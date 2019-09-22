Palo Alto Networks (PANW) Stake Held by 1St Source Bank; As Constellium Nv (CSTM) Stock Price Rose, Holder Aristeia Capital Has Increased Its Position

1St Source Bank increased its stake in Palo Alto Networks (PANW) by 115.5% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. 1St Source Bank bought 3,078 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.06% . The institutional investor held 5,743 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.17M, up from 2,665 at the end of the previous reported quarter. 1St Source Bank who had been investing in Palo Alto Networks for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $20.20 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.31% or $0.64 during the last trading session, reaching $208.25. About 748,418 shares traded. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) has risen 15.78% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.78% the S&P500. Some Historical PANW News: 01/05/2018 – Plant Prefab Completes New Prefabricated Residence in Palo Alto; 22/05/2018 – Mist Announces New AI-Driven Wireless LAN for the Palo Alto Networks Application Framework; 17/04/2018 – CARL ICAHN & DARWIN DEASON SAY XEROX CAN ADD ANOTHER “POTENTIALLY SIGNIFICANT” REV STREAM BY MONETIZING ITS PALO ALTO RESEARCH CENTER; 12/04/2018 – Virsec Announces Solution for Spectre & Meltdown Vulnerabilities; 23/04/2018 – LIGHT STREET’S KACHER PITCHES PALO ALTO NETWORKS LONNG AT SOHN; 07/05/2018 – PINNACLE WEST SAYS PALO VERDE 3 RESTARTS AFTER REFUELING OUTAGE; 10/04/2018 – PALO ALTO NETWORKS – ENTERED DEFINITIVE AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE ISRAEL-BASED SECDO; 23/05/2018 – ON2IT Announces New Zero Trust SOC App for the Palo Alto Networks Application Framework; 16/05/2018 – OPAQ Networks to Co-Present Session with Channel Partner on Security-as-a-Service at Palo Alto Ignite `18 USA; 14/03/2018 – Palo Alto Networks to Buy Evident.io for $300M Cash

Aristeia Capital Llc increased its stake in Constellium Nv (CSTM) by 79.51% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aristeia Capital Llc bought 114,495 shares as the company’s stock rose 31.83% . The hedge fund held 258,495 shares of the metal fabrications company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.60 million, up from 144,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aristeia Capital Llc who had been investing in Constellium Nv for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.87 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.44% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $13.65. About 1.02M shares traded. Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM) has declined 6.90% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.90% the S&P500. Some Historical CSTM News: 27/04/2018 – CONSTELLIUM NV CSTM.N : SEAPORT GLOBAL RAISES TO BUY, RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $16 FROM $14; 17/05/2018 – Constellium to expand operations in Decin, Czech Republic, to increase casting, recycling and extrusion capacity of aluminium profiles; 26/04/2018 – CONSTELLIUM NV – CONTINUE TO EXPECT ADJ EBITDA GROWTH IN HIGH SINGLE DIGITS ANNUALLY THROUGH 2020, LEADING TO OVER EUR 500 MLN OF ADJ EBITDA IN 2020; 14/05/2018 – Primecap Adds Moody’s, Exits Constellium, Cuts Biogen: 13F; 24/04/2018 Constellium Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 15/05/2018 – Park West Asset Management Buys New 3% Position in Constellium; 26/04/2018 – CONSTELLIUM 1Q ADJ EBITDA EU117M, EST. EU106.8M; 17/05/2018 – Constellium Favored by 5 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show; 26/04/2018 – CONSTELLIUM NV – CURRENTLY EXPECTS TO BE ABLE TO MEET ITS ALUMINIUM CONSUMPTION REQUIREMENTS; 26/04/2018 – CONSTELLIUM – CONTINUES TO EVALUATE RISK OF TEMPORARY SUPPLY DISRUPTIONS AS A RESULT OF U.S. SANCTIONS ON VARIOUS RUSSIAN INDIVIDUALS AND COMPANIES

Aristeia Capital Llc, which manages about $6.79 billion and $2.16 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr Gold Trust (Put) (GLD) by 50,000 shares to 550,000 shares, valued at $73.26 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Docusign Inc by 56,600 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 39,900 shares, and cut its stake in Tronox Holdings Plc.

More notable recent Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Constellium to Supply Airware® Aluminium Solutions to Blue Origin – GlobeNewswire” on April 04, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Constellium N.V. (CSTM) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” published on July 24, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Constellium Reports Second Quarter 2019 Results NYSE:CSTM – GlobeNewswire” on July 24, 2019. More interesting news about Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Constellium Reports First Quarter 2019 Results NYSE:CSTM – GlobeNewswire” published on April 24, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Voting Results from Constellium’s 2019 Annual General Meeting – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: June 28, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.26 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.29, from 1.55 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 74 investors sold PANW shares while 168 reduced holdings. 87 funds opened positions while 217 raised stakes. 72.70 million shares or 28.86% less from 102.19 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. United Advisers Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 3,380 shares. Mufg Americas Holding Corporation invested in 21 shares or 0% of the stock. Ibm Retirement Fund invested 0.08% in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW). Suntrust Banks Incorporated reported 6,290 shares. Utd Asset Strategies invested 1.49% in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW). Geode, Massachusetts-based fund reported 888,668 shares. Dimensional Fund Advsr Lp accumulated 106,176 shares. Neuberger Berman Group Incorporated Ltd Liability Company accumulated 563,486 shares. Mackay Shields Lc has invested 0.09% in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW). State Common Retirement Fund stated it has 174,929 shares. Great West Life Assurance Commerce Can reported 52,867 shares. Comerica Bankshares owns 8,467 shares. Pub Sector Pension Board has 0.01% invested in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) for 8,400 shares. Moreover, Qs Invsts Limited Company has 0.02% invested in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW). Consolidated Grp Lc has 28,716 shares.

More notable recent Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Palo Alto Networks: Leaders In Cybersecurity – Seeking Alpha” on June 23, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Zscaler Gets Punished as the Cloud Security War Heats Up – The Motley Fool” published on September 12, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Palo Alto Networks In The Cloud – The Selloff Appears Overdone – Seeking Alpha” on June 17, 2019. More interesting news about Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Palo Alto Networks: High Ambition, Affordable Stock – Seeking Alpha” published on September 10, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “3 Oversold Growth Stocks to Buy Today – Investorplace.com” with publication date: September 13, 2019.