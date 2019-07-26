Palo Alto Networks (PANW) Shareholder Riverpark Capital Management Has Raised Stake; Holder Egerton Capital Uk Llp Raised Vulcan Matls Co (VMC) Position

Egerton Capital Uk Llp increased its stake in Vulcan Matls Co (VMC) by 45.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Egerton Capital Uk Llp bought 1.32 million shares as the company’s stock rose 22.61% with the market. The hedge fund held 4.24M shares of the mining & quarrying of nonmetallic minerals (no fuels) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $501.57 million, up from 2.92 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Egerton Capital Uk Llp who had been investing in Vulcan Matls Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $17.77B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.21% or $3.04 during the last trading session, reaching $134.5. About 1.74 million shares traded or 68.07% up from the average. Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC) has risen 2.36% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.07% the S&P500. Some Historical VMC News: 03/05/2018 – VULCAN MATERIALS CO – COMPANY CONTINUES TO EXPECT OPERATING AND MAINTENANCE CAPITAL SPENDING FOR 2018 OF APPROXIMATELY $250 MLN; 03/05/2018 – VULCAN MATERIALS 1Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS 44C, EST. 23C; 15/05/2018 – Eminence Capital Adds Vulcan Materials, Exits Mondelez: 13F; 29/05/2018 – Michelin Receives Platinum and Gold Vulcan Supplier Awards; 03/05/2018 – Vulcan Materials 1Q EBITDA $167.7M; 11/05/2018 – Nordson Vulcan Jet TM Series Dispensing System Wins SMT China Vision Award and EM Asia Innovation Award; 05/03/2018 – Vulcan Materials Co Announces Pricing Terms and Expiration of Early Participation Period for Private Exchange Offer; 05/03/2018 – VULCAN: AGGREGATE NOTES TENDERED IS 46.1% OF OUTSTANDING NOTES; 11/05/2018 – RL10 Engine to Power ULA’s New Vulcan Centaur Upper Stage; 03/05/2018 – VULCAN MATERIALS CO – ALSO PLAN FOR $350 MLN IN INTERNAL GROWTH CAPITAL EXPENDITURES DURING 2018

Riverpark Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Palo Alto Networks Inc (PANW) by 23.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Riverpark Capital Management Llc bought 8,735 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.08% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 46,213 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.22M, up from 37,478 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Riverpark Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Palo Alto Networks Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $21.44 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.72% or $1.62 during the last trading session, reaching $223.4. About 651,425 shares traded. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) has risen 9.82% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.39% the S&P500. Some Historical PANW News: 10/04/2018 – PALO ALTO NETWORKS – ENTERED DEFINITIVE AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE ISRAEL-BASED SECDO; 16/05/2018 – OPAQ Networks to Co-Present Session with Channel Partner on Security-as-a-Service at Palo Alto Ignite `18 USA; 09/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Aaa To Palo Alto Usd’s (CA) Go Bonds (Election of 2008), Series 2018; Outlook Stable; 14/03/2018 – Palo Alto Networks To Acquire CIA-backed Evident.io For $300 Million — MarketWatch; 10/04/2018 – PALO ALTO NETWORKS SEES DEAL CLOSING IN FISCAL 3Q; 22/05/2018 – Critical Start Announces New Advanced Threat Analytics App for the Palo Alto Networks Application Framework; 23/05/2018 – UKRAINE STATE SECURITY SERVICE SAYS IT BELIEVES RUSSIAN SIDE IS BEHIND PLAN FOR POSSIBLE CYBER ATTACK; 07/05/2018 – PINNACLE WEST SAYS PALO VERDE 3 RESTARTS AFTER REFUELING OUTAGE; 14/03/2018 – PALO ALTO NETWORKS TO BUY EVIDENT.IO FOR $300M IN CASH; 12/03/2018 – SD-WAN Market Leader Aryaka Unveils PASSPORT: Multi-Layered Security Platform and Ecosystem, Partners with Palo Alto Networks, Zscaler, and Radware

Investors sentiment increased to 1.55 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.47, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 37 investors sold PANW shares while 168 reduced holdings. 111 funds opened positions while 206 raised stakes. 102.19 million shares or 44.00% more from 70.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Kings Point Management has 154 shares. Moreover, Enterprise Fincl Service has 0.03% invested in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) for 562 shares. 979,324 were accumulated by Lazard Asset Ltd Liability Corp. Sterling Management Ltd Company accumulated 24,664 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Asset Mngmt One Ltd, Japan-based fund reported 51,156 shares. Delta Asset Management Limited Liability Corporation Tn accumulated 0% or 10 shares. Citigroup, a New York-based fund reported 116,911 shares. Waddell And Reed Finance Incorporated invested in 0.26% or 437,531 shares. Cohen Klingenstein Ltd Liability Corporation reported 0.66% of its portfolio in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW). Earnest Prtn Ltd Co has invested 0% in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW). Sigma Planning reported 1,014 shares. D E Shaw & invested 0.19% of its portfolio in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW). Regent Invest Management Limited Liability Com holds 0.36% of its portfolio in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) for 4,450 shares. Pathstone Family Office Limited Liability Com stated it has 0.05% of its portfolio in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW). Los Angeles Cap & Equity Rech stated it has 0.24% in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW).

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 3 sales for $16.87 million activity. $6.53M worth of stock was sold by ZUK NIR on Friday, February 1. Another trade for 40,000 shares valued at $8.65 million was sold by MCLAUGHLIN MARK D.

Riverpark Capital Management Llc, which manages about $73.36 million and $438.06 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in American Express Co (NYSE:AXP) by 12,023 shares to 72,773 shares, valued at $7.95M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Booking Hldgs Inc by 767 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4,616 shares, and cut its stake in Northrop Grumman Corp (NYSE:NOC).

More notable recent Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Raymond James: Palo Alto Networks Continues To Gain Share – Benzinga” on November 26, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Palo Alto Networks In The Cloud – The Selloff Appears Overdone – Seeking Alpha” published on June 17, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Palo Alto Networks Completes Acquisition of Twistlock – Yahoo Finance” on July 09, 2019. More interesting news about Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Even as It Hits All-Time Highs Is Zscaler a Buy? – Motley Fool” published on July 16, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Why Palo Alto Networks’ Stock Lost 20% in May – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 07, 2019.

More notable recent Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Vulcan Materials Company (VMC) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on June 21, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Here is What Hedge Funds Think About BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (BMRN) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 11, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Vulcan Materials added to Conviction Buy List at Goldman – Seeking Alpha” on March 06, 2019. More interesting news about Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Best And Worst Performing S&P 500 Stocks On Earnings – Seeking Alpha” published on November 03, 2018 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Who Has Been Selling Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC) Shares? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 18, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.43 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.52, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 37 investors sold VMC shares while 135 reduced holdings. 88 funds opened positions while 158 raised stakes. 122.20 million shares or 0.33% more from 121.80 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Brown Brothers Harriman Company holds 0% of its portfolio in Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC) for 520 shares. Mutual Of America Cap Ltd Liability reported 0.04% in Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC). Osborne Partners Mngmt Ltd Llc holds 0.74% of its portfolio in Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC) for 31,890 shares. Lee Danner Bass accumulated 12,675 shares or 0.17% of the stock. Cibc Asset Management owns 16,176 shares. Zeke Capital Advisors Ltd Liability Company reported 0.04% of its portfolio in Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC). 4,587 were reported by Alyeska Inv Group Lp. Boothbay Fund Management Ltd Llc holds 0.02% in Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC) or 2,029 shares. Westpac Bk has invested 0% of its portfolio in Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC). Moreover, Whittier Tru has 0% invested in Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC) for 6 shares. Manufacturers Life Ins The accumulated 113,169 shares. Nomura Asset holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC) for 21,180 shares. 6,585 were accumulated by Essex Inv Mgmt Limited Liability. Toronto Dominion Bank holds 85,714 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Reilly Financial Ltd Liability Company owns 0% invested in Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC) for 17 shares.