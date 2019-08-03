Palo Alto Networks (PANW) Shareholder Light Street Capital Management Upped Position; As Compass Minerals International (CMP) Valuation Rose, Lapides Asset Management Has Decreased Position by $502,200

Light Street Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Palo Alto Networks Inc (PANW) by 152% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Light Street Capital Management Llc bought 125,100 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.06% . The hedge fund held 207,400 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $50.37 million, up from 82,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Light Street Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Palo Alto Networks Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $21.26 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.70% or $3.83 during the last trading session, reaching $221.56. About 879,554 shares traded. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) has risen 15.78% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.78% the S&P500. Some Historical PANW News: 05/04/2018 – Cohesity Hires Enterprise Technology Veteran Matt McSweeney as Vice President of Sales, Americas; 02/04/2018 – USGS: M 2.5 – 2km SSW of Palo Cedro, CA; 01/05/2018 – Plant Prefab Completes New Prefabricated Residence in Palo Alto; 17/04/2018 – CARL ICAHN & DARWIN DEASON SAY XEROX CAN ADD ANOTHER “POTENTIALLY SIGNIFICANT” REV STREAM BY MONETIZING ITS PALO ALTO RESEARCH CENTER; 17/05/2018 – FDA’S GOTTLIEB – COS FOR WHICH INQUIRIES HAVE BEEN RECEIVED INCLUDE BAYER HEALTHCARE PHARMA, ROCHE PALO ALTO, GALENA BIOPHARMA; 12/03/2018 – SD-WAN Market Leader Aryaka Unveils PASSPORT: Multi-Layered Security Platform and Ecosystem, Partners with Palo Alto Networks,; 22/05/2018 – SecBl Announces New Automated Threat Detection & Investigation App for the Palo Alto Networks Application Framework; 28/03/2018 – Mike Ruettgers Joins Virsec Board of Directors; 22/05/2018 – Portnox Announces New NAC-as-a-Service, Portnox CLEAR App for the Palo Alto Networks Application Framework; 04/05/2018 – The Famous Soccer Player Hiding Out in a Bakery in Palo Alto

Lapides Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Compass Minerals International (CMP) by 5.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lapides Asset Management Llc sold 9,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.69% . The institutional investor held 148,600 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.08M, down from 157,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lapides Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Compass Minerals International for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.84B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.62% or $1.46 during the last trading session, reaching $54.37. About 261,455 shares traded. Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) has declined 17.56% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.56% the S&P500. Some Historical CMP News: 27/04/2018 – COMPASS MINERALS CURRENTLY SEES MINIMAL IMPACT FROM STRIKE; 01/05/2018 – Compass Minerals: Full-Year 2018 Net Earnings Outlook Unchanged; 01/05/2018 – Compass Minerals 1Q EPS 37c; 15/05/2018 – Compass Minerals at Bank of Montreal Conference Tomorrow; 27/04/2018 – COMPASS MINERALS: LABOR STRIKE AT GODERICH, ONTARIO, SALT MINE; 10/04/2018 Compass Minerals Reports First-Quarter Snow-Event Data; 27/04/2018 – Compass Minerals: Union Representing 341 Hourly Workers at Salt Mine Initiates Strike; 26/04/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Compass Minerals International, Consolidated Communications; 27/04/2018 – COMPASS MINERALS INTERNATIONAL – IMPLEMENTED CONTINGENCY OPERATING PROCEDURES & EXPECTS TO OPERATE MINE AT OR NEAR PLANNED OPERATING RATES FOR 2018; 14/05/2018 – S&PGR Lwrs Compass Minerals Rtg To ‘BB-‘; Otlk Neg

Light Street Capital Management Llc, which manages about $928.09M and $1.50B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Everbridge Inc by 156,974 shares to 869,850 shares, valued at $65.25M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Stoneco Ltd by 165,073 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 684,100 shares, and cut its stake in Twilio Inc.

More notable recent Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “How Financially Strong Is Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE:PANW)? – Yahoo Finance” on June 04, 2018, also 247Wallst.com with their article: “Costco, Dollar General, Palo Alto Networks, Uber and More Top Earnings Due This Week – 24/7 Wall St.” published on May 26, 2019, Fool.com published: “3 Top Growth Stocks to Buy Right Now – The Motley Fool” on June 12, 2019. More interesting news about Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “How to Find Safety Inside PANW Stock and FTNT Stock – Investorplace.com” published on March 14, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Palo Alto Networks To Acquire RedLock For Multi-Cloud Security – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: October 04, 2018.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.55 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.47, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 37 investors sold PANW shares while 168 reduced holdings. 111 funds opened positions while 206 raised stakes. 102.19 million shares or 44.00% more from 70.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Merian Glob (Uk) owns 3,200 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. 1,370 are owned by Mutual Of America Mngmt Ltd Co. Fincl Counselors has invested 0.08% of its portfolio in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW). Omers Administration reported 0.09% in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW). Gilman Hill Asset Mngmt Ltd Company stated it has 4,017 shares or 0.34% of all its holdings. Field And Main Comml Bank holds 0.88% of its portfolio in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) for 3,820 shares. Paloma Ptnrs Mgmt invested in 9,444 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Catalyst Capital Lc has 0.03% invested in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) for 3,150 shares. Menta Lc holds 3,721 shares. Johnson Invest Counsel reported 0.03% stake. Somerset Grp Ltd Llc invested 1.51% of its portfolio in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW). 26,587 are owned by Capital Fund Mgmt. Prelude Management Ltd accumulated 0.01% or 671 shares. Barometer Mgmt, a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 10,900 shares. Gradient Limited holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) for 2,853 shares.

Since February 12, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $1.68 million activity.

Since March 18, 2019, it had 7 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $370,167 activity. $104,400 worth of stock was bought by Fischer Valdemar L on Thursday, May 9. $53,510 worth of Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) was bought by Reece Joseph E on Friday, May 10. Shares for $36,019 were bought by Standen James D.. Shares for $36,547 were bought by WALKER LORI A.

Lapides Asset Management Llc, which manages about $912.08 million and $264.94 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Hain Celestial Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) by 31,713 shares to 431,500 shares, valued at $9.98 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI) by 145,103 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.16M shares, and has risen its stake in Calix Inc. (NYSE:CALX).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.82 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.80, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 22 investors sold CMP shares while 54 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 95 raised stakes. 30.31 million shares or 2.80% less from 31.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hotchkis & Wiley Cap Mgmt Limited Co has invested 0.02% in Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP). Hrt Fincl Lc invested 0.05% in Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP). Lapides Asset Mgmt Ltd holds 3.05% or 148,600 shares in its portfolio. Shelton Management holds 0.01% or 204 shares. Cornerstone Advsrs invested 0% in Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP). Tiaa Cref Investment Management Ltd Liability Company holds 113,119 shares. 4,646 are held by Suntrust Banks. Callahan Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0.07% of its portfolio in Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP). Fmr Lc holds 0% or 745 shares in its portfolio. Northern invested in 544,451 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management has invested 0% in Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP). Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentucky holds 6,833 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Palisade Mgmt Ltd Nj owns 279,265 shares. Massmutual Com Fsb Adv holds 31,712 shares. Edgemoor Invest Advisors holds 0.35% of its portfolio in Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) for 49,535 shares.

Analysts await Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) to report earnings on August, 6 after the close. They expect $-0.16 EPS, up 30.43% or $0.07 from last year’s $-0.23 per share. After $0.22 actual EPS reported by Compass Minerals International, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -172.73% negative EPS growth.