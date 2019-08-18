Palo Alto Networks (PANW) Shareholder Osborne Partners Capital Management Has Raised Stake; Principal Financial Group Holds Stake in T Mobile Us (TMUS)

Osborne Partners Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Palo Alto Networks Inc (PANW) by 18.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Osborne Partners Capital Management Llc bought 2,155 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.06% . The hedge fund held 14,015 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.40M, up from 11,860 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Palo Alto Networks Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $19.13B market cap company. The stock decreased 7.15% or $15.34 during the last trading session, reaching $199.27. About 4.95M shares traded or 286.17% up from the average. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) has risen 15.78% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.78% the S&P500. Some Historical PANW News: 15/05/2018 – PDT Partners Adds Palo Alto Networks, Exits Square: 13F; 12/04/2018 – Sequoia Capital’s Raanan launches cyber-focused fund; 17/04/2018 – Palo Alto Networks Earns Recommended Rating for Traps Advanced Endpoint Protection Offering in NSS Labs Report; 23/04/2018 – Light Street’s Kacher Touts Palo Alto Networks at Sohn: TOPLive; 07/05/2018 – PINNACLE WEST SAYS PALO VERDE 3 RESTARTS AFTER REFUELING OUTAGE; 23/04/2018 – KACHER SEES POTENTIAL 90% UPSIDE FOR PANW OVER NEXT 2 YEARS; 10/04/2018 – PALO ALTO NETWORKS: INTENT TO BUY SECDO; 10/04/2018 – Palo Alto Networks Announces Intent To Acquire Secdo; 22/05/2018 – AlgoSec Announces New Log Analysis and Micro-Segmentation App for the Palo Alto Networks Application Framework; 09/04/2018 – PINNACLE WEST’S PALO VERDE 3 REACTOR IN ARIZ. CUT TO 0%: NRC

Principal Financial Group Inc increased its stake in T Mobile Us Inc (TMUS) by 15.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Principal Financial Group Inc bought 39,620 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.36% . The institutional investor held 299,411 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.69 million, up from 259,791 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc who had been investing in T Mobile Us Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $66.43 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.62% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $77.75. About 2.49M shares traded. T-Mobile US, Inc. (NYSE:TMUS) has risen 33.28% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.28% the S&P500. Some Historical TMUS News: 24/05/2018 – DEUTSCHE TELEKOM DTEGn.DE SAYS MID-TERM PLAN DOES NOT INCLUDE PROPOSED T-MOBILE-SPRINT MERGER; 16/04/2018 – T-Mobile to pay $40m to settle FCC rural call violations probe; 30/04/2018 – Will T-Mobile Keep Disrupting After the Deal?; 27/04/2018 – T-Mobile, Sprint Aim To Seal Merger Deal Next Week: Reuters — MarketWatch; 26/04/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-T-Mobile, Sprint make progress in talks, aim for deal next week; 27/04/2018 – Channel NewsAsia: T-Mobile, Sprint finalising merger terms; 29/04/2018 – T-Mobile seals blockbuster merger deal with Sprint, creating a ‘fierce competitor’ to AT&T, Verizon; 30/04/2018 – Dealbook: T-Mobile and Sprint Are Trying to Win Over Washington. Will They Succeed?: DealBook Briefing; 30/04/2018 – The insane bidding emphasized that Sprint and T-Mobile would have a difficult time competing with AT&T and Verizon on future spectrum auctions; 30/04/2018 – T-Mobile CEO on Sprint deal: China is beating US on 5G next generation wireless but we can change that

More notable recent Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Palo Alto Networks Welcomes Jean English as New Chief Marketing Officer – Yahoo Finance” on July 11, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Palo Alto’s Acquisition Binge – Seeking Alpha” published on November 20, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Palo Alto Networks: Pay No Mind To The Market And Keep Buying – Seeking Alpha” on December 06, 2018. More interesting news about Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Palo Alto Networks: Leaders In Cybersecurity – Seeking Alpha” published on June 23, 2019 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “Palo Alto Networks (PANW) Channel Checks Remain Strong, RBC Capital Reiterates Outperform – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: August 12, 2019.

Osborne Partners Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.48 billion and $512.07M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight E by 5,312 shares to 49,217 shares, valued at $5.14 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 10,805 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4,917 shares, and cut its stake in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.55 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.47, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 37 investors sold PANW shares while 168 reduced holdings. 111 funds opened positions while 206 raised stakes. 102.19 million shares or 44.00% more from 70.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Benjamin F Edwards & holds 0.01% or 262 shares. Vanguard Group owns 8.16 million shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. Avalon Advsr holds 0.01% or 1,171 shares in its portfolio. 1,500 were reported by Cumberland Partners Limited. Rothschild Invest Corp Il reported 29,730 shares or 0.85% of all its holdings. Optimum Invest accumulated 600 shares. Loring Wolcott Coolidge Fiduciary Advsrs Llp Ma stated it has 370 shares. Barclays Public Ltd Com reported 0.05% stake. 34,669 are held by Fulton Breakefield Broenniman Ltd Liability Corporation. Cetera Advisor Ltd Liability Company, a California-based fund reported 2,140 shares. Sfe Investment Counsel invested in 18,113 shares or 1.98% of the stock. Regent Invest Mngmt Lc has 4,450 shares. Howe & Rusling holds 0.01% in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) or 279 shares. Allstate Corporation accumulated 1,472 shares. Field Main Fincl Bank holds 0.88% or 3,820 shares in its portfolio.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.28, from 1.3 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 50 investors sold TMUS shares while 161 reduced holdings. 60 funds opened positions while 155 raised stakes. 263.18 million shares or 0.09% more from 262.95 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Aviva Plc accumulated 467,360 shares or 0.22% of the stock. Ent Fin Svcs reported 48 shares stake. Acadian Asset Limited Liability Corp holds 0.05% or 155,915 shares. Weiss Asset Mngmt LP reported 111,561 shares. 26,090 were accumulated by Efg Asset (Americas). 428,436 are held by National Pension Ser. Prudential Incorporated reported 835,240 shares. Charles Schwab Investment Mngmt holds 830,080 shares. Daiwa Securities Grp Inc invested 0.02% in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS). Amalgamated Comml Bank accumulated 39,560 shares. Neuberger Berman Grp Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.54% in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS). Franklin Inc accumulated 4.50M shares. Korea Inv holds 0.2% or 636,901 shares. Thematic Ptnrs Limited Co holds 138,869 shares. Highvista Strategies Lc reported 7,400 shares.