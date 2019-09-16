Palo Alto Networks (PANW) Stake Lifted by Riverpark Advisors Llc; Agf Investments Has Upped Its Position in 3M Co. (MMM) by $797,011 as Share Value Declined

Riverpark Advisors Llc increased its stake in Palo Alto Networks Inc (PANW) by 32.75% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Riverpark Advisors Llc bought 4,352 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.06% . The institutional investor held 17,641 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.60M, up from 13,289 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Riverpark Advisors Llc who had been investing in Palo Alto Networks Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $20.85B market cap company. The stock increased 3.19% or $6.65 during the last trading session, reaching $215. About 954,974 shares traded. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) has risen 15.78% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.78% the S&P500. Some Historical PANW News: 10/04/2018 – PALO ALTO NETWORKS: INTENT TO BUY SECDO; 16/05/2018 – OPAQ Networks to Co-Present Session with Channel Partner on Security-as-a-Service at Palo Alto Ignite `18 USA; 13/03/2018 – Malwarebytes could consider IPO in 12 months – CEO; 09/04/2018 – PINNACLE WEST’S PALO VERDE 3 REACTOR IN ARIZ. CUT TO 0%: NRC; 23/04/2018 – Light Street’s Kacher Touts Palo Alto Networks at Sohn: TOPLive; 17/04/2018 – CARL ICAHN & DARWIN DEASON SAY XEROX CAN ADD ANOTHER “POTENTIALLY SIGNIFICANT” REV STREAM BY MONETIZING ITS PALO ALTO RESEARCH CENTER; 02/04/2018 – USGS: M 1.0 – 1km W of Palo Cedro, CA; 24/04/2018 – Palo Alto Networks Closes Acquisition Of Secdo; 14/03/2018 – In Memory of Dr. Jennifer Gonzales Shushereba, Palo Alto University’s Alumnus; 26/04/2018 – FBO:Veteran Aff: Veterans Affairs Contract Award – Y–Expand Emergency Department Facilities – 640-396 VA Palo Alto HCS –

Agf Investments Inc increased its stake in 3M Co. (MMM) by 1.27% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Agf Investments Inc bought 4,607 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.10% . The institutional investor held 366,197 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $63.48M, up from 361,590 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Agf Investments Inc who had been investing in 3M Co. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $97.22 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.42% or $2.44 during the last trading session, reaching $169. About 1.28M shares traded. 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) has declined 14.82% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.82% the S&P500. Some Historical MMM News: 24/04/2018 – 3M CO – IN QTR, RESOLVED A PREVIOUSLY DISCLOSED LAWSUIT WITH THE STATE OF MINNESOTA AND RECORDED A PRE-TAX CHARGE OF $897 MILLION; 05/03/2018 – 3M Elevates Company Veteran to CEO as Thulin Shifts to New Role; 09/05/2018 – 3M: HLDRS REJECT PROPOSAL ON SETTING TARGET AMOUNTS ON CEO PAY; 04/04/2018 – 3M Names Kristen Ludgate Senior VP, Human Re; 16/03/2018 – Canada 3M CDOR Yield at 1.75% by End-2Q vs 1.74% Prior (Survey); 13/03/2018 – Communicating In Tough Conditions Just Got Easier With New Post-it Extreme Notes; 16/05/2018 – WYNN DIRECTOR: SPECIAL COMMITTEE REVIEWED 3M DOCUMENTS; 30/05/2018 – Mediagazer: Sources: London Evening Standard strikes a £3M deal with six companies including Uber and Google that erases; 15/05/2018 – AT&T Says It Added More Than 3M Subscribers Over Past 4 Qtrs in Mexico; 08/05/2018 – 3M Board Declares Quarterly Dividend

Riverpark Advisors Llc, which manages about $2.88B and $233.16M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Schwab Charles Corp New (NYSE:SCHW) by 92,870 shares to 48,409 shares, valued at $1.95M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Dollar Gen Corp New (NYSE:DG) by 2,350 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 11,587 shares, and cut its stake in Paypal Hldgs Inc.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.26 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.29, from 1.55 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 74 investors sold PANW shares while 168 reduced holdings. 87 funds opened positions while 217 raised stakes. 72.70 million shares or 28.86% less from 102.19 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Wellington Shields Capital Mngmt Lc holds 7,400 shares or 0.25% of its portfolio. Valicenti Advisory Serv stated it has 21,672 shares or 2.15% of all its holdings. Optimum Inv Advsrs owns 600 shares. Jane Street Grp Limited Liability Company reported 20,116 shares stake. Adirondack Trust has 15 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Banbury Prtn Limited Co holds 6.49% of its portfolio in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) for 96,400 shares. Weiss Asset Mngmt LP accumulated 16,891 shares or 0.21% of the stock. Sfe Inv Counsel stated it has 20,177 shares or 1.76% of all its holdings. Ipg Invest Ltd Liability Com holds 0% or 2,075 shares in its portfolio. Goelzer Investment Mngmt accumulated 9,058 shares. 5,743 are held by 1St Source Fincl Bank. Brandywine Managers Ltd Llc reported 0.08% in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW). Winslow Evans And Crocker owns 3,066 shares. D E Shaw And Incorporated invested in 0.19% or 735,571 shares. Cornerstone Advisors has invested 0.01% in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW).

Since May 9, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $176,260 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.12, from 0.98 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 82 investors sold MMM shares while 561 reduced holdings. 112 funds opened positions while 440 raised stakes. 375.71 million shares or 0.03% less from 375.82 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Trust Communications Of Toledo Na Oh holds 0.53% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) or 12,318 shares. Da Davidson & holds 197,991 shares. 5,440 were accumulated by Fiduciary Services Of The Southwest Tx. Capital Counsel Lc Ny, New York-based fund reported 26,268 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Tru Hldgs has invested 0.38% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Capwealth Advsr Ltd Liability has invested 0.97% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Eagle Asset Management holds 483,946 shares or 0.43% of its portfolio. Atlas Browninc has invested 0.76% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Mcdaniel Terry And Com holds 3.26% or 113,520 shares. Kopp Ltd Liability Co reported 3,143 shares. Goelzer Inv Management Inc holds 27,855 shares. Citigroup Inc, a New York-based fund reported 404,387 shares. Parametric Portfolio Associate Limited Liability Corp owns 1.79M shares or 0.26% of their US portfolio. Gateway Advisers stated it has 276,316 shares. Hyman Charles D owns 91,371 shares or 1.65% of their US portfolio.

Agf Investments Inc, which manages about $8.25 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Evercore Inc. (NYSE:EVR) by 25,201 shares to 75,000 shares, valued at $6.64M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Alamos Gold Inc. by 89,763 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 420,935 shares, and cut its stake in The Progressive Corp. (NYSE:PGR).