Palo Alto Networks (PANW) Shareholder Tocqueville Asset Management LP Decreased Its Position by $1.87 Million; Bluebird Bio (BLUE) Position Maintained by Putnam Investments Llc

Putnam Investments Llc increased its stake in Bluebird Bio Inc (BLUE) by 29.7% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Putnam Investments Llc bought 3,831 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.01% . The institutional investor held 16,729 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.13M, up from 12,898 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Putnam Investments Llc who had been investing in Bluebird Bio Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.80B market cap company. The stock increased 1.69% or $1.74 during the last trading session, reaching $104.85. About 801,134 shares traded or 31.33% up from the average. bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE) has declined 15.47% since September 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.47% the S&P500. Some Historical BLUE News: 23/05/2018 – BLUEBIRD BIO INC – BREAKTHROUGH THERAPY DESIGNATION IS SUPPORTED BY PRELIMINARY DATA FROM ONGOING PHASE 2/3 STARBEAM STUDY (ALD-102); 28/03/2018 – bluebird bio and Celgene Corporation Enter into Agreement to Co-Develop and Co-Promote Anti-BCMA CAR T Cell Therapy bb2121 in; 17/05/2018 – bluebird bio to Present New Data from LentiGlobinTM Transfusion-Dependent β-Thalassemia and Severe Sickle Cell Disease Clinical Studies at Annual Congress of the European Hematology Association; 03/04/2018 – They built a game-changing cancer-killing therapy. Now they’re taking on a new kind of CAR-T therapy; 14/05/2018 – Bluebird Bio Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 17/04/2018 – Poseida Announces Initial Phase 1 Data for P-BCMA-101 CAR-T Stem Cell Memory Product in Patients with Relapsed/Refractory Multiple Myeloma; 03/05/2018 – Key Biologics Accelerates CAR-T Research with New Leukaphereses Offerings; 13/04/2018 – CRISPR Therapeutics to Present Data on Allogeneic CRISPR-based CAR-T Cell Therapies at AACR 2018; 28/03/2018 – BLUE, CELG MAY GET UP TO $70M MILESTONE FOR FIRST INDICATION; 17/05/2018 – Bluebird Bio Presenting at Conference Jun 1

Tocqueville Asset Management Lp decreased its stake in Palo Alto Networks Inc (PANW) by 12.58% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tocqueville Asset Management Lp sold 9,218 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.06% . The institutional investor held 64,070 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $13.06M, down from 73,288 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Palo Alto Networks Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $20.21B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.43% or $0.89 during the last trading session, reaching $208.35. About 1.18M shares traded. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) has risen 15.78% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.78% the S&P500. Some Historical PANW News: 10/04/2018 – PALO ALTO NETWORKS – ENTERED DEFINITIVE AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE ISRAEL-BASED SECDO; 14/03/2018 – Palo Alto Networks to Buy Evident.io for $300M Cash; 26/03/2018 – PALO ALTO NETWORKS CLOSES PURCHASE OF EVIDENT.IO; 23/04/2018 – KACHER SAYS PALO ALTO NETWORKS HAS POTENTIAL 164% UPSIDE; 10/05/2018 – Moody’s rates SonicWALL B3; 14/03/2018 – Palo Alto Networks to Buy Evident.io for $300 Million Cash; 22/05/2018 – Mist Announces New Al-Driven Wireless LAN for the Palo Alto Networks Application Framework; 23/05/2018 – ON2IT Announces New Zero Trust SOC App for the Palo Alto Networks Application Framework; 12/03/2018 – SD-WAN Market Leader Aryaka Unveils PASSPORT: Multi-Layered Security Platform and Ecosystem, Partners with Palo Alto Networks,; 15/05/2018 – Bowman School Unveils New Learning Village Site in Palo Alto During Groundbreaking Ceremony

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.27 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.43, from 1.7 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 30 investors sold BLUE shares while 63 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 83 raised stakes. 60.47 million shares or 0.32% more from 60.27 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Qvt Fincl Limited Partnership owns 0.09% invested in bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE) for 3,487 shares. 248,934 are owned by Millennium Mgmt Ltd. Brandywine Managers Limited Liability Com reported 2,000 shares or 0.1% of all its holdings. Advisory Networks Ltd Liability Co has 0% invested in bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE) for 40 shares. Hudson Bay Capital Mgmt Limited Partnership has 45,000 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can holds 6,839 shares. Invesco has 1.05M shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Healthcor LP has invested 1.82% of its portfolio in bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE). Nelson Van Denburg And Campbell Wealth Mngmt Group Limited Liability Co stated it has 25 shares. New Jersey-based Nuwave Investment Limited Liability Co has invested 0.02% in bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE). Moreover, Woodstock Corporation has 0.14% invested in bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE). M&T Bancshares Corporation has 0% invested in bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE) for 1,698 shares. Kbc Group Nv holds 0.02% or 18,581 shares in its portfolio. Artal Group owns 100,000 shares. 75,000 are owned by Sphera Funds Mngmt Ltd.

Putnam Investments Llc, which manages about $89.35 billion and $44.90B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Exact Sciences Corp (NASDAQ:EXAS) by 4,709 shares to 47,413 shares, valued at $5.60M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Conocophillips (NYSE:COP) by 82,689 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5.57 million shares, and cut its stake in Hca Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA).

Tocqueville Asset Management Lp, which manages about $12.62B and $7.72B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in American Beacon Tocqueville In by 149,014 shares to 516,076 shares, valued at $8.12 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Total System Services Inc. (NYSE:TSS) by 29,724 shares in the quarter, for a total of 96,370 shares, and has risen its stake in Xilinx Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.26 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.29, from 1.55 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 74 investors sold PANW shares while 168 reduced holdings. 87 funds opened positions while 217 raised stakes. 72.70 million shares or 28.86% less from 102.19 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Bank & Trust Of America De accumulated 1.41M shares or 0.04% of the stock. Sg Americas Lc holds 0.02% or 10,886 shares in its portfolio. Redwood Investments Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 9,525 shares or 0.14% of the stock. Brown Advisory holds 0.03% or 48,702 shares. Oppenheimer holds 9,895 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Freestone Capital Holdg Ltd stated it has 5,975 shares. Goldman Sachs holds 0.08% of its portfolio in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) for 1.29M shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies reported 72,275 shares. Catalyst Advisors Limited Liability Company stated it has 9,900 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Wills Financial Grp Inc reported 5,852 shares. Monetary Mgmt Gp Inc Inc holds 6,100 shares. Next Financial Gp Inc owns 0.02% invested in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) for 698 shares. 175 are owned by Research & Mngmt Com. Valley National Advisers reported 10 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mgmt, Massachusetts-based fund reported 301,774 shares.