Palo Alto Networks (PANW) Shareholder Oppenheimer Asset Management Boosted Its Holding; International Business Mac (IBM) Holder First Personal Financial Services Has Cut Position as Market Valuation Rose

First Personal Financial Services decreased its stake in International Business Mac (IBM) by 82.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Personal Financial Services sold 16,890 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.46% . The institutional investor held 3,603 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $508,000, down from 20,493 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Personal Financial Services who had been investing in International Business Mac for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $116.24B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.03% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $131.21. About 2.05 million shares traded. International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) has risen 1.89% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.89% the S&P500. Some Historical IBM News: 17/04/2018 – IBM 1Q Cloud Rev $4.2B; 18/04/2018 – XTD LTD XTD.AX – SIGNED COLLABORATION AGREEMENT WITH IBM FOR GLOBAL DISTRIBUTION OF SMART CITIES SOFTWARE SOLUTIONS; 17/04/2018 – IBM 1Q EPS $1.81; 08/03/2018 – International Business Machines Corp: Doc re Notification of filing of document; 17/04/2018 – IBM Earnings: There Are a Lot of Moving Parts Here — Barron’s Blog; 14/05/2018 – Apttus’ Intelligent Middle Office Platform on IBM Cloud Will Help Customers Generate Greater Revenue, Maximize Business; 22/05/2018 – Apollo Hospitals Adopts IBM Watson for Oncology and IBM Watson for Genomics to Help Physicians Make Data-Driven Cancer Care Decisions; 19/03/2018 – Canada Launches C$400m 5G Project With Five Firms Including IBM; 23/05/2018 – Chevrolet Teams with The Weather Company, an IBM Business, to Improve Real-Time Decisions on the Race Track; 20/03/2018 – IBM Backs 2018 Adj EPS $13.80

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Palo Alto Networks Inc (PANW) by 47.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc bought 2,703 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.06% . The institutional investor held 8,452 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.05M, up from 5,749 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Palo Alto Networks Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $20.53B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.22% or $2.64 during the last trading session, reaching $213.93. About 362,897 shares traded. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) has risen 15.78% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.78% the S&P500. Some Historical PANW News: 04/05/2018 – The Famous Soccer Player Hiding Out in a Bakery in Palo Alto; 14/03/2018 – Palo Alto Networks Announces Intent To Acquire Evident.Io; 22/05/2018 – Critical Start Announces New Advanced Threat Analytics App for the Palo Alto Networks Application Framework; 16/05/2018 – OPAQ Networks to Co-Present Session with Channel Partner on Security-as-a-Service at Palo Alto lgnite ‘18 USA; 22/05/2018 – AlgoSec Announces New Log Analysis and Micro-Segmentation App for the Palo Alto Networks Application Framework; 10/04/2018 – PALO ALTO NETWORKS: INTENT TO BUY SECDO; 20/04/2018 – S&PGR Ups Rtg To ‘A-‘ Fm ‘BBB’ On Palo Alto, CA Sp Tx Rev Bnds; 12/04/2018 – Virsec Announces Solution for Spectre & Meltdown Vulnerabilities; 22/05/2018 – CyberX Announces New ICS Asset Visibility & Threat Monitoring App for the Palo Alto Networks Application Framework; 09/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Aaa To Palo Alto Usd’s (CA) Go Bonds (Election of 2008), Series 2018; Outlook Stable

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc, which manages about $12.85B and $4.45B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nisource Inc (NYSE:NI) by 26,679 shares to 308 shares, valued at $9,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Fresenius Med Care Ag&Co Kga (NYSE:FMS) by 78,786 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5,720 shares, and cut its stake in Suntrust Bks Inc (NYSE:STI).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.55 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.47, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 37 investors sold PANW shares while 168 reduced holdings. 111 funds opened positions while 206 raised stakes. 102.19 million shares or 44.00% more from 70.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc owns 2,180 shares or 0.31% of their US portfolio. Kbc Gru Nv holds 0.16% or 78,549 shares. Avalon Glob Asset Mgmt Limited Com reported 47,630 shares. Gsa Cap Prns Llp has invested 0.18% of its portfolio in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW). 124,801 are owned by Products Prtn Limited Co. Adams Diversified Equity Fund holds 0.95% or 71,400 shares. Gideon Cap Advsrs has 0.31% invested in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW). First Personal Financial Services owns 109 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Mackay Shields Limited Liability Co has invested 0.35% in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW). Ironsides Asset Advisors Ltd accumulated 2,400 shares. Psagot Investment House Ltd reported 0.02% in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW). Griffin Asset holds 1,000 shares. 12,700 were accumulated by Eulav Asset. Field Main Commercial Bank, a Kentucky-based fund reported 3,820 shares. Bridges Invest Mgmt Incorporated accumulated 16,350 shares or 0.16% of the stock.

First Personal Financial Services, which manages about $327.83M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VOO) by 1,720 shares to 1,850 shares, valued at $480,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (IVV) by 1,647 shares in the quarter, for a total of 30,979 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard World Fds (VDC).

Analysts await International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $3.48 earnings per share, up 1.75% or $0.06 from last year’s $3.42 per share. IBM’s profit will be $3.08 billion for 9.43 P/E if the $3.48 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.17 actual earnings per share reported by International Business Machines Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 9.78% EPS growth.