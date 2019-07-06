Palo Alto Networks (PANW) Stake Has Increased by Avalon Global Asset Management Llc; Baker Avenue Asset Management LP Trimmed Abbvie Com (ABBV) Position by $1.15 Million as Stock Declined

Baker Avenue Asset Management Lp decreased its stake in Abbvie Inc Com (ABBV) by 46.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Baker Avenue Asset Management Lp sold 14,418 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.49% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 16,416 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.32 million, down from 30,834 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Abbvie Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $106.86B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.63% or $1.97 during the last trading session, reaching $72.99. About 10.02 million shares traded or 21.92% up from the average. AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) has declined 25.60% since July 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.03% the S&P500. Some Historical ABBV News: 26/04/2018 – AbbVie Raises FY View To Adj EPS $7.66-Adj EPS $7.76; 17/05/2018 – Syndax Announces Updated Results from Phase 2 ENCORE 601 Trial of Entinostat in Combination with KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab); 03/05/2018 – Merck: Phase 3 Keynote-407 Trial With Keytruda Met Pre-Specified Secondary Endpoint; 25/04/2018 – ABBVIE SUBMITS BLA FOR PLAQUE PSORIASIS DRUG RISANKIZUMAB; 11/05/2018 – Atrasentan (AbbVie): Drug Overview & Outlook 2016-2017 to 2026 – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 23/05/2018 – Merck’s KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) Significantly Improved Overall Survival and Progression-Free Survival as First-Line; 31/05/2018 – ABBVIE TO PRESENT NEW DATA FROM SEVERAL INVESTIGATIONAL STUDIES; 23/03/2018 – INNATE PHARMA : EXPANSION OF MCRC COHORT IN PHASE l TRIAL EVALUATING MONALIZUMAB WITH IMFINZI; 09/04/2018 – Keytruda is already approved to treat several forms of cancer, including advanced melanoma. The drug racked up $3.81 billion in revenue in 2017; 30/05/2018 – AbbVie Sees Acquiring 71.4 M Shrs at $105/Shr for Aggregate Cost of $7.5

Avalon Global Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Palo Alto Networks Inc (PANW) by 16.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Avalon Global Asset Management Llc bought 6,630 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.08% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 47,630 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.57M, up from 41,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Avalon Global Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Palo Alto Networks Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $20.10B market cap company. The stock increased 0.22% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $209.42. About 615,064 shares traded. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) has risen 9.82% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.39% the S&P500. Some Historical PANW News: 22/05/2018 – Mist Announces New Al-Driven Wireless LAN for the Palo Alto Networks Application Framework; 22/04/2018 – DJ Palo Alto Networks Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PANW); 23/04/2018 – LIGHT STREET’S KACHER PITCHES PALO ALTO NETWORKS LONNG AT SOHN; 24/05/2018 – PALO VERDE 2 EXPECTED BACK ON LINE THIS WEEKEND: OPERATOR; 23/04/2018 – KACHER SAYS PALO ALTO NETWORKS HAS POTENTIAL 164% UPSIDE; 22/03/2018 – PALO ALTO NETWORKS INC PANW.N : MONNESS CRESPI HARDT RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $210 FROM $190; 22/05/2018 – CyberX Announces New ICS Asset Visibility & Threat Monitoring App for the Palo Alto Networks Application Framework; 07/03/2018 Palo Alto Networks Rises for 9 Days: Longest Streak Since IPO; 12/04/2018 – Virsec Announces Solution for Spectre & Meltdown Vulnerabilities; 26/03/2018 – PALO ALTO NETWORKS CLOSES PURCHASE OF EVIDENT.IO

Since January 9, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 6 selling transactions for $27.40 million activity. BONVANIE RENE had sold 9,330 shares worth $1.87M on Tuesday, January 15. 30,000 Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) shares with value of $6.53 million were sold by ZUK NIR. Klarich Lee sold $1.68 million worth of stock or 7,500 shares.

Since June 26, 2019, it had 6 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $6.65 million activity. CHASE WILLIAM J bought $2.05M worth of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) on Wednesday, June 26. 7,500 shares were bought by RAPP EDWARD J, worth $504,750 on Wednesday, June 26.

Analysts await AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) to report earnings on July, 26. They expect $2.21 EPS, up 10.50% or $0.21 from last year’s $2 per share. ABBV’s profit will be $3.24 billion for 8.26 P/E if the $2.21 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.14 actual EPS reported by AbbVie Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.27% EPS growth.