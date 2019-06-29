Palo Alto Networks (PANW) Shareholder Weiss Multi-Strategy Advisers Upped Holding; Entercom Communications (ETM) Valuation Declined While Venator Capital Management LTD Has Lifted Its Holding

Venator Capital Management Ltd increased its stake in Entercom Communications Corp (ETM) by 280.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Venator Capital Management Ltd bought 331,846 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.67% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 450,000 shares of the broadcasting company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.36M, up from 118,154 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Venator Capital Management Ltd who had been investing in Entercom Communications Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $803.09M market cap company. The stock increased 0.35% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $5.8. About 1.46 million shares traded or 21.39% up from the average. Entercom Communications Corp. (NYSE:ETM) has declined 12.19% since June 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.62% the S&P500. Some Historical ETM News: 16/03/2018 – E.W. Scripps activist campaign could add independent pressure on family –; 08/05/2018 – Entercom 1Q Loss/Shr 10c; 08/03/2018 – Entercom 4Q Net $232.4M; 16/05/2018 – Entercom Comms Presenting at Gamco Conference Jun 7; 08/03/2018 – ENTERCOM COMMUNICATIONS CORP QTRLY ADJ SHR $0.16; 24/04/2018 – Tribune/Sinclair divestitures near conclusion; 21/05/2018 – Entercom Communications Corp. Announces Quarterly Dividend; 14/03/2018 – Philly.com: Radio giant Entercom looking to move HQ from Bala Cynwyd to Philly waterfront; 15/05/2018 – Aristeia Capital LLC Exits Position in Entercom Comms; 08/03/2018 Entercom 4Q Rev $246.6M

Weiss Multi-Strategy Advisers Llc increased its stake in Palo Alto Networks Inc (PANW) by 300% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Weiss Multi-Strategy Advisers Llc bought 30,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.08% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 40,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.72 million, up from 10,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Weiss Multi-Strategy Advisers Llc who had been investing in Palo Alto Networks Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $19.56B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.55% or $1.13 during the last trading session, reaching $203.76. About 1.05 million shares traded. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) has risen 9.82% since June 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.39% the S&P500. Some Historical PANW News: 28/03/2018 – Mike Ruettgers Joins Virsec Board of Directors; 22/05/2018 – Medigate Announces Medical Device Cybersecurity App for the Palo Alto Networks Application Framework; 14/03/2018 – PALO ALTO NETWORKS: INTENT TO BUY EVIDENT.IO; 09/04/2018 – PINNACLE WEST’S PALO VERDE 3 REACTOR IN ARIZ. CUT TO 0%: NRC; 20/03/2018 – PALO ALTO NETWORKS ANNOUNCES ADVANCEMENTS TO ITS TRAPS ADVANCED ENDPOINT PROTECTION OFFERING; 23/04/2018 – Light Street’s Kacher Touts Palo Alto Networks at Sohn: TOPLive; 03/04/2018 – AZ Game & Fish: Palo Verde Boat Launch at Canyon Lake to temporarily close April 9-19 for facility improvements; 24/05/2018 – PALO VERDE 2 EXPECTED BACK ON LINE THIS WEEKEND: OPERATOR; 12/03/2018 – SD-WAN Market Leader Aryaka Unveils PASSPORT: Multi-Layered Security Platform and Ecosystem, Partners with Palo Alto Networks, Zscaler, and Radware; 23/04/2018 – KACHER SAYS PALO ALTO NETWORKS HAS POTENTIAL 164% UPSIDE

Since January 2, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 7 selling transactions for $32.93 million activity. $1.87M worth of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) was sold by BONVANIE RENE on Tuesday, January 15. $861,907 worth of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) shares were sold by Klarich Lee. $7.80 million worth of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) shares were sold by MCLAUGHLIN MARK D.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.55 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.47, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 37 investors sold PANW shares while 168 reduced holdings. 111 funds opened positions while 206 raised stakes. 102.19 million shares or 44.00% more from 70.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fairfield Bush Com stated it has 0.16% of its portfolio in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW). Rhode Island-based Newman Dignan And Sheerar Inc has invested 0.25% in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW). Amp Invsts Ltd reported 0.07% of its portfolio in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW). Lyon Street Ltd Company reported 4,009 shares. Wellington Mgmt Llp accumulated 62,171 shares or 0% of the stock. Firsthand Cap Mngmt Inc reported 1.81% of its portfolio in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW). Brown Brothers Harriman & stated it has 37 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Prudential Finance Inc reported 7,420 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Optimum Inv Advisors owns 600 shares. M&T Comml Bank holds 20,262 shares. Moreover, Klingenstein Fields And Co Lc has 1.52% invested in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) for 116,790 shares. Tci Wealth Advsrs reported 0% of its portfolio in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW). Huntington National Bank holds 0% or 250 shares in its portfolio. Kistler owns 500 shares. 916 are owned by Windward Mgmt Co Ca.

Weiss Multi-Strategy Advisers Llc, which manages about $7.01 billion and $4.01B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Sailpoint Technologies Holdi by 45,000 shares to 25,000 shares, valued at $718,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Tjx Co. Inc. (NYSE:TJX) by 10,538 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 81,335 shares, and cut its stake in Class A.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.79 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.70, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 10 investors sold ETM shares while 42 reduced holdings. 30 funds opened positions while 63 raised stakes. 109.13 million shares or 4.05% less from 113.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Jbf reported 0.01% stake. Pnc Financial Grp Inc, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 10,762 shares. Federated Investors Pa holds 331,120 shares. Signaturefd Ltd has 0% invested in Entercom Communications Corp. (NYSE:ETM). Charles Schwab Investment Mngmt has invested 0% in Entercom Communications Corp. (NYSE:ETM). Raymond James & has invested 0.01% in Entercom Communications Corp. (NYSE:ETM). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa accumulated 29,487 shares. Nomura invested 0% of its portfolio in Entercom Communications Corp. (NYSE:ETM). Quantbot Techs LP reported 63,900 shares. Phocas Financial Corp stated it has 0.26% of its portfolio in Entercom Communications Corp. (NYSE:ETM). Gotham Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Co owns 101,881 shares. Bankshares Of Mellon invested in 0% or 1.88 million shares. Mcclain Value Management Lc holds 3.31% or 460,276 shares. Prudential Fincl invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Entercom Communications Corp. (NYSE:ETM). United Kingdom-based Legal & General Grp Plc has invested 0% in Entercom Communications Corp. (NYSE:ETM).

Since February 28, 2019, it had 8 insider buys, and 0 sales for $11.74 million activity.