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.41% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $21.86. About 140,358 shares traded or 42.55% up from the average. Independent Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:IBCP) has declined 12.87% since September 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.87% the S&P500. Some Historical IBCP News: 11/04/2018 – Idaho Independent Bank 1Q Net $1.43M; 20/04/2018 – DJ Independent Bank Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (IBCP); 22/03/2018 – Independent Bank – Mich Closes Below 50-Day Average: Technicals; 15/03/2018 – INDEPENDENT BANK: HOLDER APPROVAL TO BUY TRAVERSE CITY STATE; 24/04/2018 – Independent Bank Corporation Announces Appointment of Terry Beia to Its Board of Directors; 11/04/2018 – Idaho Independent Bank 1Q EPS 18c; 15/03/2018 – INDEPENDENT BANK CORP – MERGER OF CO AND TCSB IS CURRENTLY EXPECTED TO BE EFFECTIVE ON APR. 1, 2018; 24/04/2018 – Independent Bank Corp: Terry Beia Appointed to Its Bd of Directors; 02/04/2018 – Independent Bank Corporation Announces Completion Of Merger With TCSB Bancorp, Inc; 23/05/2018 – OTC Markets Group Welcomes Citizens Independent Bancorp to OTCQX

State Treasurer State Of Michigan increased its stake in Palo Alto Networks Inc (PANW) by 47.06% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. State Treasurer State Of Michigan bought 16,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.06% . The institutional investor held 50,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.19 million, up from 34,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. State Treasurer State Of Michigan who had been investing in Palo Alto Networks Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $20.20 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.31% or $0.64 during the last trading session, reaching $208.25. About 748,418 shares traded. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) has risen 15.78% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.78% the S&P500. Some Historical PANW News: 17/04/2018 – Palo Alto Networks Earns Recommended Rating for Traps Advanced Endpoint Protection Offering in NSS Labs Report; 14/03/2018 – PALO ALTO NETWORKS INC – TIM PRENDERGAST AND JUSTIN LUNDY, WILL JOIN PALO ALTO NETWORKS; 10/05/2018 – Moody’s rates SonicWALL B3; 07/04/2018 – USGS: M 2.0 – 1km W of Palo Cedro, CA; 24/04/2018 – Palo Alto Networks Closes Acquisition Of Secdo; 23/04/2018 – Light Street’s Kacher Touts Palo Alto Networks at Sohn: TOPLive; 23/04/2018 – KACHER SAYS PALO ALTO NETWORKS HAS POTENTIAL 164% UPSIDE; 22/05/2018 – Critical Start Announces New Advanced Threat Analytics App for the Palo Alto Networks Application Framework; 03/04/2018 – AZ Game & Fish: Palo Verde Boat Launch at Canyon Lake to temporarily close April 9-19 for facility improvements; 15/05/2018 – Palo Alto Cuts Amag Pharma, Buys More Epizyme: 13F

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.01, from 0.97 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 10 investors sold IBCP shares while 40 reduced holdings. 16 funds opened positions while 33 raised stakes. 16.65 million shares or 6.57% less from 17.82 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. California Employees Retirement invested in 59,644 shares or 0% of the stock. Fmr Ltd accumulated 0% or 74,300 shares. State Bank Of America De holds 0% of its portfolio in Independent Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:IBCP) for 107,335 shares. Parametric Port Limited Liability stated it has 47,736 shares. Prudential Inc reported 0% of its portfolio in Independent Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:IBCP). Systematic Financial Lp owns 30,975 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Invesco reported 154,533 shares stake. Dimensional Fund Advsr LP has invested 0% in Independent Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:IBCP). Victory Cap Mgmt holds 0% of its portfolio in Independent Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:IBCP) for 105,890 shares. Hightower Advsr Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 0% or 10,541 shares. Ameriprise has 18,178 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Century holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Independent Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:IBCP) for 299,121 shares. Boston Partners holds 125,419 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Citadel Advsrs Llc holds 32,323 shares or 0% of its portfolio. State Street reported 715,458 shares.

Analysts await Independent Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:IBCP) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.50 EPS, up 2.04% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.49 per share. IBCP’s profit will be $11.25M for 10.93 P/E if the $0.50 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.46 actual EPS reported by Independent Bank Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.70% EPS growth.

Pl Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $222.10 million and $339.71 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Synchrony Finl (NYSE:SYF) by 9,900 shares to 271,400 shares, valued at $9.06 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Since September 5, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $19,565 activity.

State Treasurer State Of Michigan, which manages about $11.06B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Synovus Finl Corp (NYSE:SNV) by 10,100 shares to 46,605 shares, valued at $1.63M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Clorox Co Del (NYSE:CLX) by 6,500 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 30,470 shares, and cut its stake in Toll Brothers Inc (NYSE:TOL).