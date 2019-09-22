Palo Alto Networks (PANW) Stake Maintained by Riverpark Capital Management Llc; Leucadia National Maintains Holding in Fiesta Restaurant Group (FRGI)

Riverpark Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Palo Alto Networks Inc (PANW) by 25.24% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Riverpark Capital Management Llc bought 11,664 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.06% . The institutional investor held 57,877 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $11.79M, up from 46,213 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Riverpark Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Palo Alto Networks Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $20.20 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.31% or $0.64 during the last trading session, reaching $208.25. About 882,526 shares traded. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) has risen 15.78% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.78% the S&P500. Some Historical PANW News: 15/05/2018 – PDT Partners Adds Palo Alto Networks, Exits Square: 13F; 14/03/2018 – Palo Alto Networks To Acquire CIA-backed Evident.io For $300 Million — MarketWatch; 04/05/2018 – The Famous Soccer Player Hiding Out in a Bakery in Palo Alto; 05/04/2018 – Cohesity Hires Enterprise Technology Veteran Matt McSweeney as Vice President of Sales, Americas; 09/04/2018 – PINNACLE WEST’S PALO VERDE 3 REACTOR IN ARIZ. CUT TO 0%: NRC; 22/05/2018 – Demisto Announces Its Enterprise App for the Palo Alto Networks Application Framework; 14/03/2018 – PALO ALTO NETWORKS INC – DEAL FOR $300 MLN; 03/04/2018 – USGS: M 1.5 – 3km NW of Palo Cedro, CA; 23/05/2018 – UKRAINE STATE SECURITY SERVICE SAYS IT BELIEVES RUSSIAN SIDE IS BEHIND PLAN FOR POSSIBLE CYBER ATTACK; 22/05/2018 – SecBl Announces New Automated Threat Detection & Investigation App for the Palo Alto Networks Application Framework

Leucadia National Corp increased its stake in Fiesta Restaurant Group Inc (FRGI) by 38.97% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Leucadia National Corp bought 1.48M shares as the company’s stock declined 25.97% . The hedge fund held 5.26M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $69.15 million, up from 3.79 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Leucadia National Corp who had been investing in Fiesta Restaurant Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $289.34M market cap company. The stock increased 1.15% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $10.53. About 267,370 shares traded. Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRGI) has declined 67.07% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 67.07% the S&P500. Some Historical FRGI News: 01/05/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on NeoGenomics, Illinois Tool Works, Carriage Services, Gorman-Rupp, Fiesta Restaurant; 07/05/2018 – Fiesta Restaurant Group 1Q Rev $169.5M; 21/04/2018 – DJ Fiesta Restaurant Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FRGI); 07/05/2018 – FIESTA RESTAURANT GROUP INC – TOTAL CAPITAL EXPENDITURES IN 2018 ARE EXPECTED TO BE $60.0 MLN TO $70.0 MLN; 12/03/2018 FIESTA RESTAURANT GROUP SAYS ON MARCH 9, ENTERED INTO FIRST AMENDMENT, WHICH AMENDS CREDIT AGREEMENT DATED AS OF NOV 30, 2017 – SEC FILING; 07/05/2018 – FIESTA RESTAURANT GROUP INC QTRLY COMPARABLE RESTAURANT SALES AT TACO CABANA DECREASED 1.7%; 16/03/2018 – Fiesta Restaurant Closes Above 200-Day Average: Technicals; 07/05/2018 – FIESTA RESTAURANT 1Q REV. $169.5M, EST. $164.0M; 07/05/2018 – FIESTA RESTAURANT 1Q ADJ EPS 16C, EST. 14C; 07/05/2018 – Fiesta Restaurant Group 1Q EPS 15c

Leucadia National Corp, which manages about $578.44M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Hess Corp (NYSE:HES) by 124,908 shares to 101,385 shares, valued at $6.45M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Since May 9, 2019, it had 6 buys, and 0 insider sales for $10.77 million activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.17 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.05, from 1.22 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 15 investors sold FRGI shares while 32 reduced holdings. 14 funds opened positions while 41 raised stakes. 25.14 million shares or 0.27% more from 25.07 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Parkside Comml Bank & Tru accumulated 0% or 63 shares. Moreover, Invesco has 0% invested in Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRGI) for 99,228 shares. Alliancebernstein LP stated it has 35,000 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Commercial Bank Of Montreal Can holds 2,237 shares. 100,000 are owned by Bridgeway Cap Mngmt. Aqr Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability Com has 0% invested in Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRGI). 3,494 are owned by Pinebridge Investments Lp. California Public Employees Retirement Sys reported 0% stake. Bessemer Gru Inc holds 0% or 46,200 shares. Pnc Fincl Services Gru Incorporated holds 0% or 799 shares in its portfolio. Jefferies Fincl Group invested in 11.95% or 5.26M shares. Kennedy Mngmt owns 746,916 shares. Principal stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRGI). Birch Run Advsr LP invested in 435,527 shares or 1.96% of the stock. State Teachers Retirement System has invested 0% in Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRGI).

Riverpark Capital Management Llc, which manages about $73.36M and $467.64M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Salesforce Com Inc (NYSE:CRM) by 11,166 shares to 82,412 shares, valued at $12.50 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Align Technology Inc (NASDAQ:ALGN) by 4,228 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 25,544 shares, and cut its stake in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB).