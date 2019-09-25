Palo Alto Networks (PANW) Stock Declined While Mckinley Capital Management Has Upped Stake by $675,178; Gibraltar Inds (ROCK) Market Value Rose While Hcsf Management Decreased Its Position

Mckinley Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Palo Alto Networks Inc (PANW) by 4.72% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mckinley Capital Management Inc bought 3,326 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.06% . The hedge fund held 73,762 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $15.03 million, up from 70,436 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mckinley Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Palo Alto Networks Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $20.12B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.07% or $2.24 during the last trading session, reaching $207.47. About 877,733 shares traded. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) has risen 15.78% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.78% the S&P500. Some Historical PANW News: 14/03/2018 – PALO ALTO NETWORKS INC – DEAL FOR $300 MLN; 28/03/2018 – Mike Ruettgers Joins Virsec Board of Directors; 14/03/2018 – Palo Alto Networks to Close Deal During 3Q; 02/04/2018 – USGS: M 1.0 – 1km W of Palo Cedro, CA; 10/04/2018 – Palo Alto Networks Announces Intent To Acquire Secdo; 22/05/2018 – Demisto Announces Its Enterprise App for the Palo Alto Networks Application Framework; 22/04/2018 – DJ Palo Alto Networks Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PANW); 22/05/2018 – Radiflow Announces New Industrial Cybersecurity App for the Palo Alto Application Framework; 17/04/2018 – Palo Alto Networks Earns Recommended Rating for Traps Advanced Endpoint Protection Offering in NSS Labs Report; 23/04/2018 – KACHER SAYS PALO ALTO NETWORKS HAS POTENTIAL 164% UPSIDE

Hcsf Management Llc decreased its stake in Gibraltar Inds Inc (ROCK) by 8.09% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hcsf Management Llc sold 35,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.23% . The institutional investor held 397,404 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $16.04M, down from 432,404 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hcsf Management Llc who had been investing in Gibraltar Inds Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.48B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.37% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $45.82. About 197,375 shares traded or 1.77% up from the average. Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK) has declined 1.57% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.57% the S&P500. Some Historical ROCK News: 09/05/2018 – Gibraltar Industries Short-Interest Ratio Rises 10% to 21 Days; 04/05/2018 – GIBRALTAR INDUSTRIES 1Q ADJ EPS 26C, EST. 27C; 04/05/2018 – GIBRALTAR INDUSTRIES INC ROCK.O SEES FY 2018 GAAP SHR $1.96 TO $2.08; 04/05/2018 – GIBRALTAR INDUSTRIES SEES FY ADJ EPS $1.96 TO $2.08, EST. $2.05; 28/03/2018 Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on Altisource Residential, Sykes Enterprises, Gibraltar Industries, Silicon Laboratori; 15/05/2018 – Silvercrest Asset Mgmt Group Buys Into Gibraltar Industries; 04/05/2018 – Gibraltar Industries Backs FY18 Guidance for Rev, EPS; 04/05/2018 – Gibraltar Industries Sees 2Q EPS 48c-EPS 53c; 04/05/2018 – GIBRALTAR INDUSTRIES INC ROCK.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE MORE THAN $1.0 BLN; 04/05/2018 – Gibraltar Industries 1Q EPS 26c

Mckinley Capital Management Inc, which manages about $8.13 billion and $1.57B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bank Amer Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 93,610 shares to 950,709 shares, valued at $27.57 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in New Residential Invt Corp (NYSE:NRZ) by 30,772 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 91,847 shares, and cut its stake in Cvr Energy Inc (NYSE:CVI).

Analysts await Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.88 EPS, up 23.94% or $0.17 from last year’s $0.71 per share. ROCK’s profit will be $28.37M for 13.02 P/E if the $0.88 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.73 actual EPS reported by Gibraltar Industries, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 20.55% EPS growth.

