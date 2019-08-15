Palo Alto Networks (PANW) Shareholder Osborne Partners Capital Management Increased Holding; As Bunge Limited (BG) Market Value Rose, Shareholder Catalyst Capital Advisors Has Upped Stake

Osborne Partners Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Palo Alto Networks Inc (PANW) by 18.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Osborne Partners Capital Management Llc bought 2,155 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.06% . The hedge fund held 14,015 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.40 million, up from 11,860 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Palo Alto Networks Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $20.56B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.09% or $2.36 during the last trading session, reaching $214.21. About 360,182 shares traded. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) has risen 15.78% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.78% the S&P500. Some Historical PANW News: 10/05/2018 – Moody’s rates SonicWALL B3; 22/04/2018 – DJ Palo Alto Networks Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PANW); 16/05/2018 – OPAQ Networks to Co-Present Session with Channel Partner on Security-as-a-Service at Palo Alto lgnite ‘18 USA; 24/05/2018 – PINNACLE WEST CUTS PALO VERDE 2 REACTOR TO 0% FROM 100%: NRC; 22/05/2018 – Demisto Announces Its Enterprise App for the Palo Alto Networks Application Framework; 23/05/2018 – UKRAINE STATE SECURITY SERVICE SAYS IT IS PARTICULARLY CONCERNING THAT UKRAINIAN CRITICAL INFRASTRUCTURE APPEARS TO BE TARGET OF POSSIBLE ATTACK; 22/05/2018 – Portnox Announces New NAC-as-a-Service, Portnox CLEAR App for the Palo Alto Networks Application Framework; 15/05/2018 – Bowman School Unveils New Learning Village Site in Palo Alto During Groundbreaking Ceremony; 10/04/2018 – PALO ALTO NETWORKS INC – TERMS OF ACQUISITION WERE NOT DISCLOSED; 13/03/2018 – WASHINGTON/PALO ALTO, U.S. — U.S. President Donald Trump’s decision Monday to block Singaporean chipmaker Broadcom’s bid for American peer Qualcomm on national security grounds is not the first time his administration has used such reasoning to shield U.S. businesses from Chinese competition

Catalyst Capital Advisors Llc increased its stake in Bunge Limited (BG) by 33.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Catalyst Capital Advisors Llc bought 12,700 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.02% . The institutional investor held 50,300 shares of the packaged foods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.67 million, up from 37,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Bunge Limited for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.60 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.66% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $53.69. About 515,646 shares traded. Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) has declined 14.29% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.29% the S&P500. Some Historical BG News: 02/05/2018 – BUNGE MAY PREPARE IPO ON BRAZILIAN SUGAR MILLING THIS MONTH; 31/05/2018 – Bunge opens state-of-the-art wheat mill in Yucatán; 02/05/2018 – Bunge 1Q Cont Ops Loss/Shr 20c; 23/03/2018 – Feed and Grain: Bunge’s Argentine Plants Behind ADM Bid; 19/03/2018 – BUNGE CEO: UNDERLYING MARGINS HAVE CHANGED FROM A YEAR AGO; 05/03/2018 – CONTINENTAL GRAIN IS SAID TO PRESSURE BUNGE TO SELL ITSELF: DJ; 16/05/2018 – BUNGE SAYS BRAZIL UNIT PRODUCED 975 MLN LITERS OF ETHANOL IN 2017/18 CROP VS 925 MLN L IN PREVIOUS SEASON – DOCUMENT; 29/05/2018 – Bunge Canada: Closing Canola Prices – May 29; 05/03/2018 – Continental Grain reveals stake in Bunge; 02/05/2018 – Bunge Raises 2018 Agribusiness EBIT View to $800M-$1B

Since May 21, 2019, it had 5 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $11.89 million activity. Zachman Brian also bought $512,777 worth of Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) shares. Another trade for 4,000 shares valued at $205,600 was made by WINSHIP HENRY WARD IV on Wednesday, May 22. $8.16M worth of Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) shares were bought by CONTINENTAL GRAIN CO. FRIBOURG PAUL J also bought $1.01M worth of Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) on Thursday, May 23.

Catalyst Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $653.50 million and $2.87B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in California Wtr Svc Group (NYSE:CWT) by 9,500 shares to 6,500 shares, valued at $353,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Aqua America Inc (NYSE:WTR) by 63,200 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1,500 shares, and cut its stake in Consolidated Edison Inc (NYSE:ED).

More notable recent Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “Bunge Global Headquarters to Move to St. Louis – PRNewswire” on August 13, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Bunge Ltd (BG) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” published on July 31, 2019, Stockhouse.com published: “BG Staffing to Present at the Mid-West IDEAS Conference – Stockhouse” on August 14, 2019. More interesting news about Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “What Kind Of Shareholders Own Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG)? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 18, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Why Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) Is An Attractive Investment To Consider – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 01, 2019.

More notable recent Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “Palo Alto Networks Receives FedRAMP Authorization for Cloud-Based WildFire Malware Prevention Service – PRNewswire” on July 24, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Have Insiders Been Selling Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) Shares This Year? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 08, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “The Street Reacts To Palo Alto Hitting New Highs – Benzinga” on February 27, 2019. More interesting news about Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Do Institutions Own Shares In Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW)? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 29, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “7 AI Stocks to Watch With Strong Long-Term Narratives – Investorplace.com” with publication date: August 13, 2019.