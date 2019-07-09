Palo Alto Networks (PANW) Shareholder Tremblant Capital Group Has Lowered Holding as Share Price Declined; Parnassus Investments Has Raised Its Xylem (XYL) Position by $2.11 Million as Share Price Rose

Parnassus Investments increased its stake in Xylem Inc. (XYL) by 0.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Parnassus Investments bought 26,743 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.19% with the market. The institutional investor held 6.27M shares of the fluid controls company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $495.91 million, up from 6.25M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Parnassus Investments who had been investing in Xylem Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.57 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.88% or $0.72 during the last trading session, reaching $80.98. About 984,131 shares traded or 15.09% up from the average. Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) has risen 4.06% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 0.37% the S&P500.

Tremblant Capital Group decreased its stake in Palo Alto Networks Inc (PANW) by 19.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tremblant Capital Group sold 80,059 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.08% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 325,652 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $79.09 million, down from 405,711 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tremblant Capital Group who had been investing in Palo Alto Networks Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $20.67 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.63% or $5.51 during the last trading session, reaching $215.34. About 927,677 shares traded. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) has risen 9.82% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.39% the S&P500. Some Historical PANW News: 14/03/2018 – PALO ALTO NETWORKS: INTENT TO BUY EVIDENT.IO; 14/03/2018 – PALO ALTO NETWORKS TO BUY EVIDENT.IO FOR $300M IN CASH; 07/04/2018 – USGS: M 2.0 – 1km W of Palo Cedro, CA; 22/05/2018 – Medigate Announces Medical Device Cybersecurity App for the Palo Alto Networks Application Framework; 10/04/2018 – Palo Alto Networks Announces Intent To Acquire Secdo; 04/05/2018 – The Famous Soccer Player Hiding Out in a Bakery in Palo Alto; 10/04/2018 – PALO ALTO NETWORKS INC – TERMS OF ACQUISITION WERE NOT DISCLOSED; 09/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Aaa To Palo Alto Usd’s (CA) Go Bonds (Election of 2008), Series 2018; Outlook Stable; 12/03/2018 – SD-WAN Market Leader Aryaka Unveils PASSPORT: Multi-Layered Security Platform and Ecosystem, Partners with Palo Alto Networks,; 22/05/2018 – Critical Start Announces New Advanced Threat Analytics App for the Palo Alto Networks Application Framework

More notable recent Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Xylem’s new ‘Decision Intelligence’ paper presents six comprehensive strategies to transform the economics of utility water management – Business Wire” on June 10, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Xylem Can Satisfy The World’s Thirst For Water – Seeking Alpha” published on October 09, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Cowen says Xylem lacks ‘obvious catalysts’ – Seeking Alpha” on May 14, 2019. More interesting news about Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is New Oriental Education & Tech Group Inc. (EDU) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 14, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Raymond James: Water Is A Necessity, And So Is Xylem Stock – Benzinga” with publication date: September 05, 2018.

Parnassus Investments, which manages about $10.39B and $25.36B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Waste Management Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 3,236 shares to 5.88 million shares, valued at $610.65 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in United Parcel Service Inc. Class B (NYSE:UPS) by 1.50M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4.72M shares, and cut its stake in Alphabet Inc. Class A.

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $2.49 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.23, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 31 investors sold XYL shares while 162 reduced holdings. 63 funds opened positions while 182 raised stakes. 143.07 million shares or 0.80% less from 144.23 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Heritage Wealth Advsrs owns 640 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Kings Point Mgmt holds 0.02% or 1,542 shares. Benjamin F Edwards & owns 3,187 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio.

Analysts await Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) to report earnings on September, 5. They expect $0.27 EPS, up 50.00% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.18 per share. PANW’s profit will be $25.91M for 199.39 P/E if the $0.27 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.11 actual EPS reported by Palo Alto Networks, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 145.45% EPS growth.

Tremblant Capital Group, which manages about $3.75B and $1.73 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Restaurant Brands Intl Inc by 226,682 shares to 628,683 shares, valued at $40.93 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Grubhub Inc (NYSE:GRUB) by 134,162 shares in the quarter, for a total of 331,416 shares, and has risen its stake in Q2 Hldgs Inc (NYSE:QTWO).

Since January 9, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 4 sales for $18.74 million activity. 30,000 shares valued at $6.53 million were sold by ZUK NIR on Friday, February 1. Klarich Lee had sold 4,500 shares worth $861,907. 9,330 Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) shares with value of $1.87 million were sold by BONVANIE RENE.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.55 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.47, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 37 investors sold PANW shares while 168 reduced holdings. 111 funds opened positions while 206 raised stakes. 102.19 million shares or 44.00% more from 70.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Harber Asset Management Ltd Co owns 46,089 shares for 3.19% of their portfolio. Comerica Comml Bank reported 8,582 shares stake. American Rech And has invested 0.01% in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW).