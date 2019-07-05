Palo Alto Networks (PANW) Shareholder L & S Advisors Increased Its Holding by $1.35 Million as Market Value Declined; Cortina Asset Management Lifted Home Bancshares (HOMB) Position by $996,200; Market Value Declined

L & S Advisors Inc increased its stake in Palo Alto Networks Inc (PANW) by 61.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. L & S Advisors Inc bought 5,573 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.08% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 14,648 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.56 million, up from 9,075 at the end of the previous reported quarter. L & S Advisors Inc who had been investing in Palo Alto Networks Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $20.05 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.05% or $4.19 during the last trading session, reaching $208.95. About 917,202 shares traded. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) has risen 9.82% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.39% the S&P500. Some Historical PANW News: 01/05/2018 – Plant Prefab Completes New Prefabricated Residence in Palo Alto; 22/05/2018 – Mist Announces New AI-Driven Wireless LAN for the Palo Alto Networks Application Framework; 03/04/2018 – USGS: M 1.5 – 3km NW of Palo Cedro, CA; 23/05/2018 – UKRAINE STATE SECURITY SERVICE ISSUES WARNING ABOUT POSSIBLE CYBER ATTACK ON STATE BODIES AND PRIVATE COMPANIES AHEAD OF CHAMPIONS LEAGUE FINAL IN KIEV; 15/03/2018 – Uber in talks with Toyota to sell self-driving tech; 13/03/2018 – Malwarebytes could consider IPO in 12 months – CEO; 07/05/2018 – PINNACLE WEST RAISES PALO VERDE 3 REACTOR TO 69% FROM 0%: NRC; 26/03/2018 – PALO ALTO NETWORKS CLOSES PURCHASE OF EVIDENT.IO; 24/05/2018 – PALO VERDE 2 EXPECTED BACK ON LINE THIS WEEKEND: OPERATOR; 14/03/2018 – PALO ALTO NETWORKS INC – TIM PRENDERGAST AND JUSTIN LUNDY, WILL JOIN PALO ALTO NETWORKS

Cortina Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Home Bancshares Inc (HOMB) by 10.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cortina Asset Management Llc bought 58,600 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.87% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 630,672 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.08M, up from 572,072 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cortina Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Home Bancshares Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.28B market cap company. The stock increased 1.09% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $19.53. About 330,827 shares traded. Home Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOMB) has declined 22.20% since July 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.63% the S&P500.

Cortina Asset Management Llc, which manages about $2.83 billion and $1.60 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Green Dot Corp (NYSE:GDOT) by 6,403 shares to 87,263 shares, valued at $5.29M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Apyx Medical Corp by 63,897 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 704,606 shares, and cut its stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP).

More notable recent Home Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:Conway, AR) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com

Investors sentiment increased to 1.11 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.11, from 1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 15 investors sold HOMB shares while 70 reduced holdings. 30 funds opened positions while 64 raised stakes. 106.12 million shares or 3.28% less from 109.72 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Matarin Mngmt Limited Liability reported 96,740 shares. 63,980 are owned by Us Bankshares De. Bessemer Inc holds 0% or 3,186 shares. Jpmorgan Chase reported 212,233 shares. 2,430 are held by Mcf Ltd. Sei holds 0.02% or 396,940 shares in its portfolio. Sg Americas Ltd holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Home Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:Conway, AR) for 81,664 shares. American Century Companies reported 2.77 million shares stake. Pnc Fincl Serv Grp invested in 1.02 million shares. Regions Fincl Corp holds 0.01% or 35,721 shares. Copeland Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Corp invested in 1.04 million shares. 20,000 were reported by Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan. First Heartland Consultants accumulated 0.06% or 13,124 shares. Moreover, Ifrah Fincl Incorporated has 0.12% invested in Home Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:Conway, AR). Skylands Capital Ltd Llc invested 0.19% in Home Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:Conway, AR).

More notable recent Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com

Since January 9, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 6 selling transactions for $27.40 million activity. Shares for $8.65M were sold by MCLAUGHLIN MARK D. ZUK NIR sold $6.53 million worth of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) on Friday, February 1. The insider BONVANIE RENE sold 9,330 shares worth $1.87M.

L & S Advisors Inc, which manages about $330.44M and $743.53M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 5,329 shares to 2,295 shares, valued at $875,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Merck & Co Inc (NYSE:MRK) by 4,051 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 152,780 shares, and cut its stake in Xpo Logistics Inc (NYSE:XPO).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.55 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.47, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 37 investors sold PANW shares while 168 reduced holdings. 111 funds opened positions while 206 raised stakes. 102.19 million shares or 44.00% more from 70.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ipswich Inv Mgmt Incorporated accumulated 0.07% or 864 shares. Dimensional Fund Advsrs Lp holds 0.01% in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) or 105,402 shares. Old Bank In holds 0.02% or 1,500 shares in its portfolio. 2,000 were reported by Supplemental Annuity Collective Of Nj. Bridges Inv Incorporated invested in 16,350 shares or 0.16% of the stock. Tru Invest Advsr has 3,275 shares. Hartline has 0.38% invested in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW). Jupiter Asset Management Limited holds 24,064 shares or 0.19% of its portfolio. 2,285 were accumulated by Winfield Assoc Inc. Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership owns 69,608 shares. Verition Fund Ltd Llc reported 0.19% in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW). Mackenzie stated it has 1,705 shares. Legal And General Pcl holds 0.08% or 611,323 shares in its portfolio. Private Wealth Prns reported 1,468 shares. Thornburg Invest Inc, New Mexico-based fund reported 743 shares.