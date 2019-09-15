Palo Alto Networks (PANW) Shareholder L & S Advisors Has Cut Its Position as Share Value Declined; As Amgen (AMGN) Shares Rose, Plante Moran Financial Advisors Trimmed Its Stake by $659,456

Plante Moran Financial Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Amgen Inc (AMGN) by 54.04% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Plante Moran Financial Advisors Llc sold 3,584 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.93% . The institutional investor held 3,048 shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $562,000, down from 6,632 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Plante Moran Financial Advisors Llc who had been investing in Amgen Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $117.22 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.76% or $1.47 during the last trading session, reaching $195.47. About 2.43M shares traded. Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) has declined 2.12% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.12% the S&P500. Some Historical AMGN News: 10/04/2018 – AMGEN AMGN.O TO BUILD NEXT-GENERATION BIOMANUFACTURING PLANT ADJACENT TO WEST GREENWICH, Rl PLANT-GOV. GINA RAIMONDO; 08/05/2018 – LUPIN SUBMITS APPLICATION FOR ETANERCEPT BIOSIMILAR IN JAPAN; 18/05/2018 – AMGEN INC AMGN.O : LEERINK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $210 FROM $206; 17/05/2018 – U.S. FDA SAYS IT THE APPROVAL OF AIMOVIG TO AMGEN INC; 05/04/2018 – ABBVIE REPORTS GLOBAL RESOLUTION OF HUMIRA® (ADALIMUMAB) PATENT; 17/05/2018 – REG-Novartis and Amgen announce FDA approval of Aimovig(TM) (erenumab), a novel treatment developed specifically for migraine prevention; 02/04/2018 – STAT Plus: Amgen’s money-back guarantee for its pricey cholesterol drug may not deliver; 23/03/2018 – Amgen And Allergan Receive Positive CHMP Opinion For ABP 980 (Biosimilar Herceptin®) For The Treatment Of Three Types Of Cancer; 17/05/2018 – Novartis and Amgen announce FDA approval of Aimovig™ (erenumab-aooe), a novel treatment developed specifically for migraine p; 16/03/2018 – FDA: Biologic License Application (BLA): 761024 Company: AMGEN INC

L & S Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Palo Alto Networks Inc (PANW) by 31.44% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. L & S Advisors Inc sold 4,605 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.06% . The institutional investor held 10,043 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.05M, down from 14,648 at the end of the previous reported quarter. L & S Advisors Inc who had been investing in Palo Alto Networks Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $20.21B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.43% or $0.89 during the last trading session, reaching $208.35. About 1.18M shares traded. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) has risen 15.78% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.78% the S&P500. Some Historical PANW News: 10/04/2018 – PALO ALTO NETWORKS: INTENT TO BUY SECDO; 03/04/2018 – USGS: M 1.5 – 3km NW of Palo Cedro, CA; 13/03/2018 – Malwarebytes could consider IPO in 12 months – CEO; 22/05/2018 – Mist Announces New AI-Driven Wireless LAN for the Palo Alto Networks Application Framework; 22/03/2018 – PALO ALTO NETWORKS INC PANW.N : MONNESS CRESPI HARDT RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $210 FROM $190; 20/03/2018 – PALO ALTO NETWORKS ANNOUNCES ADVANCEMENTS TO ITS TRAPS ADVANCED ENDPOINT PROTECTION OFFERING; 22/05/2018 – Medigate Announces Medical Device Cybersecurity App for the Palo Alto Networks Application Framework; 02/04/2018 – USGS: M 1.0 – 1km W of Palo Cedro, CA; 10/04/2018 – PALO ALTO NETWORKS SEES DEAL CLOSING IN FISCAL 3Q; 23/04/2018 – LIGHT STREET’S KACHER PITCHES PALO ALTO NETWORKS LONNG AT SOHN

Analysts await Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $3.46 EPS, down 6.23% or $0.23 from last year’s $3.69 per share. AMGN’s profit will be $2.07 billion for 14.12 P/E if the $3.46 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.97 actual EPS reported by Amgen Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -12.85% negative EPS growth.

Plante Moran Financial Advisors Llc, which manages about $10.58B and $325.99M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Etf (VOO) by 7,734 shares to 32,928 shares, valued at $8.86 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 2,359 shares in the quarter, for a total of 33,868 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Msci Eafe (EFA).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.11, from 0.88 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 66 investors sold AMGN shares while 485 reduced holdings. 120 funds opened positions while 428 raised stakes. 442.30 million shares or 3.24% less from 457.12 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Carroll Fin Assoc Incorporated invested in 7,436 shares. Aspen Investment Management owns 7,180 shares for 0.87% of their portfolio. Logan Cap Mgmt Inc owns 68,784 shares. Lvm Cap Mgmt Mi reported 61,058 shares stake. Valley Natl Advisers reported 1.5% stake. Voya Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 495,711 shares or 0.2% of its portfolio. Manufacturers Life Insurance The invested in 1.92 million shares. Azimuth Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability Company owns 0.1% invested in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) for 7,808 shares. Qs Ltd Liability reported 0.22% of its portfolio in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). Modera Wealth Mngmt Lc owns 25,665 shares or 0.86% of their US portfolio. Stephens Inc Ar has 0.16% invested in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). Hsbc Hldgs Public Ltd Liability Com accumulated 0.23% or 664,330 shares. Covenant Multifamily Offices Limited Liability Corporation holds 1,347 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Retirement Of Alabama, Alabama-based fund reported 318,819 shares. Neville Rodie & Shaw Incorporated accumulated 1,477 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.26 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.29, from 1.55 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 74 investors sold PANW shares while 168 reduced holdings. 87 funds opened positions while 217 raised stakes. 72.70 million shares or 28.86% less from 102.19 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Gotham Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability has invested 0.05% in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW). 57,877 are owned by Riverpark Cap Ltd Company. Regentatlantic Capital Llc reported 1,063 shares stake. Stevens First Principles Invest owns 0% invested in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) for 12 shares. California-based West Oak Cap Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.01% in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW). Advisors Asset Management Incorporated holds 0.1% in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) or 27,551 shares. 1,806 were reported by Fiduciary Comm. Gemmer Asset Management Limited Liability Co owns 75 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Glenmede Trust Na holds 0% in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) or 2,095 shares. Azimuth Capital Ltd Liability Co holds 0.61% in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) or 44,874 shares. Covington Capital Mngmt accumulated 0% or 274 shares. Federated Invsts Pa owns 162,589 shares. 2,925 were accumulated by Advsr. Lombard Odier Asset (Europe) Limited owns 997 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. 68,020 are owned by Macquarie Gru Ltd.

L & S Advisors Inc, which manages about $330.44 million and $757.46M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Air Products & Chemicals (NYSE:APD) by 26,178 shares to 32,825 shares, valued at $7.43M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 11,457 shares in the quarter, for a total of 67,935 shares, and has risen its stake in Biohaven Pharmaceutical.