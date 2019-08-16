Palo Alto Networks (PANW) Shareholder Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Has Cut Stake as Shares Declined; Walt Disney Co/The (DIS) Holder Cleararc Capital Lifted Stake by $407,037 as Valuation Rose

Cleararc Capital Inc increased its stake in Walt Disney Co/The (DIS) by 14.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cleararc Capital Inc bought 3,667 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 29,213 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.24 million, up from 25,546 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cleararc Capital Inc who had been investing in Walt Disney Co/The for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $243.80B market cap company. The stock increased 1.45% or $1.93 during the last trading session, reaching $135.34. About 5.23M shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 02/05/2018 – Variety: `Trust’ Star Harris Dickinson to Play the Prince in Disney’s `Maleficent 2′; 12/03/2018 – Shane Smith Will Remain at Vice Media; 12/04/2018 – Multi-billion Dollar Digital Content Industry Swells as Consumer’s Media Consumption Intensifies; 08/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO – “BOARD ACCEPTS RESULT OF TODAY’S NON-BINDING VOTE AND WILL TAKE IT UNDER ADVISEMENT FOR FUTURE CEO COMPENSATION”; 25/05/2018 – MEDIA-Record $350 Mln Esports deal dissolved before it began- Bloomberg; 05/03/2018 – ABC’S DIS.N 2018 OSCARS WAS THE LEAST-VIEWED BROADCAST OF THE EVENT EVER; 07/05/2018 – Update: Comcast is planning an all-cash bid to top Walt Disney’s $52 billion deal to acquire most of 21st Century Fox’s assets, if the U.S. government approves AT&T’s acquisition of Time Warner, sources tell CNBC; 29/05/2018 – DISNEY LINES UP FINANCING IN CASE FOX BOARD DEMANDS CASH – CNBC, CITING; 09/05/2018 – CMO Today: Disney Upbeat on Fox Deal; Facebook Management Reshuffle; Google I/O Announcements; 03/04/2018 – Will Murdoch’s gladhanding of Disney help in the Sky arm-wrestle?

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc decreased its stake in Palo Alto Networks Inc (PANW) by 1.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc sold 4,252 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.06% . The institutional investor held 386,752 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $93.93 million, down from 391,004 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc who had been investing in Palo Alto Networks Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $19.14 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 7.06% or $15.14 during the last trading session, reaching $199.47. About 4.59M shares traded or 271.54% up from the average. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) has risen 15.78% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.78% the S&P500. Some Historical PANW News: 29/05/2018 – PINNACLE WEST RAISES PALO VERDE 2 TO 100% FROM 0% FRIDAY: NRC; 23/04/2018 – KACHER SAYS PANW SHOULD BE VALUED AS A HIGH GROWTH SAAS BIZ; 17/04/2018 – Palo Alto Networks Earns Recommended Rating for Traps Advanced Endpoint Protection Offering in NSS Labs Report; 22/05/2018 – Silverfort Announces New Threat-Based Multifactor Authentication App for the Palo Alto Networks Application Framework; 11/04/2018 – Luminate Announces General Availability of Its BeyondCorp-as-a-Service Secured Access Platform; 14/03/2018 – PALO ALTO NETWORKS: INTENT TO BUY EVIDENT.IO; 26/04/2018 – FBO:Veteran Aff: Veterans Affairs Contract Award – Y–Expand Emergency Department Facilities – 640-396 VA Palo Alto HCS -; 07/05/2018 – PINNACLE WEST RAISES PALO VERDE 3 REACTOR TO 69% FROM 0%: NRC; 17/05/2018 – FDA’S GOTTLIEB – COS FOR WHICH INQUIRIES HAVE BEEN RECEIVED INCLUDE BAYER HEALTHCARE PHARMA, ROCHE PALO ALTO, GALENA BIOPHARMA; 03/04/2018 – AZ Game & Fish: Palo Verde Boat Launch at Canyon Lake to temporarily close April 9-19 for facility improvements

Cleararc Capital Inc, which manages about $7.05B and $371.93 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 4,120 shares to 128,514 shares, valued at $15.16 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 56 investors sold DIS shares while 347 reduced holdings. 219 funds opened positions while 908 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 14.39% more from 954.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Intersect Capital Lc reported 0.38% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Jarislowsky Fraser invested in 0.01% or 7,982 shares. Baskin Fincl Serv has invested 3.11% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Meridian Counsel Inc accumulated 2,107 shares. Rbo & Limited Liability Corporation has invested 4.58% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Waratah Cap Ltd holds 0.77% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 65,476 shares. American Bankshares, Texas-based fund reported 51,642 shares. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc holds 0.99% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) or 31,514 shares. Moreover, Kanawha Cap Management Ltd Co has 1.01% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Csat Advisory Ltd Partnership holds 0.14% or 2,481 shares. Ativo Capital Ltd Liability Co reported 0.89% stake. Arrowstreet Cap Partnership has 0.05% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Boyd Watterson Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Com Oh owns 0.22% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 3,113 shares. Ameriprise Fincl has invested 0.23% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Whalerock Point Prns Ltd Com has invested 1.07% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.55 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.47, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 37 investors sold PANW shares while 168 reduced holdings. 111 funds opened positions while 206 raised stakes. 102.19 million shares or 44.00% more from 70.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Glenmede Tru Company Na accumulated 2,305 shares. Los Angeles Cap Mgmt Equity Rech Inc holds 0.24% or 177,022 shares in its portfolio. Fukoku Mutual Life Ins reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW). Cibc Asset Management reported 8,078 shares. Covington Cap Mngmt invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW). Light Street Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Com, a California-based fund reported 207,400 shares. Toth Advisory holds 0.06% in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) or 1,000 shares. Meiji Yasuda Life Ins stated it has 5,407 shares or 0.2% of all its holdings. S&Co Incorporated has invested 0.18% in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW). Suntrust Banks has invested 0.01% in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW). Mckinley Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp Delaware invested 1.23% in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW). Stephens Ar accumulated 0.04% or 7,311 shares. Appleton Prns Ma holds 21,065 shares or 0.68% of its portfolio. Dupont Cap Management Corporation has invested 0.01% in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW). 220,650 were reported by Charles Schwab.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc, which manages about $108.13B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Parker Hannifin Corp (NYSE:PH) by 4,403 shares to 521,970 shares, valued at $89.58 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vail Resorts Inc (NYSE:MTN) by 1,625 shares in the quarter, for a total of 157,075 shares, and has risen its stake in Steel Dynamics Inc (NASDAQ:STLD).

Analysts await Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) to report earnings on September, 5. They expect $0.27 EPS, up 50.00% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.18 per share. PANW’s profit will be $25.91M for 184.69 P/E if the $0.27 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.11 actual EPS reported by Palo Alto Networks, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 145.45% EPS growth.