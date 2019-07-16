Palo Alto Networks (PANW) Stake Maintained by First Mercantile Trust Co; As Abbott Laboratories (ABT) Valuation Rose, Holder Dsm Capital Partners Has Cut Its Holding by $36.84 Million

First Mercantile Trust Co increased its stake in Palo Alto Networks Inc (PANW) by 408.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Mercantile Trust Co bought 2,531 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.08% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 3,150 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $765,000, up from 619 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co who had been investing in Palo Alto Networks Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $21.03 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.24% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $219.13. About 606,676 shares traded. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) has risen 9.82% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.39% the S&P500. Some Historical PANW News: 20/03/2018 – PALO ALTO NETWORKS ANNOUNCES ADVANCEMENTS TO ITS TRAPS ADVANCED ENDPOINT PROTECTION OFFERING; 15/05/2018 – Bowman School Unveils New Learning Village Site in Palo Alto During Groundbreaking Ceremony; 23/05/2018 – UKRAINE STATE SECURITY SERVICE SAYS THE POSSIBLE CYBER ATTACK APPEARS TO BE FOCUSED ON UKRAINE; 10/04/2018 – PALO ALTO NETWORKS: INTENT TO BUY SECDO; 10/04/2018 – Palo Alto Networks Announces Intent To Acquire Secdo; 17/04/2018 – Palo Alto Networks Earns Recommended Rating for Traps Advanced Endpoint Protection Offering in NSS Labs Report; 15/05/2018 – PDT Partners Adds Palo Alto Networks, Exits Square: 13F; 14/03/2018 – Palo Alto Networks to Buy Evident.io for $300M Cash; 23/05/2018 – ON2IT Announces New Zero Trust SOC App for the Palo Alto Networks Application Framework; 22/05/2018 – Silverfort Announces New Threat-Based Multifactor Authentication App for the Palo Alto Networks Application Framework

Dsm Capital Partners Llc decreased its stake in Abbott Laboratories (ABT) by 15.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dsm Capital Partners Llc sold 466,392 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.86% with the market. The hedge fund held 2.62M shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $209.59 million, down from 3.09M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dsm Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Abbott Laboratories for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $146.62B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.84% or $0.7 during the last trading session, reaching $83.11. About 2.02M shares traded. Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) has risen 23.36% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.93% the S&P500. Some Historical ABT News: 19/03/2018 – ABBOTT’S MITRACLIP THERAPY FOR PATIENTS W/ MITRAL REGURGITATION; 26/04/2018 – MEDIA-Abbott India stops importing Xience Alpine stents – Economic Times; 05/04/2018 – ABBOTT ASKS HOLDERS TO VOTE AGAINST CEO, CHAIRMAN SEPARATION; 19/03/2018 – ABBOTT’S MITRACLIP THERAPY GETS NATIONAL REIMBURSEMENT IN JAPAN; 20/04/2018 – Abbott Bond Trading 2x Average; Clients Net Sellers; 18/05/2018 – ABBOTT: WORKING TO ENSURE CRIME IS PROSECUTED APPROPRIATELY; 11/04/2018 – Abbott Initiates Study to Assess Superiority of High-Resolution Imaging Versus Standard-of-Care Angiography in Treating Coronary Artery Disease; 18/05/2018 – ABBOTT: THERE IS STILL CONCERN ABOUT EXPLOSIVE DEVICES; 23/05/2018 – Abbott Labs: Tendyne Shows Significant Reduction of Mitral Regurgitation Symptoms and Low Mortality Rates; 06/03/2018 – FDA approves Abbott’s pediatric heart valve

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 3 insider sales for $16.87 million activity. The insider MCLAUGHLIN MARK D sold $8.65M. On Friday, February 1 ZUK NIR sold $6.53M worth of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) or 30,000 shares.

First Mercantile Trust Co, which manages about $426.17M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mercadolibre Inc (NASDAQ:MELI) by 800 shares to 2,500 shares, valued at $1.27M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Southwest Airlines Co (NYSE:LUV) by 10,963 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 9,530 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Russell 1000 Value Etf (IWD).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.55 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.47, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 37 investors sold PANW shares while 168 reduced holdings. 111 funds opened positions while 206 raised stakes. 102.19 million shares or 44.00% more from 70.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mitsubishi Ufj Bk holds 0.07% of its portfolio in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) for 84,976 shares. Hartline Invest Corporation accumulated 6,017 shares or 0.38% of the stock. Apriem Advisors owns 1,080 shares. Qs Ltd Com accumulated 2,290 shares. Fjarde Ap, a Alabama-based fund reported 34,748 shares. Camarda Fincl Advisors Limited Com holds 15 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Mackenzie Fincl Corp has 0% invested in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) for 1,705 shares. Violich Capital has invested 0.07% in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW). Marco Investment has 0.08% invested in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) for 1,750 shares. Parametric Associates Limited Liability Company stated it has 148,737 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. New York State Common Retirement Fund stated it has 0.05% of its portfolio in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW). Wesbanco Comml Bank Inc holds 0.15% or 12,684 shares in its portfolio. Barclays Plc holds 0.05% in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) or 306,819 shares. New Jersey-based Prudential Fin has invested 0% in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW). Amer Century Companies owns 1.14M shares.

Analysts await Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) to report earnings on July, 17 before the open. They expect $0.80 EPS, up 9.59% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.73 per share. ABT’s profit will be $1.41B for 25.97 P/E if the $0.80 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.63 actual EPS reported by Abbott Laboratories for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 26.98% EPS growth.

Since January 30, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 1 insider sale for $12.17 million activity. 3,455 shares were bought by Stratton John G, worth $249,875.