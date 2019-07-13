Palo Alto Networks (PANW) Stake Has Upped by Hsbc Holdings Plc; As Lululemon Athleticainc. (LULU) Share Value Rose, Advent International Lowered Its Position

Hsbc Holdings Plc increased its stake in Palo Alto Networks Inc (PANW) by 29174.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hsbc Holdings Plc bought 87,524 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.08% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 87,824 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $21.33M, up from 300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hsbc Holdings Plc who had been investing in Palo Alto Networks Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $20.82B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.33% or $0.72 during the last trading session, reaching $216.94. About 785,745 shares traded. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) has risen 9.82% since July 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.39% the S&P500. Some Historical PANW News: 23/05/2018 – UKRAINE STATE SECURITY SERVICE ISSUES WARNING ABOUT POSSIBLE CYBER ATTACK ON STATE BODIES AND PRIVATE COMPANIES AHEAD OF CHAMPIONS LEAGUE FINAL IN KIEV; 22/05/2018 – AlgoSec Announces New Log Analysis and Micro-Segmentation App for the Palo Alto Networks Application Framework; 13/03/2018 – WASHINGTON/PALO ALTO, U.S. — U.S. President Donald Trump’s decision Monday to block Singaporean chipmaker Broadcom’s bid for American peer Qualcomm on national security grounds is not the first time his administration has used such reasoning to shield U.S. businesses from Chinese competition; 07/05/2018 – PINNACLE WEST RAISES PALO VERDE 3 REACTOR TO 69% FROM 0%: NRC; 24/04/2018 – Palo Alto Networks Closes Acquisition Of Secdo; 12/04/2018 – Sequoia Capital’s Raanan launches cyber-focused fund; 10/04/2018 – PALO ALTO NETWORKS INC – TERMS OF ACQUISITION WERE NOT DISCLOSED; 23/04/2018 – Palo Alto Networks Touted by Light Street’s Kacher Says at Sohn; 14/03/2018 – Palo Alto Networks To Acquire CIA-backed Evident.io For $300 Million — MarketWatch; 15/05/2018 – Palo Alto Cuts Amag Pharma, Buys More Epizyme: 13F

Advent International Corp decreased its stake in Lululemon Athleticainc. (LULU) by 49.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Advent International Corp sold 5.00M shares as the company’s stock rose 11.34% with the market. The hedge fund held 5.11M shares of the apparel company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $836.60M, down from 10.11 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Advent International Corp who had been investing in Lululemon Athleticainc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $24.69 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.52% or $6.45 during the last trading session, reaching $189.52. About 2.80 million shares traded or 32.71% up from the average. Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) has risen 75.12% since July 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 70.69% the S&P500. Some Historical LULU News: 16/04/2018 – LULULEMON ATHLETICA INC – APPOINTMENT OF PATRICK GUIDO AS CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER, EFFECTIVE APRIL 30, 2018; 27/03/2018 – Lululemon 4Q EPS 88c; 27/03/2018 – LULULEMON ATHLETICA INC LULU.O SEES FY 2018 SHR $3.00 TO $3.08; 14/05/2018 – HS Management Partners LLC Exits Position in Lululemon; 27/03/2018 – Lululemon Gets a Boost From E-Commerce; 27/03/2018 – LULULEMON ATHLETICA INC – SEES FY 2018 TOTAL COMPARABLE SALES INCREASE IN MID-TO-HIGH SINGLE DIGITS ON A CONSTANT DOLLAR BASIS; 12/03/2018 Lululemon Taps Central Saint Martins on Capsule Range; 22/03/2018 – Lululemon Earnings: No CEO, but Investors Aren’t Complaining — Barrons.com; 23/04/2018 – Lululemon, a huge winner this year, is downgraded as sales growth set to slow in second half; 11/05/2018 – Lululemon: Here Are 5 Potential CEO Candidates — Barrons.com

Analysts await Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) to report earnings on August, 29. They expect $0.88 EPS, up 23.94% or $0.17 from last year’s $0.71 per share. LULU’s profit will be $114.64 million for 53.84 P/E if the $0.88 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.74 actual EPS reported by Lululemon Athletica Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 18.92% EPS growth.

